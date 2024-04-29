Published On Apr 29, 2024 02:31 PM By Ansh for Force Gurkha 5 Door

The elongated Gurkha gets a redesigned cabin, more doors, more features, and a more powerful diesel engine

The 5-door Force Gurkha has finally been unveiled after years of development and it is set to be launched in early May 2024. It comes with small tweaks to the exterior design apart from the obvious extra set of doors, new features, and a more powerful diesel engine. If you are planning to buy the Gurkha 5-door, check it out in these 15 detailed images first.

Exterior

Up front, nothing has changed over the 3-door model. The design of the grille, bonnet, and bumpers remains the same. The air snorkel is part of the standard kit for the rugged off-roader.

Here, you get the same round shaped LED headlights (now with cornering function), and the DRLs setup is exactly the same as its 3-door counterpart.

On the side, the most obvious change is the set of additional rear doors. Everything including the wheel arches, cladding, and side step is identical to the 3-door version. However, the third-row window in the 5-door version is smaller than the one in the 3-door version, and it opens too.

Also, the 5-door Gurkha gets redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels, which have been added to the 2024 3-door version as well.

Just like the front, the rear also doesn’t get any design changes. Apart from the rear mounted spare wheel, all the design elements including the boot lip, bumpers, and tail lights are exactly the same as the older 3-door version.

Interior

Inside the cabin, the overall design remains the same as the 3-door version. It’s the same centre console, climate controls and AC vents, even the same steering wheel. The only change to the dashboard is the bigger touchscreen infotainment unit.

The design of the front seats remains the same but the pattern on the seats is different in the 5-door Gurkha (finished in red), compared to the blue colour used in the older 3-door one.

In the Gurkha 5-door, you get bench seats in the second row that come with a centre armrest with cupholders.

Moving on to the highlight of this new Gurkha: the third row. Here you get captain seats, resulting in a total capacity of 7 passengers including the driver. Also, to get to the third row of the Gurkha, you have to enter through the boot, so in a way, you’re left with no luggage space with all seats in use. Good thing it gets the optional roof carrier then.

Features

The main feature addition in both the new 5-door Gurkha and the 2024 3-door Gurkha, over the older 3-door version, is the new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

It now also gets a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and the remaining features are the same are the older 3-door Gurkha, including manual climate control (with rear AC vents) electrically adjustable ORVMs, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Powertrain

Force has updated the diesel engine in both the 5-door and 3-door versions of the Gurkha. It still gets a 2.6-litre unit but is now more powerful as it now makes 140 PS and 320 Nm.

This engine is paired only with a 5-speed manual transmission.

However, the off-roader now comes with an electronic shift-on-the-fly function, which allows you to easily shift from two-wheel-drive to rear-wheel-drive and 4-Low (for off-roading). It also gets manually locking front and rear differentials, same as the old 3-door model.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Force Gurkha 5-door is expected to be priced from Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom) and is set to be launched in the first week of May 2024. It will be a rugged alternative to the upcoming 5-door Mahindra Thar and will also serve as a larger alternative to the sub-4 metre Maruti Jimny.

