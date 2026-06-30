2026 Audi Q3 Spied Testing In India; Launch Soon?

The third-generation Audi Q3 was revealed last year and is already being sold in international markets. India launch could be later this year; however, we have spotted the latest Q3 in the flesh in Mumbai. Expected to be in its final test phase, the SUV was spotted without any kind of camouflage. Let’s dive into more details on how the SUV would look and what all the German brand has to offer with the Q3.

Exterior Design

We could see the SUV without camouflage. The front fascia is completely redesigned with a more upright stance and a sophisticated front look.

The large grille dominates the front end with a 3D pattern. The main headlamp unit is now mounted on the bumper, giving it a split headlamp setup for the first time in a Q3. The slim yet sharp LED headlamps add to the bold, aggressive look. The sculpted bumper sports a large vertical side element (just below the headlamps) that enhances the sporty look of the Q3. A black styling element is seen stretched from the honeycomb-patterned airdam toward the headlamps, visually linking the grille and lighting elements.

In profile, the SUV sports a more premium stance with blacked-out B and C pillars, giving it a floating roof effect. The gently sloping roofline merges neatly into the integrated roof spoiler. The Indian spec Q3 could likely ride on an 18-inch wheel setup.

The rear styling looks sharper than the previous gen. The SUV now gets a connected full-width tail lamp unit with an illuminated Audi logo in the centre. The Q3 now features a segmented taillamp on either side, giving it a modern look. The wheel arch looks muscular with bold cladding. The integrated roof spoiler just above the rear windshield gives the SUV a sporty look.

Expected Features & Safety

The feature list in the 2026 Audi Q3 includes an all-LED lighting setup with pixel-style DRLs and customisable lighting signatures for personalisation, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 11.9-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a heads-up display, connected car tech, and a 12-speaker Sonos sound system.

On the safety front, the Audi Q3 could be equipped with 7 airbags, level-2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, ABS and EBD, TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system), adaptive damper system, and auto park assist.

Expected Powertrain

The Audi Q3 will most likely be offered with a single powertrain option for India: a 2-litre turbo petrol engine producing 207 PS and 320 Nm of torque, which is expected to be mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. It would most likely be offered with an All Wheel Drive (AWD) drivetrain exclusively, which Audi calls the quattro system.

Engine 2-litre Turbo Petrol Engine Power 207 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT

DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission

Expected Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

The 2026 Audi Q3 is expected to launch sometime later this year. The luxury compact SUV could be priced at Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). The Audi Q3 would rival the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Lexus NX.