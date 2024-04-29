Published On Apr 29, 2024 07:25 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The refreshed XUV300 not only gets a new name but a big makeover with fresh styling all around, and has now become one of the most feature-loaded offerings in its segment

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has been launched as the facelift for the XUV300. Mahindra’s updated subcompact SUV gets major exterior design changes, an all-new interior with key elements from the XUV400 EV, and a host of new features. In this article, we will explore the key visual differences between XUV 3XO and its predecessor.

Front

Mahindra is offering the XUV 3XO with a redesigned and split grille compared to the XUV300. It gets five chrome slats and the new Mahindra logo. You can also see the longer fang-shaped LED DRLs and the updated headlight clusters housing projector units. Its tweaked bumper sports a bigger air dam, front camera, and the radar for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Side

The XUV 3XO comes with freshly designed 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Otherwise, no major changes have been made to the profile of the SUV.

Rear

The biggest change at the back is the wraparound and connected LED tail lights. It now also has the new ‘XUV 3XO’ and variant-specific monikers, and a tweaked bumper flaunting a chunky silver skid plate.

Cabin

Mahindra has given a major overhaul to the cabin of the XUV300. The Mahindra 3XO features dual digital displays as seen on the XUV400 and has borrowed its same steering wheel as well. It also gets soft-touch leatherette upholstery on the dashboard, a 65 W USB Type-C fast-charging port, repositioned and revised central AC vents, and an updated climate control panel.

Bigger Touchscreen And Digital Driver Display

While the outgoing XUV300 had a 7-inch touchscreen unit, the XUV 3XO features a bigger 10.25-inch screen from the XUV400 that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, depending on the variant.

The XUV 3XO also shares the same 10.25-inch digital driver’s display with the XUV400 EV that replaces the dated twin-pod analogue cluster.

Sunroof

Another feature that’s new on the XUV 3XO compared to the pre-facelift XUV300 is the segment-first panoramic sunroof. The XUV300 had a regular sunroof as is available on most of its segment rivals.

Other Features Summed Up

Mahindra is also offering the XUV 3XO with plenty of more features such as a 7-speaker Harman Kardon music system (including a subwoofer), wireless phone charging, and dual-zone AC. Its safety tech includes six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Engine-gearbox Options On Offer

Like the outgoing model, the XUV 3XO also comes with both turbo-petrol and diesel engines, which have been detailed below:

Specification 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol 1.2-litre TGDi Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 112 PS 130 PS 117 PS Torque 200 Nm 230 Nm, 250 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT Claimed Mileage 18.89 kmpl, 17.96 kmpl 20.1 kmpl, 18.2 kmpl 20.6 kmpl, 21.2 kmpl

There are three drive modes on offer too in the petrol-automatic variants: Zip, Zap, and Zoom.

Price Range And Rivals

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is priced from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It goes up against the Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and the upcoming Skoda sub-4m SUV. The XUV 3XO is also an SUV alternative to the sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

