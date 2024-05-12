Published On May 12, 2024 08:01 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Creta

The month-on-month sales for the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder and Honda Elevate dropped significantly

The model-wise sales and manufacturing data for April 2024 is out and we’ve compiled the performance of the hotly contested compact SUV segment. As a whole, the segment witnessed notably fewer units shipped than March 2024. Here’s the full model wise sales figures for the segment:

April 2024 March 2024 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 15447 16458 -6.14 39.76 45.31 -5.55 13180 Maruti Grand Vitara 7651 11232 -31.88 19.69 24.73 -5.04 10239 Kia Seltos 6734 7912 -14.88 17.33 23.04 -5.71 9095 Toyota Hyryder 3252 5965 -45.48 8.37 8.35 0.02 4846 Volkswagen Taigun 1758 1588 10.7 4.52 4.85 -0.33 1766 Honda Elevate 1731 3277 -47.17 4.45 0 4.45 4189 Skoda Kushaq 1159 1293 -10.36 2.98 6.9 -3.92 1725 MG Astor 1019 1274 -20.01 2.62 2.24 0.38 952 Citroen C3 Aircross 93 211 -55.92 0.23 0 0.23 193 Total 38844 49210 -21.06

Key Takeaways

The entire compact SUV segment witnessed a drop in demand for the month of April, shrunk by one-fifth, but still enjoyed close to 40,000 unit sales.

Hyundai continues to dominate the segment with the Creta which was the only SUV to achieve more than 10,000 unit sales last month. Its month-on-month (MoM) demand dropped by over 6 percent, but still enjoyed sales of over 15,000 units. Its demands include the sales of the Creta N Line.

The Maruti Grand Vitara had the biggest MoM losses in terms of unit sales dropping by more than 30 percent, and the April 2024 sales tally stood at a little over 7,600 units. In comparison, the average sales of the last 6 months for this compact SUV are over 10,000 units.

It wasn’t a good month for the other version of the Grand Vitara SUV either, as the Toyota Hyryder sales dropped by over 45 percent MoM and was the fourth highest-selling model of the segment.

Kia witnessed a drop in MoM demand for the Seltos by almost 15 percent, with a tally well below its 6-month average sales of around 9,000 units.

The Volkswagen Taigun was the only compact SUV with a positive MoM growth, 10 percent, for April 2024 sales as its tally crossed 1,700 units. Meanwhile, its Skoda-badged sibling, the Kushaq suffered a 10 percent MoM drop in sales with less than 1,200 units sold.

Production for the Honda Elevate nearly halved in April compared to March, likely in preparation for the MY2024 updates that improved the SUV’s overall safety package.

The MG Astor sales reduced by more than half this previous month, barely crossing the 1,000 unit sales mark.

At the bottom of the segment’s monthly sales table, we have the Citroen C3 Aircross which didn’t even manage to ship 100 units in April.

Expect most of these sales figures to be closer to their usual figures in the following month.

