Published On Apr 13, 2024 10:01 AM By Shreyash for Tata Nexon

The Hyundai Venue was the only one in the segment to enjoy month-on-month growth in sales which placed it back ahead of the Kia Sonet

In March 2024, the Maruti Brezza retained its top spot in the sales tables and maintained its lead over the Tata Nexon. Although the segment’s overall month-on-month (MoM) sales decreased by nearly 6 percent, close to 53,000 subcompact SUVs were still sold in the country last month. Here’s the detailed sales report of how each subcompact SUV performed.

Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers March 2024 February 2024 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Maruti Brezza 14614 15765 -7.3 27.64 27.2 0.44 14726 Tata Nexon 14058 14395 -2.34 26.59 24.75 1.84 15665 Hyundai Venue 9614 8933 7.62 18.18 16.8 1.38 11019 Kia Sonet 8750 9102 -3.86 16.55 14.54 2.01 6425 Nissan Magnite 2701 2755 -1.96 5.1 5.46 -0.36 2542 Mahindra XUV300 2072 4218 -50.87 3.91 8.59 -4.68 4514 Renault Kiger 1050 1047 0.28 1.98 2.62 -0.64 847 Total 52859 56215 -5.96

Key Takeaways

With over 14,500 units retailed, the Maruti Brezza remained the best-selling subcompact SUV in the segment, despite experiencing a loss of more than 7 percent in month-on-month (MoM) sales. The Brezza still maintains the highest market share of almost 28 percent in the segment.

Tata Nexon’s sales in March 2024 fell short by over 500 units compared to the Maruti Brezza, thus maintaining its position as the second best-selling compact SUV in the segment. Following the Brezza, the Nexon is the only subcompact SUV here to surpass the 10,000-unit sales mark. Please note that these figures include both Tata Nexon and Tata Nexon EV sales.

The Hyundai Venue, the third best-selling sub-4m SUV, attracted more than 9,500 buyers in March 2024. It recorded a growth of nearly 8 percent in MoM sales, currently holding over 18 percent of market share in the segment. It's important to note that the Venue's tally here combines the sales of both Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line.

Also Check Out: Hyundai Creta And Maruti Grand Vitara Together Accounted For Over 50% Of Total Compact SUV Sales in March 2024

Despite a decline of nearly 8 percent in monthly sales, Kia still dispatched over 8,500 units of the Sonet in March 2024. This figure is over 2,000 units higher than its average sales over the past six months.

The Mahindra XUV300 took the biggest hit of over 50 percent in MoM sales, and it only managed to cross the sales mark of 2,000 units. The main reason for this decline is that Mahindra is preparing for the introduction of its facelifted version, the XUV 3XO.

The Renault Kiger was the least selling subcompact SUV in March 2024 and it only found over 1,000 buyers last month. However, its performance last month’s performance was better than average sales of the last six months. Meanwhile, its mechanical sibling the Nissan Magnite enjoyed over 2,700 unit sales for the same month for a relatively stable demand.

Read More on : Nexon AMT