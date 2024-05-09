Modified On May 09, 2024 01:40 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV 3XO

For Rs 21,000 less, the Mahindra XUV 3XO offers a few more features compared to the Tata Nexon, but does that make it the better pick?

The Mahindra XUV 3XO, recently launched as the facelifted version of the XUV300, has received significant design updates and boasts a comprehensive feature list. It stands as a direct rival to the Tata Nexon, which is also a feature-rich offering in the same segment. While the introductory price for the base-variant of the 3XO is a lot more affordable than the entry-level Nexon, their one-above-base variants are priced quite closely. So let's compare the Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro and Tata Nexon Smart Plus variants in terms of specs and features.

Prices

Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro (Petrol) Tata Nexon Smart Plus (Petrol) Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 9.20 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The XUV 3XO MX2 Pro petrol is Rs 21,000 more affordable than the Tata Nexon Smart Plus petrol variant.

Dimensions

Dimensions Mahindra XUV 3XO Tata Nexon Length 3990 mm 3995 mm Width 1821 mm 1804 mm Height 1647 mm 1620 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm 2498 mm Ground Clearance 201 mm 208 mm Boot Space 364 Litres 382 Litres

Though the Tata Nexon is 5 mm longer than the XUV 3XO, the latter is 17 mm wider and 27 mm taller than the Nexon.

Despite being shorter in length, the XUV 3XO boasts a 102 mm longer wheelbase than that of the Nexon. The Nexon however offers 18 litres of additional boot space.

The ground clearance of the Tata Nexon is 7 mm higher than that of the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Powertrain

Specifications Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro Tata Nexon Smart Plus Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 112 PS 120 PS Torque 200 Nm 170 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 5-speed MT

Both Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO here come 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engines, with Nexon being 8 PS more powerful, but XUV 3XO offering 30 Nm more torque.

The XUV 3XO’s turbo-petrol engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, while the Nexon’s Smart Plus variant comes paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Note that the higher petrol variants of the Tata Nexon get a 6-speed manual transmission.

Feature Highlights

Features Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro Tata Nexon Smart Plus Exterior Projector halogen headlights

LED DRLs with turn indicators

LED tail lights

16-inch steel wheels with wheel cover

Roof antenna LED headlights

LED DRLs

LED Tail lights

16-inch steel wheels

Shark fin antenna Interior Dual-tone black & white dashboard

Black fabric seat upholstery All black dashboard

Black fabric seat upholstery Comfort & Convenience Manual AC

Rear AC vents

Sunroof

All power windows

Adjustable headrests for front and second row seats

Steering mounted audio controls

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Front armrest with storage

Front USB type-A port and rear USB type-C port Manual AC

All power windows

Adjustable headrests for front and second

Steering mounted audio controls

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Multi drive modes - Eco, City, and Sport Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen

4-speaker sound system

Analogue instrument cluster 7-inch touchscreen

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speaker sound system

Semi-digital instrument cluster Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control

Rear parking sensors

Seatbelt reminders for all passengers

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

ISOFIX child seat anchors

All-wheel disc brakes 6 airbags

Electronic stability control

Hill hold assist

Rear parking sensors

Seatbelt reminders for all passengers

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Front disc brakes

The Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro variant is a more value-for-money choice here as it offers more comfort and convenience features like rear AC vents, front armrest, and a sunroof over the Nexon, and all of this for Rs 21,000 less.

Though the XUV 3XO comes with a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen compared to the Nexon, it lacks smartphone connectivity. On the other hand, the Nexon’s 7-inch touchscreen system offers wired support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Both XUV 3XO and Nexon in this comparison come with 4-speaker sound systems. Both subcompact SUVs here also get steering mounted audio controls, electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors), and manual AC.

The safety kit on both SUVs include six airbags, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors. The XUV 3XO however additionally gets all-wheel disc brakes, while the Nexon additionally offers hill hold assist.

Final Takeaway

For Rs 21,000 less, the XUV 3XO MX2 Pro is a better value for money option compared to the Tata Nexon, especially if you’re seeking more premium features, such as a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen and a sunroof. Additionally, the XUV 3XO comes with all-wheel disc brakes, whereas the Nexon only has front disc brakes. However, in terms of practicality, you will miss the convenience of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as LED headlamps, offered by the Nexon Smart Plus.

