Here Is What Each Variant Of The Mahindra XUV 3XO Offers
Published On Apr 29, 2024 08:12 PM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV 3XO
Priced from Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the Mahindra 3XO is available in 5 broad variants, and get both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options
The Mahindra XUV 3XO has been launched as the facelift for the XUV300 sub-4m SUV. Its prices range from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) and its bookings will open on May 15. The Mahindra 3XO is available in 5 broad variants: MX1, MX2, MX3, AX5, and AX7, with further “Pro” and “L” marked sub-variants. If you are looking to buy this SUV, have a look at what each variant is offering.
Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched, Prices Start At Rs 7.49 Lakh
3XO MX1
Engine: 1.2-litre turbo-petrol
Price: Rs 7.49 lakh
The base-spec MX1 variant offers these features:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
Fabric upholstery
Adjustable headrest for 2nd row
|
None
|
|
In the base-spec XUV 3XO, you get bare minimum in terms of design and no infotainment package. However, this variant is well equipped in terms of convenience and safety features. This variant only comes with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 6-speed manual transmission.
XUV 3XO MX2
Engine: 1.5-litre diesel
Price: Rs 9.99 lakh
Over the base-spec variant, the MX2 variant offers these features:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
The MX2 variant brings the big touchscreen into the feature list and also comes with additional creature comforts. You get the option of the 1.5-litre diesel engine from this variant onwards.
3XO MX2 Pro
Engine: 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel
Price: Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 10.39 lakh
This is what the MX2 Pro variant offers over the MX2 variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
The Pro version of the MX2 variant adds only some feel-good features including a single-pane sunroof but does not improve the practicality or safety quotient of the 3XO. This variant is also the entry-level automatic for the 3XO with a 6-speed automatic transmission option with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.
Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Mahindra XUV300: Key Differences Explained
3XO MX3
Engine: 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel
Price: Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 11.69 lakh
With the MX3 variant, you get these additional features over the MX2 Pro variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
From the MX3 variant onwards, you get improvements in the infotainment package, along with a few extra conveniences like cruise control. This variant is available with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, and here the diesel engine gets the option of a 6-speed AMT.
3XO MX3 Pro
Engine: 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel
Price: Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh
Over the MX3, the MX3 Pro will give you these additional features:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Safety
|
The MX3 Pro variant only offers changes to the exterior with the LED lighting setup but still sits on styled steel wheels. In this variant, you get both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, but the diesel is only available with a manual transmission.
3XO AX5
Engine: 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel
Price: Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 12.89 lakh
The AX5 variant comes with these features over the MX3 Pro variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The AX5 variant ups the game and offers a lot in terms of design, infotainment, comfort, convenience, and safety. With this variant, you now get the option of turbo-petrol and diesel engines with both manual and automatic transmissions (AMT for diesel).
3XO AX5L
Engine: 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol
Price: Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 13.49 lakh
Over the AX5 variant, the AX5L offers:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
The AX5L variant does not get much in terms of comforts but it enhances the safety quotient of the Mahindra 3XO by a lot, as it not only offers a 360-degree camera, but also comes with Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) features. With this variant, you finally get the more powerful 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine with both manual and automatic transmission options but no other engine options.
Also Read: Force Gurkha 3-door Updated With More Features And Performance
3XO AX7
Engine: 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel
Price: Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 14.49 lakh
Over the AX5 variant, the AX7 variant offers these features
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
In the one-below-top AX7 variant, you get a lot of segment firsts like 65W type-C fast charging and a panoramic sunroof. This variant gets a more premium cabin and a premium sound system as well. Unfortunately, this variant does not get ADAS, as it is reserved only for the “L” variants. The AX7 variant comes with both TGDi turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, and both engines get manual and automatic transmissions (AMT for diesel).
3XO AX7L
Engine: 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel
Price: Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh
Lastly, this is what the top-spec AX7L variant offers over the AX7 variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Safety
|
The AX7L variant brings back the safety features which are not offered in the AX7 like the Level 2 ADAS features. The top-spec variant of the Mahindra XUV 3XO is available with both TGDi turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, but the diesel only comes with a manual transmission.
Note: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and built-in Alexa will be added later through over-the-air (OTA) updates.
Price & Rivals
The Mahindra XUV 3XO is priced between Rs 7.49 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), and continues to be a rival to the likes of Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai Venue. It also takes on the likes of the Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Maruti Brezza.
All prices stated above are introductory ex-showroom
Read More on : XUV 3XO on road price
3 out of 3 found this helpful