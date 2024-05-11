Mahindra XUV 3XO MX1 Base Variant Explained In 5 Images

Published On May 11, 2024 12:00 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV 3XO

Being the base-spec variant, the XUV 3XO MX1 does not offer much in terms of comforts, but it is aggressively priced and has a strong safety kit

When the new Mahindra XUV 3XO (essentially the facelifted XUV300) went on sale, it did surprise many with its aggressive introductory pricing that undercuts all of its key rivals like the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue. But what exactly do you get for the attractively priced MX1 base variant? Find out in our detailed gallery below:

Front

Being the base-spec variant, the XUV 3XO’s MX1 variant is not equipped with LED headlights and fog lamps and gets halogen projector units instead. While it does come with LED DRLs, the turn indicators are placed on the ORVMs. It still has the gloss-black finish for the grille and sports the silver skid plate in the bumper.

Side

The most obvious giveaway of this being a low variant is the absence of wheel covers for the MX1 variant’s 16-inch steel wheels, and of roof rails. That said, Mahindra has provided it with body-coloured door handles and blacked-out outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs).

Rear

While it does get a connected tail light styling, the central element here doesn't light up as seen on the higher-spec variants. Being the base-spec variant, the Mahindra XUV 3XO MX1 doesn’t come with rear wiper and washer.

Interior

Even though the MX1 is the entry-level variant of the sub-4m SUV, Mahindra has chosen to offer it with a dual-tone cabin theme as seen on higher-spec trims. It gets a basic steering wheel without the piano-black touches and steering-mounted controls. Keen-eyed viewers can also notice that it has the same climate control panel as the pre-facelift XUV300 to operate the manual AC system.

In terms of features, it misses out on an infotainment unit altogether, but gets some essential technology such as all power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and rear AC vents. That said, it gets a more robust safety net thanks to six airbags, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and electronic stability control (ESC).

Powertrain Options

Mahindra is offering the XUV 3XO’s MX1 variant with a single petrol engine option and the specifications are detailed below:

Specification 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 112 PS Torque 200 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT Claimed Mileage 18.89 kmpl

The same engine is also provided with an optional 6-speed automatic gearbox on the higher-spec trims. Mahindra also offers the XUV 3XO with two more powertrain choices in higher variants: a 130 PS 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol and a 117 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine, each with their set of manual and automatic transmissions.

Price And Rivals

The Mahindra XUV 3XO MX1 is priced at Rs 7.49 lakh, while the SUV tops out at Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Mahindra’s sub-4m SUV goes up against the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger. It is also an alternative to the sub-4m crossovers like the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor and Maruti Fronx.

