2026 Skoda Kushaq Top-spec Prestige Variant Detailed

With the launch of the Skoda Kushaq facelift, the Czech carmaker has given the enthusiast’s pick of the segment (Taigun is pending a facelift) a much needed update with some more comfort features. Most of these features are offered in the Prestige variant, which sits at the top of its standard variant lineup: Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige. There’s also a sportier Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo edition and you can read about the visual differences between itself and the standard Prestige variant here.

So if you wanted a fun-to-drive family SUV with all the possible features that it could offer from factory, let’s take a detailed look at what you’d get with the Skoda Kushaq’s top-spec Prestige variant:

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Prestige: Exterior

The Skoda Kushaq facelift is a handsome looking SUV, and you reap the full benefits of the styling changes that Skoda has made with this update in this top-spec variant.

The car looks sharp at the front with LED headlights flanking the signature Skoda grille design, which are now finished in gloss black. These headlights sport sleek LED DRLs too, and just like the bigger Kodiaq, you get individual connected LED elements running across the grille, which look really chic. You also get some contrast with the sillver slats that round up the upper half of the design.

Skoda has updated the fog lights of the Kushaq facelift to LED units (these were halogens previously), which continue to sit below the headlights. The bumper is finished in different layers with a silver skid plate and mesh-like air inlets adding some style to the overall design at the front.

In this top-spec variant, the Kushaq looks clean and classy from the side. It sits on new 17-inch alloy wheels, but the chrome inserts on the door handles, chrome window garnish and gloss black finish on the B and C pillars help maintain that subtle look. Minimal cladding along the side skirts also help in that respect, and the roof rails (with 50kg load capacity) in this Prestige variant are finished in Silver.

Just like the front, Skoda has given the Kushaq’s rear styling a similar treatment, where the connected LED lighting makes use of individual elements. These LEDs look sleek and elegant, and along with the illuminated Skoda wordmark in the middle, really help the Kushaq stand out at night. You also get some subtle chrome garnish on the trunk, above which sit the nameplate and engine wordmarks (1.5 only) on either side.

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Prestige: Colour Options

For this new facelift, Skoda has introduced a few new colour options for the Kushaq, taking the total number of options to 8: Shimla Green (new), Cherry Red (new), Steel Grey (new), Candy White, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, Lava Blue, and Deep Black.

The top-spec variant is available in all the colour options, but no dual tone shades (limited to Monte Carlo only).

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Prestige: Interior

The dual-tone treatment of the Kushaq’s cabin not only looks premium, but also feels premium in this variant as you now get beige-coloured leatherette seats. Just like the exterior, there’s tasteful use of chrome accents on the dashboard, gear knob, door handles and steering wheel, which uplift the feel of the cabin.

You also get two-colour ambient lighting across the dashboard, which adds a vibe to your night drives. This top-spec variant also adds a panoramic sunroof, which makes the cabin feel more airy when open.

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Prestige: Features

Considering that this is the top-spec variant of the 2026 Kushaq, it comes with all the features that you’ll find on the brochure. So basics like keyless entry, push button start/stop, auto AC, rear AC vents and electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) are obviously present, but this top-spec variant specifically adds these features over the one-below top Sportline variant:

Panoramic sunroof: Offers a bigger glass area that extends into the second row.

Powered and ventilated front row seats: Powered seats offer convenience of adjustment while ventilated seats offer comfort in hot summers.

Rear seat massage: Segment-first feature gives you a back massage with the touch of a button.

10.25-inch digital driver’s display: Really crisp digital display offering multiple layouts and looks really sporty and premium.

6-speaker Skoda sound system: Packs high-performance speakers with subwoofer and amplifier.

You already get a 10.1-inch infotainment system from the one-above-base Signature variant itself with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In fact, a lot of features in the Kushaq are available as standard fitments, and you can read the variant-wise feature breakdown of the Kushaq here.

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Prestige: Safety

The Skoda Kushaq offers a pretty strong safety net right from the base variant with features like 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear wiper and defogger, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure warning system (TPMS) and auto-dimming IRVM. Front parking sensors get added from the Signature variant and rear disc brakes are limited to the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

There are no advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) features in the Kushaq, but the pre-facelift version received a 5-star rating from Global NCAP in 2022.

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Prestige: Powertrain

The top-spec Prestige variant of the Skoda Kushaq is the only variant that lets you have the option to choose from all the powertrains options available with the Kushaq. Here’s a look at the specs:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Cylinders 3-cylinder 4-cylinder Output 115 PS / 178 Nm 150 PS / 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Prestige: Price And Rivals

The prices for the top-spec Skoda Kushaq start from Rs 16.79 lakh for the 1-litre MT and go up to Rs 18.79 lakh with the 1.5-litre, 7-speed DCT powertrain (all prices, ex-showroom). If this is out of your budget, and want to know what the entry-level variant is like, then read our detailed base variant story on the Kushaq.

The Skoda Kushaq sits in a highly contested segment where you can alternatively choose from the likes of Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate and Maruti Grand Vitara/Toyota Hyryder.

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Prestige: Buy or Skip?

The Skoda Kushaq Prestige is a competitively priced variant. It’s not the most feature-loaded or technologically advanced offering in the segment (Sierra and Seltos have pushed the envelope on that front), but if you wanted good driving dynamics along with a comfortable enough ride for your family in a package that feels practical and well equipped, then this is one of the best options in the segment today.

But if you want better value for your money, we’d recommend you to check out the mid-spec variants of the Kushaq.