Published On Apr 07, 2024 10:01 AM By Shreyash for Maruti Brezza

Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite are the most readily available subcompact SUVs this April

In April 2024, you might encounter extended waiting times if you are planning to buy a subcompact SUV. Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon are witnessing higher waiting times, whereas subcompact SUVs from Nissan and Renault are not only facing shorter waiting times, but are also readily available for delivery in some cities. We have detailed the waiting period on subcompact SUVs in top 20 cities of India.

Note: We have not considered the Mahindra XUV300 in this list as the automaker has temporarily halted its bookings, which are expected to resume soon with the unveiling of its facelifted version.

Waiting Period Table

City Maruti Brezza Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Kia Sonet Nissan Magnite Renault Kiger New Delhi 1-3 months 2-3 months 2-2.5 months 3 months 1 month 0.5 month Bengaluru 2.5 months 2-3 months 2 months 2 months 1 month 0.5 month Mumbai 2-3 months 3 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1 month 0.5 month Hyderabad 1 month 3 months 1 month 1-2 months 0.5 month 0.5 month Pune 2-3 months 3 months 2-3 months 2 months 1 month 0.5 month Chennai 2-3 months 2.5-3.5 months 1.5-2 months 1 month 0.5 month No waiting Jaipur 2-3 months 3 months 2 months 1-2 months 0.5 month No waiting Ahmedabad 2-3 months 2 months 2 months 1-2 months 1 month No waiting Gurugram 2-3 months 2 months 2 months 1 month 1 month 0.5 month Lucknow 2-3 months 2 months 2 months 2-3 months 1 month 0.5 month Kolkata 1 month 3 months 2-3 months No waiting 1 month 1 month Thane 3 months 2.5-3.5 months 2 months 1 month 1 month No waiting Surat 2-3 months 3 months 2 months 1 month 1 month No waiting Ghaziabad 2-3 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 1 month 1 month 1 month Chandigarh 2-3 months 3-3.5 months 2-3 months 2 months 1 week 0.5 month Coimbatore 3-4 months 2.5-3.5 months 2-3 months 2 months No waiting 1 month Patna 2-3 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 1 month No waiting Faridabad 2-3 months 3 months 2-3 months 1-2 months 1 month 1 month Indore 3-4 months 2.5-3.5 months 2-3 months 1 month 0.5-1 month 0.5-1 month Noida 2-3 months 3 months 2-3 months 0.5 month 0.5-1 month 1 month

Key Takeaways

The Maruti Brezza, which is not only one of the top-selling models in its segment but also one of the best-selling cars in India, is witnessing an average wait time of up to 3 months in most cities. However if you reside in Hyderabad and Kolkata, you can get the delivery in 1 month.

The Hyundai Venue is witnessing an average waiting period of up to 3 months in April 2024.

Meanwhile, the segment’s top-selling model, the Tata Nexon is experiencing an average waiting period of up to 2.5 months. For customers living in Pune, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Faridabad, Indore, and Noida, the waiting period ranges between 2 to 3 months.

Also Check Out: This Is How The Toyota Taisor Differs From The Maruti Fronx

The Kia Sonet’s average waiting period is up to 1.5 months, which is shorter than those of Maruti, Hyundai, and Tata SUVs. Those looking to buy the Sonet in Delhi will have to endure the highest waiting period of 3 months in New Delhi, however if you live in Kolkata, it is readily available for the delivery.

The Nissan Magnite is experiencing an average waiting time of up to 1 month in most cities this April. There is no waiting on the Magnite for customers living in Coimbatore. On the other hand, the Renault Kiger is the most readily available subcompact SUV this month, with its average waiting time of up to half a month.The Kiger is readily available for delivery in cities like Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Thane, Surat, and Patna.

Disclaimer: The waiting period mentioned above may vary depending on the variant, engine option, or colour chosen. Please contact your nearest dealership for more details.

Read More on : Maruti Brezza on road price