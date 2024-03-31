Published On Mar 31, 2024 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Hyundai Creta N Line

From the launch Hyundai Creta N Line to reveal of upcoming Volkswagen models and variants in 2024

In March 2024, we saw major launches from Hyundai, BYD, and Lexus, while Tata also reintroduced Dark editions of one their popular SUVs. Apart from new launches, Volkswagen, Citroen, and Audi unveiled their new offerings last month. Here’s the list of cars that were launched and unveiled in March 2024.

Launches

Hyundai Creta N Line

Price Rs 16.82 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh

The Hyundai Creta, which received a major facelift in January 2024, got a sportier N Line variant in March 2024. The Creta N Line is the third N Line offering in Hyundai India’s lineup after the Hyundai i20 N Line and Hyundai Venue N Line.

The Creta N Line sports an updated fascia, red highlights inside and out, and N Line specific alloy wheels and steering wheel. It comes with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS / 253 Nm) paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

BYD Seal

Price Rs 41 lakh to Rs 53 lakh

The month of March also saw the Indian car market gain a new affordable performance EV with the BYD Seal, which is an ell-electric premium sedan. The Seal is the third BYD offering in India after the e6 MPV and Atto 3 SUV. BYD offers the Seal in three variants: Premium Range, Dynamic Range and Performance.

The Seal electric sedan comes with two battery pack options – 61.44 kWh and 82.56 kWh – and three powertrain options, including both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive-variants. It offers a claimed driving range of up to 650 km, while the top-of-the-line version has a claimed 0-100kmph time of less than 4 seconds.

Tata Nexon / Nexon EV Dark Edition

Nexon Dark Edition Price Rs 11.45 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh Nexon EV Dark Edition Price Rs 19.49 lakh

The Tata Nexon and Nexon EV received a major facelift in September 2023, however they did not get the Dark edition with the launch of their facelifted version. In March 2024, Tata finally reintroduced the Dark editions for both ICE (internal combustion engine) and EV versions of the Nexon.

With the Tata Nexon, the Dark treatment is being offered with both petrol and diesel engine options, starting from mid-spec Creative variants. However, the Nexon EV limits the Dark Edition to the top-spec Empowered Plus long range variant.

Lexus LM MPV

Price Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore

The Lexus LM is a luxury MPV based on the Toyota Vellfire, but positioned above the Toyota MPV in terms of pricing and opulence. Lexus opened the order books for the LM MPV back in August 2023, and finally in March 2024, it was launched in India. It is being offered in two variants: LM 350h (7-seater) and LM 350h (4-seater).

Powering the India-spec Lexus LM is a 2.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine which makes a combined output of 250 PS. This engine is mated to an e-CVT gearbox which powers all four wheels of the MPV.

Unveils

New GT Variants Of The Volkswagen Taigun & Virtus

Volkswagen has further expanded the GT variant lineup of its localised offerings in India, the Taigun and Virtus. The automaker showcased new GT Plus Sport and GT Line variants of the Taigun compact SUV. These new variants of the SUV feature smoked out headlights, dark finish for the underbody diffuser on front and rear, and blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels. Additionally, the GT Plus Sport variant also gets a red GT badge on the front grille, side fender and bootlid, and red-painted brake callipers.

The Volkswagen Virtus will also be getting a new GT Plus Sport variant that will be officially introduced later in 2024. It was only showcased as a concept at the event, featuring the same black and red highlights for the exterior and interior.

Volkswagen ID.4

Along with the new GT variants of the Taigun and Virtus, Volkswagen also showcased the ID.4 electric SUV. The Volkswagen ID.4 will be the brand’s first EV to be introduced in India, and it will likely be launched here as a completely built unit (CBU).

The ID.4 electric SUV globally gets two battery pack options – 52 kWh and 77 kWh – offering a WLTP claimed driving range of over 500 km. It is expected to be launched in India by the end of 2024.

Citroen Basalt Vision Coupe SUV Concept

The Citroen Basalt Vision, earlier known as the C3X, is a coupe SUV concept from the French automaker for Indian and South American markets. The Basalt Vision not only shares design similarities with the existing C3 range in India, but is also based on the same platform as the C3 Aircross.

Citroen is yet to reveal the interior and powertrain details for the Basalt, but believe it could use the same 110 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine in India, as the C3 Aircross. The Basalt Vision could be launched in India in the second half of 2024.

Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi took the wraps of its all new electric SUV, the Q6 e-tron, globally. This new electric SUV from Audi will be positioned below the flagship Q8 e-tron in the automaker’s global SUV lineup. It is based on the Volkswagen Group’s new PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture.

The global-spec Q6 e-tron uses a 94.9 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of up to 625 km. The all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain is being offered as standard. The Q6 e-tron is expected to be launched in India by sometime in 2025.

