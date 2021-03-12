All offers are valid till the end of March 2021.

Maruti is charging a premium of Rs 8,500 and Rs 20,500 for the Swift and Dzire Special Editions, respectively.

S-Presso, Celerio, and Eeco pack equal benefits of up to Rs 44,000.

The base-spec Sigma of the S-Cross gets maximum savings of up to Rs 67,000.

Maruti just launched the facelifted Swift in February 2021. While the usual trend is to not provide newly launched models with savings, the carmaker has decided to include the updated hatchback in the list of offers valid till March. And, like always, multiple Arena and NEXA models are being offered with discounts this month as well. Let’s take a look:

Arena Offers

Maruti Alto

The Alto is priced between Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 4.48 lakh.

The next-gen model is expected to be launched in the second half of 2021.

Maruti is offering the above discounts on both the petrol and CNG variants of the Alto .

Maruti S-Presso

Both the petrol and CNG variants of the S-Presso pack these benefits.

Maruti Eeco

You can avail the above-mentioned savings on both the petrol and CNG variants of the Eeco .

Maruti Celerio

The second-gen Celerio is expected to be launched in May.

While the Celerio is priced from Rs 4.53 lakh to Rs 5.78 lakh, Maruti retails the Celerio X between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 5.79 lakh.

All offers are applicable to both the petrol and CNG variants of the hatchback.

Maruti is providing these offers on both the standard Celerio and Celerio X .

Maruti Wagon R

The CNG variants of the Wagon R come with these benefits. Maruti is providing the petrol variants with a consumer offer of Rs 8,000, with other discounts remaining the same.

Maruti Swift

Maruti is offering benefits on both the pre-facelift and facelifted Swift . Apart from a few changes , the facelifted model looks similar to the pre-facelift version.

The above-mentioned offers are applicable to all variants of the hatchback, except the base-spec LXi.

Those looking to buy the LXi variant can avail the same exchange bonus and corporate discount. However, the consumer offer goes up by Rs 10,000.

Maruti is offering the Swift Special Edition with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount. However, there is no consumer offer and buyers will have to pay a premium of Rs 8,500 for this variant.