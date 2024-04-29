Published On Apr 29, 2024 08:12 PM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV 3XO

Priced from Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the Mahindra 3XO is available in 5 broad variants, and get both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has been launched as the facelift for the XUV300 sub-4m SUV. Its prices range from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) and its bookings will open on May 15. The Mahindra 3XO is available in 5 broad variants: MX1, MX2, MX3, AX5, and AX7, with further “Pro” and “L” marked sub-variants. If you are looking to buy this SUV, have a look at what each variant is offering.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched, Prices Start At Rs 7.49 Lakh

3XO MX1

Engine: 1.2-litre turbo-petrol

Price: Rs 7.49 lakh

The base-spec MX1 variant offers these features:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety Projector halogen headlamps

LED turn indicators on ORVM

LED tail lights

16-inch steel wheels Fabric upholstery Adjustable headrest for 2nd row None Front armrest with storage

60:40 rear seat split

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Manual AC

Rear AC vents

All power windows

12V socket

Front USB type-A port and rear USB type-C port 6 airbags

Electronic stability control

All-wheel disc brakes

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Reverse parking sensors

Seatbelt reminders for all passengers

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

In the base-spec XUV 3XO, you get bare minimum in terms of design and no infotainment package. However, this variant is well equipped in terms of convenience and safety features. This variant only comes with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 6-speed manual transmission.

XUV 3XO MX2

Engine: 1.5-litre diesel

Price: Rs 9.99 lakh

Over the base-spec variant, the MX2 variant offers these features:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety Follow me home headlamps 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

4-speaker sound system Steering mounted audio controls

Keyless entry

The MX2 variant brings the big touchscreen into the feature list and also comes with additional creature comforts. You get the option of the 1.5-litre diesel engine from this variant onwards.

3XO MX2 Pro

Engine: 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel

Price: Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 10.39 lakh

This is what the MX2 Pro variant offers over the MX2 variant:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety Wheel covers Single pane sunroof

The Pro version of the MX2 variant adds only some feel-good features including a single-pane sunroof but does not improve the practicality or safety quotient of the 3XO. This variant is also the entry-level automatic for the 3XO with a 6-speed automatic transmission option with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Mahindra XUV300: Key Differences Explained

3XO MX3

Engine: 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel

Price: Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 11.69 lakh

With the MX3 variant, you get these additional features over the MX2 Pro variant:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety Wireless Android Auto

Wired Apple CarPlay HD display for the 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless phone charger

Cruise control

From the MX3 variant onwards, you get improvements in the infotainment package, along with a few extra conveniences like cruise control. This variant is available with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, and here the diesel engine gets the option of a 6-speed AMT.

3XO MX3 Pro

Engine: 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel

Price: Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh

Over the MX3, the MX3 Pro will give you these additional features:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety LED projector headlamps

LED DRLs with turn indicators

Connected LED tail lamps

Styled 16-inch steel wheels

The MX3 Pro variant only offers changes to the exterior with the LED lighting setup but still sits on styled steel wheels. In this variant, you get both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, but the diesel is only available with a manual transmission.

3XO AX5

Engine: 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel

Price: Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 12.89 lakh

The AX5 variant comes with these features over the MX3 Pro variant:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety 16-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails

Rear spoiler Leather steering wheel and gear knob

Adjustable headrest for middle passenger in 2nd row 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Wireless Apple CarPlay

Adrenox connected car tech with built-in Amazon Alexa

6 speakers

Built-in online navigation Dual-zone climate control

Push button start/stop

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Rear armrest with cupholders

Height adjustable driver seat

Automatic headlamps

One-touch UP power window for driver

Rear wiper and washer Rear view camera

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Automatic wiper

Rear defogger

The AX5 variant ups the game and offers a lot in terms of design, infotainment, comfort, convenience, and safety. With this variant, you now get the option of turbo-petrol and diesel engines with both manual and automatic transmissions (AMT for diesel).

3XO AX5L

Engine: 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol

Price: Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 13.49 lakh

Over the AX5 variant, the AX5L offers:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety Cooled glovebox Auto dimming IRVM

360-degree camera

Blind view monitor

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

Forward collision warning

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keep assist

High beam assist

Autonomous emergency braking

The AX5L variant does not get much in terms of comforts but it enhances the safety quotient of the Mahindra 3XO by a lot, as it not only offers a 360-degree camera, but also comes with Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) features. With this variant, you finally get the more powerful 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine with both manual and automatic transmission options but no other engine options.

Also Read: Force Gurkha 3-door Updated With More Features And Performance

3XO AX7

Engine: 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel

Price: Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 14.49 lakh

Over the AX5 variant, the AX7 variant offers these features

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety 17-inch alloy wheels

LED fog lamps Leatherette seats

Leatherette padding on dashboard and doors 7-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system Cooled glovebox with illumination

65W USB type-C fast charging

Panoramic sunroof Front parking assist system

In the one-below-top AX7 variant, you get a lot of segment firsts like 65W type-C fast charging and a panoramic sunroof. This variant gets a more premium cabin and a premium sound system as well. Unfortunately, this variant does not get ADAS, as it is reserved only for the “L” variants. The AX7 variant comes with both TGDi turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, and both engines get manual and automatic transmissions (AMT for diesel).

3XO AX7L

Engine: 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel

Price: Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh

Lastly, this is what the top-spec AX7L variant offers over the AX7 variant:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety 360-degree camera

Blind view monitor

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

Forward collision warning

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keep assist

High beam assist

Autonomous emergency braking

The AX7L variant brings back the safety features which are not offered in the AX7 like the Level 2 ADAS features. The top-spec variant of the Mahindra XUV 3XO is available with both TGDi turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, but the diesel only comes with a manual transmission.

Note: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and built-in Alexa will be added later through over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Price & Rivals

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is priced between Rs 7.49 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), and continues to be a rival to the likes of Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai Venue. It also takes on the likes of the Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Maruti Brezza.

All prices stated above are introductory ex-showroom

Read More on : XUV 3XO on road price