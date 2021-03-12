  • Login / Register
Maruti Alto, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Ciaz, Vitara Brezza, And Others Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 67,000 This March

Published On Mar 12, 2021 03:23 PM By Rohit for Maruti Baleno

Maruti is also offering a retail scheme up to Rs 10,000 on the Baleno and Ignis, valid till March 20

  • The base-spec Sigma of the S-Cross gets maximum savings of up to Rs 67,000.

  • S-Presso, Celerio, and Eeco pack equal benefits of up to Rs 44,000.

  • Maruti is charging a premium of Rs 8,500 and Rs 20,500 for the Swift and Dzire Special Editions, respectively.

  • All offers are valid till the end of March 2021.

Maruti just launched the facelifted Swift in February 2021. While the usual trend is to not provide newly launched models with savings, the carmaker has decided to include the updated hatchback in the list of offers valid till March. And, like always, multiple Arena and NEXA models are being offered with discounts this month as well. Let’s take a look:

Arena Offers

Maruti Alto

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Offer

Amount

Consumer Offer

Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 39,000

  • Maruti is offering the above discounts on both the petrol and CNG variants of the Alto.

  • The next-gen model is expected to be launched in the second half of 2021.

  • The Alto is priced between Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 4.48 lakh.

Maruti S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Offer

Amount

Consumer Offer

Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 44,000

  • Both the petrol and CNG variants of the S-Presso pack these benefits.

  • Prices range from Rs 3.70 lakh to Rs 5.18 lakh.

Maruti Eeco

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Offer

Amount

Consumer Offer

Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 44,000

  • You can avail the above-mentioned savings on both the petrol and CNG variants of the Eeco.

  • Maruti retails the MPV between Rs 3.97 lakh and Rs 5.18 lakh.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.

Maruti Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Offer

Amount

Consumer Offer

Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 44,000

  • Maruti is providing these offers on both the standard Celerio and Celerio X.

  • All offers are applicable to both the petrol and CNG variants of the hatchback.

  • While the Celerio is priced from Rs 4.53 lakh to Rs 5.78 lakh, Maruti retails the Celerio X between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 5.79 lakh.

  • The second-gen Celerio is expected to be launched in May.

Maruti Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Offer

Amount

Consumer Offer

Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 34,000

  • The CNG variants of the Wagon R come with these benefits. Maruti is providing the petrol variants with a consumer offer of Rs 8,000, with other discounts remaining the same.

  • Maruti’s compact hatchback is priced from Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 6.18 lakh.

Maruti Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Offer

Amount

Consumer Offer

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 34,000

  • Maruti is offering benefits on both the pre-facelift and facelifted Swift. Apart from a few changes, the facelifted model looks similar to the pre-facelift version.

  • The above-mentioned offers are applicable to all variants of the hatchback, except the base-spec LXi.

  • Those looking to buy the LXi variant can avail the same exchange bonus and corporate discount. However, the consumer offer goes up by Rs 10,000.

  • Maruti is offering the Swift Special Edition with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount. However, there is no consumer offer and buyers will have to pay a premium of Rs 8,500 for this variant.

  • The Swift is priced between Rs 5.73 lakh and Rs 8.27 lakh.

Maruti Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Offer

Amount

Consumer Offer

Rs 8,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 32,000

  • Maruti is offering all variants of the Dzire with these discounts.

  • Maruti is offering the Dzire Special Edition with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount, but at a premium of Rs 20,500. There’s no consumer offer on this model.

  • The sub-4m sedan is priced from Rs 5.94 lakh to Rs 8.90 lakh.

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Offer

Amount

Consumer Offer

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 34,000

  • Maruti’s sub-4m SUV carries discounts of up to Rs 34,000.

  • Prices range between Rs 7.39 lakh and Rs 11.40 lakh.

Maruti Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Offer

Amount

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

  • Both the petrol and CNG variants of the Ertiga are being offered with the above benefits.

  • The MPV is priced between Rs 7.69 lakh and Rs 10.47 lakh.

NEXA Offers

Maruti Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Offer

Amount

Consumer Offer

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Retail Scheme (March 1 to 20)

Up to Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 34,000

  • Maruti is offering the Baleno’s base-spec variant, Sigma, with the savings mentioned above. 

  • All other variants get the same benefits, except that the retail scheme drops to Rs 5,000.

  • The Baleno is priced from Rs 5.90 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh.

Maruti Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Offer

Amount

Consumer Offer

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Retail Scheme (March 1 to 20)

Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 39,000

  • All variants of the Ignis get the above-mentioned discounts.

  • The Ignis is the only NEXA model, apart from the Baleno, to get a retail scheme of Rs 10,000.

  • Maruti retails the Ignis between Rs 4.89 lakh and Rs 7.30 lakh.

Maruti Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Offer

Amount

Consumer Offer

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 40,000

  • Buyers can avail these benefits on all variants of the Ciaz.

  • The sedan’s prices range from Rs 8.42 lakh to Rs 11.33 lakh.

Maruti XL6

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Offer

Amount

Consumer Offer

--

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 14,000

  • Maruti is offering all the variants of the XL6 with the above-mentioned discounts.

  • The MPV is priced from Rs 9.84 lakh to Rs 11.61 lakh.

Maruti S-Cross

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

Offer

Amount

Consumer Offer

Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 45,000

  • Maruti is offering these benefits on all variants of the S-Cross, except for the base-spec Sigma.

  • The Sigma gets a ‘Sigma 8+’ kit worth Rs 37,000 instead of a consumer offer. The exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same, taking total savings to Rs 67,000.

  • The S-Cross is priced from Rs 8.39 lakh to Rs 12.39 lakh.

Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are exclusive to Delhi, and may vary across states. Kindly contact your nearest Arena or NEXA dealership for more details.

All prices, ex-showroom

