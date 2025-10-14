New Tata Sierra India Launch Likely By The End Of 2025

The Sierra was last showcased as a near-production concept at the Auto Expo 2025 and has been spotted testing multiple times since

If there’s one car that’s been constantly seen testing on our roads and is being awaited for the wraps to come off, it’s the Tata Sierra. The iconic nameplate from Tata Motors will make a comeback in a new avatar and has been under testing for quite some time. It was last showcased in its near-production concept form in the Auto Expo 2025 and is now likely to be launched by December 2025.

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Sierra:

Design

The upcoming Tata Sierra is expected to carry forward its iconic design cues of the yesteryear model, albeit with a fresh modern touch. We've previously compared its near-production concept design with the old iconic Sierra, which you can check here. The front fascia will likely feature a bold grille with rectangular split LED headlamps. An aggressively styled bumper with a chunky skid plate should give the front-end some much-needed muscle.

The side profile will feature a boxy silhouette that will mimic the iconic model and will even feature a modern twist of the ‘alpine window’ design. It is also expected to sport flush-type door handles and multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels for that modern look.

At the rear, expect to see connected LED taillights and a neatly integrated spoiler for a futuristic look. In a typical Tata fashion, both the ICE and EV versions of Sierra will get minor tweaks to the design to set them apart from each other.

Interior And Features

The upcoming Sierra has already been spotted testing multiple times with a connected triple-screen setup, which includes a driver’s display, infotainment and a third co-passenger entertainment screen. Latest spy images suggest the latter two will be bigger in size when compared to the digital driver’s display.

Besides, it will also have a four-spoke steering wheel with Tata’s illuminated logo and dual-zone automatic climate control. It’s also likely to feature modern features such as a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, and a JBL audio system. The Sierra EV might add some EV-specific amenities on top of this, like V2L and V2V technology.

Safety features would include multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, likely front and rear parking sensors, and a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite.

Expected Powertrain

The Tata Sierra EV is expected to be offered with multiple battery packs. While the ICE version is expected to have two engine options.

The specifications of the fossil-fuel-powered Sierra are expected to be as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 170 PS 118 PS Torque 280 Nm 260 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

DCT - dual clutch transmission

Price & Rivals

With GST 2.0 in place, the Tata Sierra could also carry an attractive price tag. We can expect the Sierra ICE to start from Rs 10.50 lakh.

Meanwhile, the EV can be priced at around Rs 25 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

The Sierra isn’t just another SUV. It was iconic for Tata back when SUVs weren’t as popular as they are today. And now, with its comeback, the Sierra could very well be Tata’s bet-horse against the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and Honda Elevate.

On the other hand, the Sierra EV will take on the MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, and Hyundai Creta Electric.