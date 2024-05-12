Hyundai Creta Demand Was Double That Of The Maruti Grand Vitara In Compact SUV Sales For April 2024
Published On May 12, 2024 08:01 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Creta
The month-on-month sales for the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder and Honda Elevate dropped significantly
The model-wise sales and manufacturing data for April 2024 is out and we’ve compiled the performance of the hotly contested compact SUV segment. As a whole, the segment witnessed notably fewer units shipped than March 2024. Here’s the full model wise sales figures for the segment:
|
April 2024
|
March 2024
|
MoM Growth
|
Market share current(%)
|
Market share (% last year)
|
YoY mkt share (%)
|
Average sales (6 months)
|
Hyundai Creta
|
15447
|
16458
|
-6.14
|
39.76
|
45.31
|
-5.55
|
13180
|
Maruti Grand Vitara
|
7651
|
11232
|
-31.88
|
19.69
|
24.73
|
-5.04
|
10239
|
Kia Seltos
|
6734
|
7912
|
-14.88
|
17.33
|
23.04
|
-5.71
|
9095
|
Toyota Hyryder
|
3252
|
5965
|
-45.48
|
8.37
|
8.35
|
0.02
|
4846
|
Volkswagen Taigun
|
1758
|
1588
|
10.7
|
4.52
|
4.85
|
-0.33
|
1766
|
Honda Elevate
|
1731
|
3277
|
-47.17
|
4.45
|
0
|
4.45
|
4189
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
1159
|
1293
|
-10.36
|
2.98
|
6.9
|
-3.92
|
1725
|
MG Astor
|
1019
|
1274
|
-20.01
|
2.62
|
2.24
|
0.38
|
952
|
Citroen C3 Aircross
|
93
|
211
|
-55.92
|
0.23
|
0
|
0.23
|
193
|
Total
|
38844
|
49210
|
-21.06
Key Takeaways
-
The entire compact SUV segment witnessed a drop in demand for the month of April, shrunk by one-fifth, but still enjoyed close to 40,000 unit sales.
-
Hyundai continues to dominate the segment with the Creta which was the only SUV to achieve more than 10,000 unit sales last month. Its month-on-month (MoM) demand dropped by over 6 percent, but still enjoyed sales of over 15,000 units. Its demands include the sales of the Creta N Line.
-
The Maruti Grand Vitara had the biggest MoM losses in terms of unit sales dropping by more than 30 percent, and the April 2024 sales tally stood at a little over 7,600 units. In comparison, the average sales of the last 6 months for this compact SUV are over 10,000 units.
-
It wasn’t a good month for the other version of the Grand Vitara SUV either, as the Toyota Hyryder sales dropped by over 45 percent MoM and was the fourth highest-selling model of the segment.
-
Kia witnessed a drop in MoM demand for the Seltos by almost 15 percent, with a tally well below its 6-month average sales of around 9,000 units.
-
The Volkswagen Taigun was the only compact SUV with a positive MoM growth, 10 percent, for April 2024 sales as its tally crossed 1,700 units. Meanwhile, its Skoda-badged sibling, the Kushaq suffered a 10 percent MoM drop in sales with less than 1,200 units sold.
-
Production for the Honda Elevate nearly halved in April compared to March, likely in preparation for the MY2024 updates that improved the SUV’s overall safety package.
-
The MG Astor sales reduced by more than half this previous month, barely crossing the 1,000 unit sales mark.
-
At the bottom of the segment’s monthly sales table, we have the Citroen C3 Aircross which didn’t even manage to ship 100 units in April.
-
Expect most of these sales figures to be closer to their usual figures in the following month.
