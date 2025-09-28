Maruti Dzire New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Compare Old vs New Prices Here!

The highest savings of Rs 88,000 is applicable to the fully loaded ZXi Plus AMT variant of the Maruti Dzire

Prices of all variants of the Dzire have been revised following the new GST rates.

Maruti has reduced the prices of the sedan’s CNG variants by up to Rs 85,000.

The least price reduction of Rs 58,000 is applicable to the entry level LXi MT variant.

The GST rate has been corrected from 29 percent to 18 percent on sub 4 metre petrol cars.

Updated prices of the Dzire range from Rs 6.26 lakh to Rs 9.31 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Following the roll out of the GST 2.0 rates, many cars – including those from Maruti – have become a lot more affordable. One such model is the ever popular Maruti Dzire that has received a huge reduction in its prices. Maruti has now disclosed the updated variant-wise price of its sub-4m sedan offering, so let’s check it out:

Variant-wise Price Reduction

Manual

Variant Price With Old GST Rates Price With New GST Rates Difference LXi Rs 6.84 lakh Rs 6.26 lakh (-Rs 58,000) VXi Rs 7.84 lakh Rs 7.17 lakh (-Rs 67,000) VXi CNG Rs 8.79 lakh Rs 8.03 lakh (-Rs 76,000) ZXi Rs 8.94 lakh Rs 8.18 lakh (-Rs 76,000) ZXi Plus Rs 9.69 lakh Rs 8.86 lakh (-Rs 83,000) ZXi CNG Rs 9.89 lakh Rs 9.04 lakh (-Rs 85,000)

Automatic (AMT)

Variant Price With Old GST Rates Price With New GST Rates Difference VXi AMT* Rs 8.34 lakh Rs 7.62 lakh (-Rs 72,000) ZXi AMT* Rs 9.44 lakh Rs 8.63 lakh (-Rs 81,000) ZXi Plus AMT* Rs 10.19 lakh Rs 9.31 lakh (-Rs 88,000)

*AMT - Automated manual transmission

Maruti is offering the highest savings of up to Rs 88,000 on the fully loaded ZXi Plus AMT variant of the Dzire.

Prices of the other variants have been reduced in the range of Rs 58,000 to Rs 85,000.

If you wish to pick the CNG variants, Maruti has slashed their prices between Rs 76,000 and Rs 85,000.

Reason For The Price Cut

The Maruti Dzire was previously taxed at 28 percent GST along with an additional cess of one percent before the GST rates were revised and made effective recently. Given that it is a sub-4m sedan, the Dzire comes with an engine capacity lower than 1,200 cc and so it is one of the many Maruti cars to offer the highest savings.

Type of Vehicle Old GST Tax (Including Cess) New Tax Savings Sub 4 metre (Petrol) 29 percent (28 percent GST + 1 percent cess) 18 percent 11 percent

When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?

The updated prices for the Maruti sedan have now been rolled out, following the Central Government’s order to implement the new GST rates across the nation. Since it’s the festive season and manufacturers are offering special benefits along with the price cut, we think it’s now a good time if you are considering buying a new car.

Rivals

The Maruti Dzire goes up against other sub-4m sedans such as the Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and Honda Amaze.

If you are looking at any of the Dzire’s rivals or a sedan from a segment above, we have covered how much their prices have reduced following the introduction of the new GST rates.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India