Here Is What Each Variant Of The Mahindra XUV 3XO Offers

Published On Apr 29, 2024 08:12 PM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV 3XO

  • 63.6K Views
  • Write a comment

Priced from Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the Mahindra 3XO is available in 5 broad variants, and get both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options

Mahindra XUV 3XO Variants Detailed

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has been launched as the facelift for the XUV300 sub-4m SUV. Its prices range from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) and its bookings will open on May 15. The Mahindra 3XO is available in 5 broad variants: MX1, MX2, MX3, AX5,  and AX7, with further “Pro” and “L” marked sub-variants. If you are looking to buy this SUV, have a look at what each variant is offering.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched, Prices Start At Rs 7.49 Lakh

3XO MX1

Mahindra XUV 3XO MX1 Variant

Engine: 1.2-litre turbo-petrol

Price: Rs 7.49 lakh

The base-spec MX1 variant offers these features:

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • Projector halogen headlamps

  • LED turn indicators on ORVM

  • LED tail lights

  • 16-inch steel wheels

Fabric upholstery

Adjustable headrest for 2nd row

None

  • Front armrest with storage

  • 60:40 rear seat split

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Manual AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • All power windows

  • 12V socket

  • Front USB type-A port and rear USB type-C port

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • Seatbelt reminders for all passengers

  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

In the base-spec XUV 3XO, you get bare minimum in terms of design and no infotainment package. However, this variant is well equipped in terms of convenience and safety features. This variant only comes with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 6-speed manual transmission.

XUV 3XO MX2

Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Variant Cabin

Engine: 1.5-litre diesel

Price: Rs 9.99 lakh

Over the base-spec variant, the MX2 variant offers these features:

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • Follow me home headlamps

  

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • 4-speaker sound system

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • Keyless entry

  

The MX2 variant brings the big touchscreen into the feature list and also comes with additional creature comforts. You get the option of the 1.5-litre diesel engine from this variant onwards.

3XO MX2 Pro

Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro Variant

Engine: 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel

Price: Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 10.39 lakh

This is what the MX2 Pro variant offers over the MX2 variant:

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • Wheel covers

    

  • Single pane sunroof

  

The Pro version of the MX2 variant adds only some feel-good features including a single-pane sunroof but does not improve the practicality or safety quotient of the 3XO. This variant is also the entry-level automatic for the 3XO with a 6-speed automatic transmission option with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Mahindra XUV300: Key Differences Explained

3XO MX3

Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Wireless Phone Charger

Engine: 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel

Price: Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 11.69 lakh

With the MX3 variant, you get these additional features over the MX2 Pro variant:

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety
   

  • Wireless Android Auto

  • Wired Apple CarPlay

  • HD display for the 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Cruise control

  

From the MX3 variant onwards, you get improvements in the infotainment package, along with a few extra conveniences like cruise control. This variant is available with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, and here the diesel engine gets the option of a 6-speed AMT.

3XO MX3 Pro

Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro Styled Steel Wheels

Engine: 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel

Price: Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh

Over the MX3, the MX3 Pro will give you these additional features:

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • LED projector headlamps

  • LED DRLs with turn indicators

  • Connected LED tail lamps

  • Styled 16-inch steel wheels

        

The MX3 Pro variant only offers changes to the exterior with the LED lighting setup but still sits on styled steel wheels. In this variant, you get both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, but the diesel is only available with a manual transmission.

3XO AX5

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 10.25-inch Digital Driver's Display

Engine: 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel

Price: Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 12.89 lakh

The AX5 variant comes with these features over the MX3 Pro variant:

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

  • Rear spoiler

  • Leather steering wheel and gear knob

  • Adjustable headrest for middle passenger in 2nd row

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Wireless Apple CarPlay

  • Adrenox connected car tech with built-in Amazon Alexa

  • 6 speakers

  • Built-in online navigation

  • Dual-zone climate control

  • Push button start/stop

  • Electrically foldable ORVMs

  • Rear armrest with cupholders

  • Height adjustable driver seat

  • Automatic headlamps

  • One-touch UP power window for driver

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear view camera

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Automatic wiper

  • Rear defogger

The AX5 variant ups the game and offers a lot in terms of design, infotainment, comfort, convenience, and safety. With this variant, you now get the option of turbo-petrol and diesel engines with both manual and automatic transmissions (AMT for diesel).

3XO AX5L

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5L Level 2 ADAS

Engine: 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol

Price: Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 13.49 lakh

Over the AX5 variant, the AX5L offers:

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety
     

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Auto dimming IRVM

  • 360-degree camera

  • Blind view monitor

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold

  • Forward collision warning

  • Adaptive cruise control

  • Lane keep assist

  • High beam assist

  • Autonomous emergency braking

The AX5L variant does not get much in terms of comforts but it enhances the safety quotient of the Mahindra 3XO by a lot, as it not only offers a 360-degree camera, but also comes with Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) features. With this variant, you finally get the more powerful 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine with both manual and automatic transmission options but no other engine options.

Also Read: Force Gurkha 3-door Updated With More Features And Performance

3XO AX7

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 Panoramic Sunroof

Engine: 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel

Price: Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 14.49 lakh

Over the AX5 variant, the AX7 variant offers these features

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • LED fog lamps

  • Leatherette seats

  • Leatherette padding on dashboard and doors

  • 7-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system

  • Cooled glovebox with illumination

  • 65W USB type-C fast charging

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Front parking assist system

In the one-below-top AX7 variant, you get a lot of segment firsts like 65W type-C fast charging and a panoramic sunroof. This variant gets a more premium cabin and a premium sound system as well. Unfortunately, this variant does not get ADAS, as it is reserved only for the “L” variants. The AX7 variant comes with both TGDi turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, and both engines get manual and automatic transmissions (AMT for diesel).

3XO AX7L

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7L 360-degree Camera

Engine: 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel

Price: Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh

Lastly, this is what the top-spec AX7L variant offers over the AX7 variant:

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety
       

  • 360-degree camera

  • Blind view monitor

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold

  • Forward collision warning

  • Adaptive cruise control

  • Lane keep assist

  • High beam assist

  • Autonomous emergency braking

The AX7L variant brings back the safety features which are not offered in the AX7 like the  Level 2 ADAS features. The top-spec variant of the Mahindra XUV 3XO is available with both TGDi turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, but the diesel only comes with a manual transmission.

Note: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and built-in Alexa will be added later through over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Price & Rivals

Mahindra XUV 3XO

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is priced between Rs 7.49 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), and continues to be a rival to the likes of Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai Venue. It also takes on the likes of the Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Maruti Brezza.

All prices stated above are introductory ex-showroom

Read More on : XUV 3XO on road price

A
Published by
Ansh
Was this article helpful ?

3 out of 3 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra XUV 3XO

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Here Is What Each Variant Of The Mahindra XUV 3XO Offers
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience