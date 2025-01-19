All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

Tata Sierra Old vs New: Compared In Images

Modified On Jan 19, 2025 04:13 PM By Dipan for Tata Sierra

  • 6.4K Views
  • Write a comment

The new Sierra is going to launch in 2025 and it seeks some design inspiration from the old Sierra

Tata Sierra Old vs New Compared In Images

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 saw a lot of new cars debuting in India. However, an iconic nameplate of the 90s, the Tata Sierra, which is slated to make a comeback in 2025, stole the limelight from the new cars. How similar or different is the new Sierra from the old model? Let us compare both models and find out.

Front

New Tata Sierra front
Old Tata Sierra front

The fascia of the 2025 Tata Sierra concept is a very different and modern design from the old Sierra design.

New Tata Sierra lights
Old Tata Sierra lights

The new Sierra comes with a gloss-black trim which features the connected LED DRLs, Sierra lettering and Tata logo. Below this trim are air intake channels and LED headlights, all of which is finished in black to give the SUV a minimalist look. In comparison, the old Sierra had a simple design with rectangular halogen headlights and a rectangular grille with black horizontal slats.

New Tata Sierra front
Old Tata Sierra front

While the old Sierra came with a black bumper, the new model comes with a body-coloured unit, the lower portion of which is finished in gloss black and features a silver skid plate. Moreover, the new Sierra comes with vertically-stacked LED fog lamps, which was missing on the old Sierra.

Side

New Tata Sierra side
Old Tata Sierra side

The old Sierra comes with iconic alpine windows at the rear, which inspires the rear window design of the new Sierra too. 

New Tata Sierra side

However, the catch here is that the new Sierra gets a body-painted panel over the windows and not curved glass.

New Tata Sierra side
Old Tata Sierra side

Both Sierra cars come with Sierra badging at the sides, and black cladding on the wheel arches and body. However, the new Sierra gets flush-door handles and four doors on the side, while the old model came with flap-type door handles and front doors only.

Rear

New Tata Sierra rear
Old Tata Sierra rear

The rear design of the new Sierra is also very different from the old model. The new Sierra comes with an upright tailgate, featuring an LED tail light bar, a roof-mounted body-coloured spoiler and the ‘Sierra’ lettering. The old model, however, comes with a tailgate-mounted spare wheel and halogen tail lights in a rectangular housing.

Tata Sierra: Powertrain Options

The Tata Sierra is expected to be propelled by a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 2-litre diesel engine offered with the Harrier and Safari. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine

1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

2-litre diesel engine

Power

170 PS

170 PS

Torque

280 Nm

350 Nm

Transmission*

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT (expected)

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT = Automatic transmission

After the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine makes its debut on the Sierra, it is expected to be offered with the Harrier and Safari SUVs too.

Tata Sierra: Expected Price And Rivals

New Tata Sierra

The Tata Sierra is expected to be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and hence will rival compact SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate and Skoda Kushaq.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Was this article helpful ?

2 out of 2 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Sierra

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs.9.70 - 16.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Feb 2025: Expected Launch
  • BYD Sealion 7
    BYD Sealion 7
    Rs.45 - 49 LakhEstimated Price
    Mar 2025: Expected Launch
  • Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs.10.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Sep 2025: Expected Launch
  • Nissan Patrol
    Nissan Patrol
    Rs.2 CrEstimated Price
    Oct 2025: Expected Launch
  • Tata Punch 2025
    Tata Punch 2025
    Rs.6 LakhEstimated Price
    Sep 2025: Expected Launch
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars

All Brands

View All Brands
Home
New Cars
News
Tata Sierra Old vs New: Compared In Images
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience