    Check Out The 8 Colour Options Of The 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift In Images

    Modified On Jan 20, 2026 07:25 PM By CarDekho

    9.6K Views
    Three of the eight exterior shades are new, while five have been retained from before

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Skoda has unveiled the 2026 Kushaq Facelift ahead of its expected launch in the coming weeks. With this update, the SUV gets a new choice of exterior colours. Five of them have been retained from before, taking the total number of colour options to eight. If you are considering the updated Kushaq, here’s a look at all the colours you can choose from.

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Colour Options

    The 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift will be available with eight monotone exterior shades. These include:

    Shimla Green (new)

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Cherry Red (new)

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Steel Grey (new)

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Candy White

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift Candy White

    Carbon Steel

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Brilliant Silver

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Lava Blue

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Deep Black 

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Amongst the new additions, Shimla Green complements the looks very well, while Cherry Red and Steel Grey bring a sportier touch to the SUV’s updated design. Do note, the three new colour options as well as the Brilliant Silver and Candy White can be also opted with a black roof for a dual-tone in the Monte Carlo variant.

    Out of all the Kushaq facelift colours, which one would you pick? Tell us in the comments.

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Overview

    The facelifted Kushaq gets noticeable styling revisions, including updated lighting elements and minor bumper tweaks for a fresher look. It also features an illuminated grille and sequential turn indicators for a posh look. The side profile stays largely unchanged except for new alloy wheels. At the rear, it now comes with new connected LED tail lamps and a revised bumper. Take a closer look at the updated Skoda Kushaq in our image gallery

    Interior and Features

    Inside, the cabin layout largely remains the same. However, the Kushaq facelift gets new seat upholstery, colour schemes and feature enhancements. It continues with the familiar dashboard design, retaining the same touchscreen infotainment system, but now gets a larger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift 

    Other new features in the Kushaq facelift include a massage function for rear-seat passengers and a panoramic sunroof. Features such as a 10.1-inch infotainment system (now with Gemini support), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker sound system, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, powered and ventilated front seats, as well as a wireless phone charger have been carried forward. 

    Safety features include six airbags as standard, front and rear parking sensors with a reverse parking camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, and hill-hold assist. For those opting for the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, the Kushaq now comes with rear-wheel disc brakes. 

    Powertrain Specs

    Skoda offers the 2026 Kushaq facelift with the same 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options. The 1-litre petrol unit gets a new automatic transmission option. Below are the powertrain specifications for each engine option.

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol engine

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 8-speed AT* (new)

    7-speed DCT^

    Power

    115 PS

    150 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

     *AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

    ^DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

    Price and Rivals

    Prices for the 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift are expected to start from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to take on rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Honda Elevate.

