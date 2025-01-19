Tata Sierra Old vs New: Compared In Images

The new Sierra is going to launch in 2025 and it seeks some design inspiration from the old Sierra

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 saw a lot of new cars debuting in India. However, an iconic nameplate of the 90s, the Tata Sierra, which is slated to make a comeback in 2025, stole the limelight from the new cars. How similar or different is the new Sierra from the old model? Let us compare both models and find out.

Front

The fascia of the 2025 Tata Sierra concept is a very different and modern design from the old Sierra design.

The new Sierra comes with a gloss-black trim which features the connected LED DRLs, Sierra lettering and Tata logo. Below this trim are air intake channels and LED headlights, all of which is finished in black to give the SUV a minimalist look. In comparison, the old Sierra had a simple design with rectangular halogen headlights and a rectangular grille with black horizontal slats.

While the old Sierra came with a black bumper, the new model comes with a body-coloured unit, the lower portion of which is finished in gloss black and features a silver skid plate. Moreover, the new Sierra comes with vertically-stacked LED fog lamps, which was missing on the old Sierra.

Side

The old Sierra comes with iconic alpine windows at the rear, which inspires the rear window design of the new Sierra too.

However, the catch here is that the new Sierra gets a body-painted panel over the windows and not curved glass.

Both Sierra cars come with Sierra badging at the sides, and black cladding on the wheel arches and body. However, the new Sierra gets flush-door handles and four doors on the side, while the old model came with flap-type door handles and front doors only.

Rear

The rear design of the new Sierra is also very different from the old model. The new Sierra comes with an upright tailgate, featuring an LED tail light bar, a roof-mounted body-coloured spoiler and the ‘Sierra’ lettering. The old model, however, comes with a tailgate-mounted spare wheel and halogen tail lights in a rectangular housing.

Tata Sierra: Powertrain Options

The Tata Sierra is expected to be propelled by a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 2-litre diesel engine offered with the Harrier and Safari. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine 2-litre diesel engine Power 170 PS 170 PS Torque 280 Nm 350 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT (expected) 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT = Automatic transmission

After the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine makes its debut on the Sierra, it is expected to be offered with the Harrier and Safari SUVs too.

Tata Sierra: Expected Price And Rivals

The Tata Sierra is expected to be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and hence will rival compact SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate and Skoda Kushaq.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.