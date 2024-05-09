Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro Petrol vs Tata Nexon Smart Plus Petrol: Which Subcompact SUV To Buy?

For Rs 21,000 less, the Mahindra XUV 3XO offers a few more features compared to the Tata Nexon, but does that make it the better pick?

The Mahindra XUV 3XO, recently launched as the facelifted version of the XUV300, has received significant design updates and boasts a comprehensive feature list. It stands as a direct rival to the Tata Nexon, which is also  a feature-rich offering in the same segment. While the introductory price for the base-variant of the 3XO is a lot more affordable than the entry-level Nexon, their one-above-base variants are priced quite closely. So let's compare the Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro and Tata Nexon Smart Plus variants in terms of specs and features.

Prices

Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro (Petrol)

Tata Nexon Smart Plus (Petrol)

Rs 8.99 lakh

Rs 9.20 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom Delhi

  • The XUV 3XO MX2 Pro petrol is Rs 21,000 more affordable than the Tata Nexon Smart Plus petrol variant.

Dimensions

Dimensions

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Tata Nexon

Length

3990 mm

3995 mm

Width

1821 mm

1804 mm

Height

1647 mm

1620 mm

Wheelbase

2600 mm

2498 mm

Ground Clearance

201 mm

208 mm

Boot Space

364 Litres

382 Litres

  • Though the Tata Nexon is 5 mm longer than the XUV 3XO, the latter is 17 mm wider and 27 mm taller than the Nexon.

  • Despite being shorter in length, the XUV 3XO boasts a 102 mm longer wheelbase than that of the Nexon. The Nexon however offers 18 litres of additional boot space.

  • The ground clearance of the Tata Nexon is 7 mm higher than that of the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Powertrain

Specifications

Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro

Tata Nexon Smart Plus

Engine

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

Power

112 PS

120 PS

Torque

200 Nm

170 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT

5-speed MT

  • Both Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO here come 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engines, with Nexon being 8 PS more powerful, but XUV 3XO offering 30 Nm more torque.

  • The XUV 3XO’s turbo-petrol engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, while the Nexon’s Smart Plus variant comes paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

  • Note that the higher petrol variants of the Tata Nexon get a 6-speed manual transmission.

Feature Highlights

Features

Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro

Tata Nexon Smart Plus

Exterior

  • Projector halogen headlights

  • LED DRLs with turn indicators

  • LED tail lights

  • 16-inch steel wheels with wheel cover

  • Roof antenna

  • LED headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED Tail lights

  • 16-inch steel wheels

  • Shark fin antenna

Interior

  • Dual-tone black & white dashboard

  • Black fabric seat upholstery

  • All black dashboard

  • Black fabric seat upholstery

Comfort & Convenience

  • Manual AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • Sunroof

  • All power windows

  • Adjustable headrests for front and second row seats

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Front armrest with storage

  • Front USB type-A port and rear USB type-C port

  • Manual AC

  • All power windows

  • Adjustable headrests for front and second

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Multi drive modes - Eco, City, and Sport

Infotainment 

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • 4-speaker sound system

  • Analogue instrument cluster

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4-speaker sound system

  • Semi-digital instrument cluster

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Seatbelt reminders for all passengers

  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control

  • Hill hold assist

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Seatbelt reminders for all passengers

  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • Front disc brakes

  • The Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro variant is a more value-for-money choice here as it offers more comfort and convenience features like rear AC vents, front armrest, and a sunroof over the Nexon, and all of this for Rs 21,000 less.

  • Though the XUV 3XO comes with a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen compared to the Nexon, it lacks smartphone connectivity. On the other hand, the Nexon’s 7-inch touchscreen system offers wired support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

  • Both XUV 3XO and Nexon in this comparison come with 4-speaker sound systems. Both subcompact SUVs here also get steering mounted audio controls, electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors), and manual AC.

  • The safety kit on both SUVs include six airbags, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors. The XUV 3XO however additionally gets all-wheel disc brakes, while the Nexon additionally offers hill hold assist.

Final Takeaway

For Rs 21,000 less, the XUV 3XO MX2 Pro is a better value for money option compared to the Tata Nexon, especially if you’re seeking more premium features, such as a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen and a sunroof. Additionally, the XUV 3XO comes with all-wheel disc brakes, whereas the Nexon only has front disc brakes. However, in terms of practicality, you will miss the convenience of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as LED headlamps, offered by the Nexon Smart Plus.

