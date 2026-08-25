Tata Motors To Hike Prices Across Its Model Range By Up To Rs 25,000

Tata Motors has been quite a successful brand in the Indian automotive space, with cars ranging from a funky hatchback to a large premium SUV. In the EV space as well, Tata Motors has quite a variety of vehicles such as the Nexon EV, Punch EV, and even the new Sierra EV.

With a large portfolio of both ICE and EVs, it leads the sales chart, with the Nexon compact SUV shining through the sales numbers as well. But recently, Tata Motors will hike prices from September 2026 due to rising input costs and inflationary pressures.

Tata Motors Cars Prices: ICE & EV

With Tata Motors’ dream run in recent times, the brand has been quickly climbing the sales charts with products like Nexon and Punch at the top of their respective segments. However, with the aforementioned reasons and the evolving geopolitical situation, the brand is expected to give its entire lineup a price hike of up to Rs 25,000.

The brand has not disclosed the new model and variant-wise pricing of its range, although stay tuned to this space as we will update the pricing of its model when we get our hands on the new pricing.

In the Indian automotive market, Tata Motors does shine in the sales chart, with its compact SUV Nexon and even the sub-compact SUV, the Punch, being one of the popular Tata picks for Indian car buyers.

Tata Motors has announced that the prices are being hiked up to Rs 25,000 by September 2026, depending on the model. At the time of this story, Tata Motors is revising the prices on its official website for both the ICE vehicles and the EV vehicles.

CarDekho Says….

Tata Motors, with feature-packed products such as the Nexon, Sierra, and even the small Tiago hatchback, which has been updated recently, offers more value for money aspects with it. As the prices are being raised in the coming weeks, we think Tata Motors will still lead the sales chart as the price hike of about Rs 25,000 is a reasonable ask.

Like Tata Motors, other automotive companies such as Maruti, VinFast, Hyundai, and Skoda have also increased their prices amid currency inflation.