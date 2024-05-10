New Maruti Swift 2024 vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Published On May 10, 2024 06:25 PM By Sonny for Maruti Swift

How does the new Swift compare to the Grand i10 Nios, Punch and Triber in terms of prices? 

Swift vs rivals price comparison

The new Maruti Swift 2024 has been launched in India with prices ranging between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Its only direct rival is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios but it is also an alternative to the Renault Triber MPV and Tata Punch micro-SUV.

Petrol-manual

2024 Maruti Swift

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Tata Punch

Renault Triber
 

Era - Rs 5.92 lakh

Pure - Rs 6.13 lakh

RXE - Rs 6 lakh

Lxi - Rs 6.49 lakh

Magna - Rs 6.78 lakh

Pure Rhythm -  Rs 6.38 lakh

  
 

Corporate - Rs 6.93 lakh

Adventure - Rs 7 lakh

RXL - Rs 6.80 lakh
 

Sportz Executive - Rs 7.28 lakh

    

Vxi - Rs 7.30 lakh

Sportz - Rs 7.36 lakh

Adventure Rhythm - Rs 7.35 lakh

  

Vxi(O) - Rs 7.57 lakh

  

Accomplished - Rs 7.85 lakh

RXT - Rs 7.61 lakh
 

Asta - Rs 8 lakh

Accomplished Dazzle - Rs 8.25 lakh

  

Zxi - Rs 8.30 lakh

  

Accomplished Sunroof - Rs 8.35 lakh

RXZ - Rs 8.23 lakh
   

Accomplished Dazzle Sunroof - Rs 8.75 lakh

  

Zxi+ - Rs 9 lakh

  

Creative - Rs 8.85 lakh

  
   

Creative Sunroof - Rs 9.30 lakh

  
   

Creative Flagship - Rs 9.60 lakh

  

2024 Maruti Swift LED Tail Lights

  • The new Maruti Swift has the highest entry-level price of all the cars here, and the base-variant of the direct rival undercuts it by Rs 57,000.

  • Of this varied list, the Tata Punch has the highest price for the top variant while the top-spec Swift is more expensive than the top-spec Grand i10 by a lakh. The Triber is more expensive than the Hyundai hatchback but more affordable than the Maruti and Tata offerings on this list.

  • The Swift, Grand i10 Nios and Punch are powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual with performance. Tata’s engine is the most powerful at 88 PS of the three but the newly introduced 3-cylinder engine in the Maruti hatchback is the most fuel efficient.

  • Meanwhile, the Renault Triber MPV crossover only comes with a 1-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual, making 72 PS.

  • The Punch is the only model here to offer a sunroof, but the Swift and Grand i10 Nios get six airbags as standard. You get the biggest touchscreen infotainment unit with the new Swift (9-inches) and the only one with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

tata punch vs tata altroz vs tata nexon

  • Renault’s MPV has the least impressive feature list overall but the only one here with the capacity to seat seven including the driver.

  • The Grand i10 Nios and Punch also get the choice of a factory-fitted CNG option. While the new Maruti Swift does not get it yet, a CNG option is expected to be introduced later on. However, the Triber does not get the CNG option at all.

Petrol-automatic

2024 Maruti Swift

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Tata Punch

Renault Triber
 

Magna AMT - Rs 7.43 lakh

    
 

Corporate AMT - Rs 7.58 lakh

Adventure AMT - Rs 7.60 lakh

  

Vxi AMT - Rs 7.80 lakh

Sportz Executive AMT - Rs 7.85 lakh

Adventure Rhythm AMT - Rs 7.95 lakh

  

Vxi(O) AMT - Rs 8.07 lakh

Sportz AMT - Rs 7.93 lakh

Accomplished AMT - Rs 8.45 lakh

RXT AMT - Rs 8.13 lakh
 

Asta AMT - Rs 8.56 lakh

    

Zxi AMT - Rs 8.80 lakh

  

Accomplished Dazzle AMT - Rs 8.85 lakh

RXZ AMT - Rs 8.75 lakh
   

Accomplished Sunroof AMT - Rs 8.95 lakh

  
   

Accomplished Dazzle Sunroof AMT - Rs 9.35 lakh

  

Zxi+ AMT - Rs 9.5 lakh

  

Creative AMT - Rs 9.45 lakh

  
   

Creative Sunroof AMT - Rs 9.90 lakh

  
   

Creative Flagship AMT - Rs 10.20 lakh

  

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

  • If you’re looking for the convenience of an automatic transmission, the Hyundai hatchback is the most affordable option here and the Renault MPV is the most expensive. 

  • The entry-level Swift AMT is pricier by nearly Rs 40,000 than the Grand i10 Nios. Its top variant is more expensive than the top-spec Hyundai hatchback by a lakh in this regard as well.

  • Tata’s Punch AMT is the most expensive car here in its top variant. The Punch automatic also gets traction modes in the top-spec automatic variants.

  • Every model here offers a 5-speed AMT for their engines.

Final Thoughts

The new Maruti Swift has become more expensive in this new-generation avatar, notably more than its direct rival - the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Meanwhile, the Tata Punch is more expensive in its top variants but not the most feature-rich. In comparison, the Renault Triber MPV is only suited for those who specifically need a 7-seater on a tight budget.

