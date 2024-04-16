Modified On Apr 16, 2024 11:21 AM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

This includes the EV versions of both SUVs, which have contributed over 10 percent to their respective overall sales numbers

If you are someone who actively keeps an eye on the Indian automotive sales figures to see how companies and their models are performing, you have probably observed that the Tata Nexon has been the best-selling SUV in the last couple of years. Tata has now revealed that the Nexon sub-4m SUV was crowned the best-selling SUV for the FY23-24 period, completing its hat-trick. Sweetening the year for Tata’s FY23-24 sales was the fact that the Tata Punch was the second best-selling SUV in the country.

Note: The sales numbers throughout the story for each model include the figures for the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Punch EV as well.

A Look At The Numbers

Sales Period Tata Nexon Tata Punch FY21-22 124130 52716 FY22-23 172138 133819 FY23-24 171697 170076

The table above shows the annual sales of both the Tata SUVs. Although Tata hasn’t given the exact share of their EV counterparts, it has divulged that the Nexon EV contributed to 12 percent of the overall Nexon sales in FY23-24. On the other hand, the Punch EV that was launched in January 2024, accounted for 16 percent of the overall Punch sales between January and March 2024.

Both SUVs closed FY23-24 sales performance on a high note, as the last quarter saw the highest demand for each of them. Tata dispatched 17,1482 units of the Nexon in January 2024 and 18,438 units of the Punch in February 2024.

Tata Nexon And Punch: A Quick Recap

The Tata Nexon was introduced in the market in 2017 and has been given two midlife refreshes since – one in early 2020 and the other in September 2023. With the latest and most thorough refresh, the sub-4m SUV has got sharper looks along with modern and premium features such as two 10.25-inch displays (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), a 9-speaker JBL sound system, a 360-degree camera, and six airbags. It also got two new transmission options with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit: 5-speed MT and 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission).

Similar design and feature updates were applied to the Nexon EV as well which got its first major refresh alongside the facelifted Nexon in 2023. However, it gets the bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen unit from the new Harrier-Safari duo. There was no change for the specifications of the battery pack, but the powertrains have been optimised further and now offers a claimed range of up to 465 km.

Tata registered 1 lakh unit sales of the Nexon in August 2019, while the same feat for the Punch was achieved in August 2022. By December 2023, the Indian marque had shipped 6 lakh units of the Nexon (Nexon EV units included).

The Tata Punch made its market debut near the end of 2021, and its EV derivative arrived in early 2024 with design and styling in line with the refreshed Tata SUVs. The Punch EV is also a feature-loaded offering with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 360-degree camera, and ventilated front seats. It has a claimed range of up to 421 km. The Punch’s internal combustion engine (ICE) version is set to get a facelift soon and Tata has already begun testing it ahead of an expected launch in 2025.

The more affordable Tata “SUV” has witnessed a faster sales growth and the carmaker has already sold 3 lakh units of the Punch by end of 2023.

Price And Competition

Tata has priced the Nexon between Rs 8.15 lakh and Rs 15.80 lakh, while the Nexon EV costs in the range of Rs 14.74 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh. The Punch, on the other hand, is priced from Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.20 lakh. Tata has priced the Punch EV between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh.

The Nexon takes on the likes of the Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, and Hyundai Venue, while its EV counterpart rivals the Mahindra XUV400. The Punch goes up against the Hyundai Exter, while the Punch EV competes with the Citroen eC3.

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

