Apr 24, 2023

Tata introduced its DCT (dual clutch automatic) gearbox in the Altroz back in March 2022

New spy shots show the upcoming Nexon with Altroz-like “Park” mode for theDCT gear stick.

Tata will also equip the SUV with paddle shifters, as hinted by the spy images.

Other new features could include a 360-degree camera and ADAS.

Likely to get the same 1.5-litre diesel engine as the current model; might get the new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Expected to go on sale in early 2024; starting price likely to kick off from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

One of the best-selling sub-4m SUVs on sale in the country today, the Tata Nexon, is being readied for another midlife refresh. While its test mules have been seen a few times already, the latest set of spy images reveal some more interesting details.

The Most Important Update

The latest spy shots suggest that Tata will be equipping the facelifted Nexon with a dual-clutch transmission (DCT), similar to the Altroz, to replace the AMT option. The new Nexon’s spy image reveals that it will also get the “Park” mode, similar to the drive-select markings on its hatchback sibling. This new spy image also reveals that the carmaker will add paddle shifters to the SUV’s equipment list with the DCT option.

Previously Observed Changes

Earlier spy shots have confirmed that the facelifted Nexon will come with the bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen that was seen on the recently updated Harrier-Safari duo and the new Nexon EV Max Dark Edition. They also showed that the new Nexon will get an Avinya-like flat-bottom steering wheel, blue upholstery and likely a digital driver’s display.

Other feature upgrades could come in the form of a 360-degree camera, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and up to six airbags. The Nexon currently gets features such as ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and auto climate control.

Powertrain Details

The facelifted Nexon is likely to continue with its same 1.5-litre diesel engine, with the option of manual and AMT. Tata might offer it with the updated 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (125PS/225Nm) as well. The petrol engine will certainly get a manual transmission along with the DCT option.

Prices And Rivals

Tata is expected to launch the facelifted Nexon sometime early next year at a starting price of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The sub-4m SUV will continue to square off against the Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Maruti Brezza, Nissan Magnite and Maruti Fronx.

