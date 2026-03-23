Skoda Kushaq Facelift Base-spec Classic Plus Variant Explained: The Most Sensible Kushaq Variant?

Skoda has launched the facelifted Kushaq, with prices starting from Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift brings refreshed styling, feature updates, and a revised variant lineup. The Kushaq facelift is available in four main trims and a special Monte Carlo Edition. The variants are: Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, and Prestige.

In this report, we take a closer look at the Classic Plus variant in detail and explore what it offers and what you might miss out on. Should you consider buying it? Let’s find out:

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Classic Plus: Exterior

Even in the base variant, the Kushaq facelift offers a solid package, including key exterior elements. Up front, it gets LED DRLs and LED projector headlamps, giving it a modern look even in its entry-level form. The automatic variant also gets LED fog lamps with cornering function. However, you miss out on the illuminated light bar across the grille.

You get LED turn indicators, which further add to the premium feel. The best thing is that you get alloy wheels even in the base variant, which is a welcome addition at this level. You do get the Skoda badging on the front fender and roof rails to accentuate the height of the SUV. The overall stance remains muscular and well-proportioned, in line with the Kushaq’s design language.

At the rear, the Classic Plus variant features LED tail lamps along with practical elements like a rear defogger, washer and wiper, which enhance usability in different weather conditions. Higher variants get gloss black and chrome garnish for the diffuser, while the base variant gets it in black. While it misses out on a shark fin antenna, it gets a roof-mounted spoiler for a sportier look.

Limited colour options: The Kushaq’s base variant comes with only five hues: Carbon Steel, Lava Blue, Candy White, Brilliant Silver and Cherry Red. If you want to know the other colour options of the Kushaq, head over to this story.

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Classic Plus: Interior

Step inside the Kushaq Classic Plus and you realize that the cabin feels like it belongs to a mid-spec variant. Right from the Classic Plus, you get an infotainment system with speakers and steering-mounted audio controls. The dashboard layout remains clean and practical, the same as the one on the pre-facelift model.

The instrument cluster includes an MID display that provides essential driving information. Higher variants get a fully digital driver display for a more premium experience. You get fabric seats, a black theme for the interior, Kushaq scuff plates, and a leatherette steering wheel and gear knob with the AT version.

It gets a front centre armrest, height-adjustable headrests, and multiple storage places right from the base variant.

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Classic Plus: Features

The features list is actually impressive for an entry-level trim, with Skoda offering all the essential features right from the get-go. As mentioned above, you get an infotainment system with speakers and steering controls. You get an automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a height-adjustable driver seat, front and rear power windows, and a single-pane sunroof, which gives the cabin a more airy feeling. If you go with the automatic variants, you will also get features like cruise control and paddle shifters.

You miss out on features like ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, and a wireless phone charger.

Our Suggestion: We recommend you upgrade the infotainment system of the Classic Plus to elevate the cabin experience. The 7-inch unit looks too small for the cabin and is not very convenient to use. It misses out on wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which you get with the higher variants.

The Kushaq Classic Plus gets a strong set of safety features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rear parking sensors. This report to should help you to pick the correct variant of the Kushaq Facelift based on features.

Safety Misses: The Classic Plus variant misses out on features like a reverse parking camera, TPMS, front parking sensors, and a dual-tone horn.

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Classic Plus: Powertrain

The Kushaq Classic Plus comes with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, which gets both manual and automatic transmission options. Higher variants also get a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired exclusively with an automatic. Here’s a closer look at the specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual / 8-speed automatic transmission (New) 7-speed dual-clutch transmission

Also, check out our report detailing the top 5 things we learned after driving the Kushaq facelift.

Point to note: Skoda has replaced the 6-speed AT with a new 8-speed AT, paired with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. This transmission offers smoother gear shifts and improved fuel efficiency than the 6-speed AT of the pre-facelift model.

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Classic Plus: Price And Rivals

The Kushaq facelift Classic Plus is priced from Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check out the variant-wise prices of the Kushaq facelift in this report. The Kushaq competes with SUVs like the Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, VW Taigun, Honda Elevate and MG Astor.

CarDekho Says…

The Skoda Kushaq Classic Plus variant makes a strong case for itself as a sensible entry point into the Kushaq facelift lineup. It is one of the best base variants in the compact SUV space, and you definitely cannot ignore it if you are on a tight budget. It offers a well-rounded package with key essentials like LED lighting, alloy wheels, infotainment, automatic climate control and a solid safety suite, all while offering the fun-to-drive characteristics and the convenience of an automatic.

However, it does miss out on a few important convenience features like a reverse camera, wireless smartphone connectivity and a good infotainment system, which could matter to tech-focused buyers.

If your priority is to get a safe, well-built, and engaging-to-drive compact SUV at a relatively accessible price, the Classic Plus variant is a smart pick. With an upgraded infotainment system with a reverse parking camera, the Classic Plus can turn out to be just what you were looking for. We strongly recommend this variant, but stay tuned as we will also be detailing other variants of the Kushaq facelift. Till then, let us know if you would consider the base-spec Kushaq?