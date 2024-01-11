Published On Jan 11, 2024 06:51 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Creta 2024

The 2024 Hyundai Creta has been spotted at a dealership in Atlas White exterior shade and it appeared to be a fully loaded variant of the SUV

Bookings for the facelifted Creta are open for Rs 25,000.

Exterior revisions include connected headlights and taillights, and fresh alloy wheels.

Inside, it gets dual integrated displays and a redesigned climate control panel.

New features include a 10.25-inch digital driver display, ADAS and dual-zone AC.

To be offered with three engines and five transmission options.

Expected to be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2024 Hyundai Creta has already been unveiled in its entirety showing its updated design and revamped cabin. Its bookings are already underway for a token amount of Rs 25,000, while the prices are set to be announced on January 16. Ahead of its official launch, a few units of the 2024 Creta have reached dealerships.

Updated Front & Rear Look

The unit spotted at the dealership was finished in the Atlas White exterior shade. It appeared to be a higher-specced variant of the SUV as the radar for the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) can be seen in the front bumper. Its fascia has been revised completely and it now boasts a redesigned grille (similar to that of the new Venue), and an LED DRL strip with inverted L-shaped signature spanning the width of the bonnet. The headlights have now been integrated into the squared housing and the prominent silver skid plate adds to its rugged appearance.

Save for the fresh set of alloy wheels, the profile of the 2024 Creta remains unchanged overall. Talking about the rear design, the facelifted SUV features connected LED taillamps with the same inverted L-shaped signature as seen on the front. Its rear bumper has been redesigned as well, and it also incorporates a silver skid plate.

New Cabin & Features

Inside the 2024 Hyundai Creta, it gets a completely revamped dashboard, which now features a dual integrated screen setup (10.25-inch infotainment system and 10.25-inch digital driver’s display). Hyundai is also providing it with a new climate control panel with touch-enabled controls with dual-zone functionality (for the first time), as seen on its sibling, the Kia Seltos. The top section of the dashboard on the passenger side now includes a piano black panel that encases the side AC vent.

Talking about features, the 2024 Creta is equipped with 8-speaker Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, and ventilated front seats. Its safety kit includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and the safety quotient has even been increased now with the introduction of 19 level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Options

Hyundai has retained the outgoing model’s petrol and diesel powertrain options on the Creta facelift: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (115 PS / 144 Nm) available with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS / 250 Nm) paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission. With the facelift, Hyundai will also be offering the SUV with the option of a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS / 253 Nm) mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

Expected Price & Rivals

The 2024 Hyundai Creta is expected to be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will continue to take on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, and Honda Elevate.

