Tata Sierra Spied Testing Again, Exterior Design Seen In Detail

Although under heavy camouflage, the spy shots reveal front, side and rear design elements of the Sierra including the headlights, tail lights, flush door handles and alloy wheels

The design patent of the upcoming Tata Sierra was filed by the carmaker recently, offering a preview of the internal combustion engine (ICE) SUV in its production-spec guise. That said, we have managed to get our hands on some spy images of a test mule of the upcoming Tata SUV, revealing several key exterior design details. Let us take a look at everything that we could observe from the images.

What Could Be Spotted?

Although under heavy camouflage, the spy shots revealed some design elements that the Tata Sierra might get in its production-spec avatar.

The fascia featured an air dam beneath the grille, along with rectangular LED headlights that looked bigger than the near-production Sierra showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Air intake channels in the front bumper were also noticeable in the latest set of spy images. Moreover, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) sensor was also seen on the windshield.

The profile featured multi-spoke alloy wheels that are different from those on the patented model and flush-type door handles. The C-pillar was heavily camouflaged, possibly concealing the iconic alpine windows, a staple of the original Sierra.

While the rear design was not clearly visible, the tail lights were partially visible and they appeared to be connected by a light bar. Additionally, a rear wiper was also spotted, which could be integrated below the spoiler like the Tata Nexon for a cleaner look.

Expected Interior Design

The interior design of the production-spec Sierra is still under wraps, but a near-production concept was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It featured a triple-screen setup and a 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, similar to what we have seen in the Tata Safari and Harrier. We expect the production version’s interior to closely resemble that of the concept shown at the expo.

Expected Features And Safety

The Tata Sierra, in addition to the triple-screen layout, is also expected to be equipped with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone auto AC, a wireless phone charger, JBL sound system, and powered front seats with ventilation.

Its safety suite is likely to consist of 7 airbags, 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and Level-2 ADAS.

Expected Powertrain Options

The Tata Sierra is expected to offer a choice between two engine options, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (new) 1.5-litre diesel engine (derived from Tata Curvv) Power 170 PS 118 PS Torque 280 Nm 260 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT (expected) 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Expected Price And Rivals

The Tata Sierra is expected to be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will rival the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

