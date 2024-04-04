Toyota Taisor vs Key Rivals: Claimed Fuel Efficiency Compared

Both the Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx share the same powertrains and hence have the best-in-class claimed fuel efficiency figures

We have just got another shared product between the Maruti-Toyota partnership. It is the Maruti Fronx-based Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, which serves as the new sub-4m offering from the Japanese carmaker in India. It shares the same powertrains with the Fronx and has the same claimed mileage figures as well. In this story, let’s see how frugal the Taisor is compared to its key rivals:

Note: We have left out the Mahindra XUV300 as it is set to get a facelift and a fresh identity by May 2024.

Powertrains And Mileage Figures Compared

Specification

Toyota Taisor & Maruti Fronx

Tata Nexon

Kia Sonet

Maruti Brezza

Engine

1.2-litre N/A petrol/ 1-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.2-litre N/A petrol+CNG

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre N/A petrol/ 1-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre N/A petrol/ 1.5-litre petrol+CNG

Power

90 PS/ 100 PS/ 77.5 PS

120 PS

83 PS/ 120 PS

103 PS/ 88 PS

Torque

113 Nm/ 148 Nm/ 98.5 Nm

170 Nm

115 Nm/ 172 Nm

137 Nm/ 121.5 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT/ 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT/ 5-speed MT

5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT*

5-speed MT/ 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT*

5-speed MT, 6-speed AT/ 5-speed MT

Claimed Mileage

21.7 kmpl, 22.8 kmpl/ 21.5 kmpl, 20 kmpl/ 28.5 km/kg

17.44 kmpl, 17.44 kmpl, 17.18 kmpl, 17.01 kmpl

18.83 kmpl/ 18.7 kmpl, 19.2 kmpl

Up to 19.89 kmpl, 19.80 kmpl/ 25.51 km/kg

*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

Key Takeaways

Toyota Taisor

  • As the Toyota Taisor is essentially the Maruti Fronx underneath and gets the same choice of powertrains (including CNG), its claimed mileage figures are identical to those of the Fronx. The two are the most frugal offerings here with the maximum claimed mileage of 28.5 km/kg for their CNG versions and 22.8 kmpl for the regular petrol variants.

  • The Tata Nexon is available with a single turbo-petrol engine, although with a variety of transmission options. That said, the claimed fuel efficiency of each powertrain ranges between 17 kmpl and 18 kmpl.

Also Check Out: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Fronx: Design Differences Explained

Kia Sonet

  • The claimed mileage figures of the 2024 Kia Sonet are under the 20 kmpl mark with the petrol-DCT as the most frugal. Both the Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue come with the same engine options, although the Venue comes with a 6-speed MT with its turbo powertrain unlike the Sonet’s 6-speed iMT. While we do not have claimed figures for the Venue, we expect it to promise the same fuel efficiency, maybe with a small margin of difference. 

  • The Maruti Brezza is the only other SUV here to get an optional CNG powertrain aside from the Toyota-Maruti crossovers. It has the second-best claimed fuel efficiency here in terms of the petrol engine even though it is the largest unit here.

Also Check Out: Mahindra XUV300 Facelift To Be Called XUV 3XO, First Teaser Out

Disclaimer: Please note that the fuel efficiency figures provided are claimed by the respective manufacturers. Actual fuel efficiency figures may vary based on factors such as driving conditions, vehicle health, and climate.

So it’s the crossover offerings that turn out to be the most frugal models here. On the other hand, the Nexon – even with a range of powertrains – has the relatively lowest claimed fuel efficiency though it’s not worrisome. We would like to point out that the Nexon, Sonet, and Venue also get the choice of a diesel engine for those seeking lower running costs.

Prices

Toyota Taisor/ Maruti Fronx

Tata Nexon

Kia Sonet/ Hyundai Venue

Maruti Brezza

Rs 7.74 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh/ Rs 7.51 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh

Rs 8.15 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh

Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh/ Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.48 lakh

Rs 8.34 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi

