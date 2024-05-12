Published On May 12, 2024 10:00 AM By Rohit for Maruti Swift

The new Swift gets a sharper design inside and out, while getting some additional tech on board

We’ve finally got the fourth-generation Maruti Swift in India, with the popular hatchback getting a host of modern touches. Its design changes are mild, tweaking the iconic Swift’s look without losing its core identity, and now also gets a new engine under its hood. In this story, you can have a closer look at the new Maruti hatchback in these 15 images:

Exterior

At first glance, the new Swift seems more like an evolutionary upgrade than revolutionary over the third-gen model. It now has a circular grille that takes up most of the hatchback’s fascia. The new Swift features updated projector headlights with a smoked effect, longer L-shaped LED DRLs (also doubling up as turn indicators), and sleek LED fog lamps.

It’s from the sides that the similarities with the third-gen model are more visible. The rear door handles, however, are now placed in a more conventional position that were located on the C-pillar of the old Swift.

The fourth-gen Swift comes with the same-sized 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels as the older model but now featuring a fresh design.

You can easily identify the hatchback as the Swift from the rear as it comes with the least number of revisions. It has retained the LED wraparound tail lights but gets a new C-shaped internal lighting element.

Interior

The new Maruti Swift’s cabin has an all-black theme, and a similar dashboard layout as the latest Maruti Fronx and Maruti Baleno. It also gets the same black seat fabric upholstery as before.

It has carried on with the same 3-spoke steering wheel as the older Swift and a similar dual-pod analogue instrument cluster with a coloured TFT display in the centre.

Maruti is now offering the 2024 Swift with a bigger 9-inch touchscreen unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, housed above the sleek central AC vents.

Even the climate control panel has been revised, which now resembles more like the one seen on the Baleno. It also comes equipped with rear AC vents, a first for a Swift.

Other features on board the hatchback include cruise control, wireless phone charging (for the first time), push-button start/stop, and connected car tech. Its safety net now includes six airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child seat mounts, a rear-view camera, and hill-hold assist.

Engine On Offer

The new Swift is equipped with a fresh petrol engine:

Specification 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine Power 82 PS Torque 112 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT Claimed Mileage 24.80 kmpl, 25.75 kmpl

This new engine is built with a focus on maximising fuel efficiency and improving its drivability in the city. Although not yet on offer, a CNG powertrain is expected to join the lineup later.

Price And Competition

The Maruti Swift 2024 is priced from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.65 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Its only direct competitor is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. The hatchback is also an alternative to similarly priced Renault Triber crossover MPV, and micro SUVs like the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

