Maruti Swift: Old vs New

Modified On Feb 25, 2021

The Swift has received some updates as part of its mild facelift. Find out what it offers over the pre-facelift model

The facelifted Maruti Swift has just been launched in India. One of the best-selling cars in the country, the Swift has been given some small updates to further improve its appeal. We’d understand if you find it hard to tell what has changed so here’s what’s new in the 2021 Maruti Swift:

Minor cosmetic update

The only change to the exterior design of the Maruti Swift is the grille. It is now a sporty mesh with a chrome insert along the horizontal axis. Maruti is now offering the option of a dual-tone exterior with the top-spec Swift Zxi+ for a premium of Rs 14,000. The dual tone colours on offer are: red with black roof, white with black roof and blue with white roof.

More performance

Under the hood of the facelifted Swift, you’ll find the same 1.2-litre Dual Jet petrol engine as the one in the latest Dzire. It makes 7PS more than the previous engine for a rating of 90PS and 113Nm.

Increased fuel efficiency

The 2021 Maruti Swift now comes with engine-idle start-stop functionality which can automatically switch off the engine when stopped like at a red light or when the engine is idling for long. This has increased the claimed efficiency of the Swift from 21.21kmpl to 23.2kmpl for the manual and 23.76kmpl for the AMT. Yes, the AMT is rated to be more fuel-efficient than the manual. CarDekho will be sure to see how the new Swift fares in our real-world fuel tests to see if the claim holds up.

More safety features

The facelifted Swift now comes with hill-hold assist and ESP (electronic stability program) in the AMT variants as standard. They are in addition to the existing safety feature list of dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorage and the rear parking camera.

Added comforts

Maruti has also updated the level of convenience on offer with the new Swift. It now comes with cruise control, auto-folding outside rearview mirrors and a 4.2-inch TFT display for the driver’s multi-information colour display.

A premium for the updates

The 2021 Swift comes with a host of minor updates and as a result prices have increased by up to Rs 25,000. It is currently priced between Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 8.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Variant New Price Old Price Difference Lxi Rs 5.73 lakh Rs 5.49 lakh Rs 24,000 Vxi Rs 6.36 lakh Rs 6.19 lakh Rs 17,000 Zxi Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 6.78 lakh Rs 21,000 Zxi+ Rs 7.77 lakh Rs 7.58 lakh Rs 19,000 Vxi AMT Rs 6.86 lakh Rs 6.66 lakh Rs 20,000 Zxi AMT Rs 7.49 lakh Rs 7.25 lakh Rs 24,000 Zxi+ AMT Rs 8.27 lakh Rs 8.02 lakh Rs 25,000

*all prices ex-showroom Delhi

