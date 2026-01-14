New 2026 Tata Punch Facelift: Check Out Its Base Smart Variant In 7 Images

The base Punch focuses on safety and essentials

The 2026 Tata Punch facelift has been launched with refreshed styling, added features, and new powertrains, making it an even more value-for-money offering in the micro SUV segment. While the higher variants bring in larger touchscreens and additional convenience features, the base variant is aimed at buyers looking for a safe, well-built micro SUV at the most accessible price point.

In this report, we take a closer look at the Tata Punch facelift’s base Smart variant in images, based on the official brochure and configurator, to understand what it offers and where Tata has made compromises to keep prices competitive.

Tata Punch Facelift Base Variant Design

The Tata Punch facelift retains its upright, boxy stance that the outgoing model had, but offers design tweaks over it. The base variant misses out on the bling and charm of the higher variants, but comes with a decent foundation.

Up front, the base variant gets the updated fascia with Tata’s new design language. You get LED headlamps, which is a big plus at this price point and ensures the base trim looks modern. However, you miss out on LED DRLs and LED fog lamps that you get with the higher variants. The base variant also gets a silver skid plate, which adds a sense of ruggedness.

From the side, the Punch base variant rides on 15-inch steel wheels without wheel covers. While alloy wheels are reserved for higher variants, the squared-off wheel arches help maintain the SUV-like stance. You also get black ORVMs here and black door handles. Higher variants come with body-coloured door handles. You also miss out on roof rails, which add a perception of the SUV being taller.

At the rear, the Punch facelift base variant gets halogen tail lamps instead of the LED tail lamps that are offered with the higher variants. What you do get is the Punch lettering in the centre, and a silver skid plate. The base variant misses out on a rear wiper, washer, and defogger. You also don’t get a shark fin antenna in this variant.

So, overall, the base variant feels barebones, and you would have to spend extra if you want to make the car look premium. Apart from the design elements, the base variant also misses out on two colour options that you get with other variants. Want to know what those colour options are? Head over to this story where we take you through the variant-wise colour options of the Tata Punch.

Tata Punch Facelift Base Variant Interior

Step inside the Punch facelift base variant and the cabin feels very basic and inexpensive, aligning with the affordable price at which you get the base variant.

The dashboard layout remains the same as the higher variants, but finished in a black / grey colour scheme. You get a semi-digital instrument cluster and a flat-bottom steering wheel with Tata’s new logo. The steering wheel, however, does not get mounted controls in the base variant.

You miss out on a touchscreen infotainment system and speakers along with it. That said, manual AC is present with chunky controls.

The Smart variant comes with fabric upholstery and a black/grey colour scheme for the dashboard. Higher variants come with leather finishes on the steering wheel and gearknob, and lighter shades for the dashboard. The base variant also misses out on grab handles and armrests.

Tata Punch Facelift Base Variant Features

Feature-wise, the Punch base variant sticks to the essentials.

Key features include manual air-conditioning, a semi-digital cluster, front power windows, central locking, and a 12V power socket. While it lacks a touchscreen infotainment system and steering-mounted controls, the feature set should be sufficient for first-time buyers and urban users if they can just shell out some extra money for the infotainment. The good thing is that even in the base variant, you get keyless entry and drive modes.

Where the Punch truly stands out, even in its base trim, is safety. The base variant comes equipped with six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, electronic stability control, traction control, hill hold assist, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Some of the features that higher variants get include a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless phone charger, a sunroof, automatic headlamps, an air purifier, and ambient lighting.

Our in-depth variants explained story will give you more details on which variants get these nicer features.

Tata Punch Facelift Base Variant Powertrain

The Punch Smart comes with three engine options, including a petrol, turbo-petrol, and a petrol-CNG. You get AMT options with the petrol and CNG choices. However, the base variant only comes with the NA petrol and CNG option with a manual gearbox.

A quick look at the powertrains offered with the base variant:

Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol with CNG Power 88 PS 73.5 PS Torque 115 Nm 103 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual 5-speed manual

This story will give you more details on what powertrain options are offered with the higher variants of the Punch.

Tata Punch Facelift Base Variant Price And Rivals

Prices for the Tata Punch facelift base variant start at Rs 5.59 lakh and go up to Rs 6.69 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the most affordable SUV variants in the segment while offering strong safety credentials. Prices for the top-spec variants go up to Rs 10.54 lakh (check full prices here).

The Punch competes with the likes of the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Ignis, Citroen C3, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.