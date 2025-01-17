Tata Sierra Revealed At Auto Expo 2025

The Tata Sierra in its ICE (internal combustion engine) avatar closely mirrors its EV counterpart, though it features subtle changes to the grille and bumper design

The Sierra ICE features an all-new design language, but retains the original silhouette of the old Sierra.

Key exterior highlights include connected LED DRLs, flush-type door handles, and connected LED tail lights.

Gets a more advanced interior than Harrier and Safari with 3 screens on dashboard.

Comes with amenities like three 12.3-inch screens, panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats.

Its safety net includes 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

To use 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 2-litre diesel engine options.

Could be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Sierra, one of the most iconic brand names in Tata Motors’ lineup in history, has made its comeback in ICE avatar, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The new Sierra ICE has some inspiration from the Sierra SUV that was sold in the 1990s, while Tata has incorporated its new design philosophy to bring it in line with other SUVs in its current lineup. Let’s see how the Sierra looks in this new avatar and what it will offer.

New Design Philosophy

The Tata Sierra ICE features all new design philosophy recently seen in new age Tata cars like Tata Harrier and Tata Safari, however it still retains its old charm with the similar looking silhouette offered with the old Sierra. Up front, it gets connected LED DRLs while the headlights have been integrated into the bumper. From the side, the first thing you notice is its large alpine windows as seen on the original Sierra, flush-type door handles. At the rear, the Sierra follows the trend with connected LED tail lights.

Cabin: A Typical Tata Design

The concept model comes with a triple-screen setup on the dashboard and a 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘Tata’ logo in the centre. That said, the key differentiator will likely be the provision of both 4- and 5-seat configurations on the Sierra.

Expected Features

The concept suggets that the Tata Sierra will be offered with three 12.3-inch screens, a premium sound system, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger and ventilated front seats. Its safety net could include 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrains Choices

The Sierra in its ICE avatar is expected to be offered with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine choices. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol 2-litre 4-cylinder diesel Power 170 PS 170 PS Torque 280 Nm 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT (expected) 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine mentioned above is also expected to make its way to the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari, meanwhile the diesel unit is already on offer on these SUVs.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Tata Sierra ICE is expected to be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.