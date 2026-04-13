Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 vs One-below-top AX7 T: Pay More Only If You Want These Features

The Mahindra XUV 7XO was launched at the start of this year as the facelifted XUV700, and it continued the popularity of the previous version with a refreshed design, cabin premiumness, feel good features, and powerful powertrains.

The XUV 7XO can be had in 6 broad variants: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T, and AX7 L. In this article, we have compared the higher-spec AX7 variant with the one-below-top AX7 T trim, to see how much more you get if you pay extra for the ‘Tech’ package.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 vs AX7 T: Price

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 Variant Price (Ex-showroom) Petrol MT Rs 18.48 lakh Diesel MT Rs 18.95 lakh Petrol AT Rs 19.93 lakh Diesel AT Rs 20.40 lakh Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T Variant Price (Ex-showroom) Diesel MT Rs 20.99 lakh Diesel MT 6-seater Rs 21.39 lakh Petrol AT Rs 21.97 lakh Petrol AT 6-seater Rs 22.16 lakh Diesel AT Rs 22.44 lakh Diesel AT 6-seater Rs 22.84 lakh Diesel AWD AT Rs 23.44 lakh

The mid-spec AX7 variant is priced from Rs 18.48 lakh to Rs 20.40 lakh.

Prices of the one-below-top AX7 T variant range between Rs 20.99 lakh and Rs 23.44 lakh.

The variants which are available in both trims have a difference of about Rs 2.04 lakh.

The AX7 T trim also brings in an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup which is available only with the diesel automatic powertrain.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 vs AX7 T: Design

The design of the AX7 and AX7 T variants is almost the same, and you need sharp eyes to tell the difference.

Front

Both variants get the same grille design with chrome inserts, and similar chrome inserts are on the bumper too. The DRLs remain the same in both variants and so do the design of the headlamps housing. However, do note that the inner projector light in the AX7 is a dummy.

The AX7 T offers headlamp boosters (in the inner binnacle) and Ice Cube front fog lamps with cornering function. It also comes with sequential turn indicators in both front and rear.

Side

The side profile has no difference whatsoever. Both variants come with the same 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. You get gloss black wheel arches and cladding in both variants along with a chrome strip running along the window line. A key detail to note is that the flush door handles in the AX7 are manually operated, while they are motorised in the AX7 T.

This is how the Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 variant looks like in detail.

Rear

At the back, you get the same design in both variants as both the AX7 and AX7 T trims feature the new LED tail lamps with pixel-like detailing, a gloss black housing connecting the tail lamps, a roof mounted spoiler, and a skid plate on the rear bumper.

However, if you look very closely, the honeycomb design of the tail lamps in the AX7 variant has a black finish, which is not present in the AX7 T variant.

So overall, the design barely changes when you jump from AX7 to AX7 T variant, and the differences are focused more on the inside.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 vs AX7 T: Colour Options

The XUV 7XO gets a total of 11 colour options, including both monotone and dual tone shades. Here is a list of all the colours available:

Desert Mist

Everest White

Nebula Blue

Stealth Black

Ruby Velvet

Galaxy Grey

Midnight Black

Everest White Dual Tone

Galaxy Grey Dual Tone

Desert Mist Dual Tone

Midnight Black Dual Tone

All these colours, including the dual-tone ones, are available with both AX7 and AX7 T variants.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 vs AX7 T: Interior

This is where the difference becomes more noticeable. The main change is the colour scheme where the AX7 variant gets a black-copper-white coloured dashboard and the seats are draped in a dual-tone black/brown (which will be easier to maintain). On the other hand, the AX7 T variant gets a more premium black-tan-white dashboard and the seats are draped in white and brown (will be tough to keep it clean). Keen eyed viewers will also notice that the AX7 T gets a dual-tone steering cover, while the one in the AX 7 is finished in black.

Click here for a more detailed analysis of the Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T

While the AX7 variant gets leatherette padding on the steering wheel, door pads, and gear lever, the AX7 T trim takes it a step further by offering leatherette padding on the dashboard. With the AX7 T variant, you also get a frame-less auto-dimming IRVM, and the option of a 6-seater configuration with captain seats.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 vs AX7 T: Features

The AX7 variant comes with a lot of features like a triple-screen setup (12.3-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a 12.3-inch front passenger display), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a panoramic sunroof. It also comes with equipment like dual-zone climate control, a 6-way powered driver seat with memory and welcome function, a 6-speaker sound system, cruise control, auto headlamps, push button start stop, and ORVMs with memory function.

However, for a more premium and tech heavy package, the AX7 T variant additionally offers a front wireless phone charger with cooling, a crisp-sounding 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, Dolby Atmos, and front seat ventilation.

If you want a deep dive into the feature list of this SUV, you can check out the variant-wise feature distribution of the Mahindra XUV 7XO.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 vs AX7 T: Safety

In terms of safety, the AX7 trim gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, rain sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, hill hold assist, hill descent control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. It also gets a 540-degree camera which comes with a blind view monitor and digital video recording function.

But over these features, the AX7 T variant offers Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) with tech like lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, high beam assist, and adaptive cruise control with stop & go function.

It also gets a knee airbag, taking the total airbag count to seven, and it offers additional features like vehicle noise compensation, an electronic parking brake, and driver drowsiness detection.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 vs AX7 T: Powertrain

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 200 PS 185 PS Torque 380 Nm Up to 450 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive/ All-wheel drive

Both the AX7 and AX7 T variants get the same engine options mentioned in the table above. However, there are some differences in the transmission options and drivetrains. The AX7 trim gets the turbo-petrol and diesel engines with both manual and automatic transmissions.

This is how the Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 variant compares to the AX5 trim.

The AX7 T variant does not get a manual with the turbo-petrol engine, however, it does give you the option of an all-while-drive option with diesel automatic powertrain.

CarDekho Says…

For a price premium of Rs 2.04 lakh, the AX7 T’s design remains the same as the AX7, but you do get a more premium cabin, some additional feel good and flashy features, and a much more comprehensive safety package, which justifies the price premium. Spend a little more, and you also get an all-wheel-drive setup which can cater to your adventurous lifestyle.

That said, if you do not care much about these premium features and want your car with all the necessary features for your daily usage, the AX7 offers an all-inclusive package that will provide everything for your daily needs. And by picking this over the AX7, you save a good amount of money if you don’t want your XUV 7XO with all the flashy equipment.