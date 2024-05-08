Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Hyundai Venue: Specifications Compared
Modified On May 08, 2024 12:13 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV 3XO
Both the Mahindra XUV 3XO and the Hyundai Venue get three engines, including a diesel option, and come with impressive features
If you are on the lookout for a new sub-4m SUV, chances are you will be considering the newly launched Mahindra XUV 3XO (essentially the facelifted XUV300). One of its main rivals is the Hyundai Venue, which also offers a similar choice of petrol and diesel engines, as well as premium features. So if you were planning to pick one of these two models, here’s their detailed comparison to help pick the right one for you, at least on paper:
Dimensions
Dimension
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Venue
Length
3990 mm
3995 mm
Width
1821 mm
1770 mm
Height
1647 mm
1617 mm (with roof rails)
Wheelbase
2600 mm
2500 mm
Boot Space
364 litres
350 litres
It’s the Mahindra SUV that is bigger in all dimensions here between the two.
-
The 100 mm longer wheelbase of the XUV 3XO should translate into it having more leg room inside the cabin than the Venue.
-
The XUV 3XO has an extra 14 litres of boot space as well.
Powertrain
Specification
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Venue
Engine
1.2-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol
1.5-litre diesel
1.2-litre N/A petrol/ 1-litre turbo-petrol
1.5-litre diesel
Power
112 PS/ 130 PS
117 PS
83 PS/ 120 PS
116 PS
Torque
200 Nm/ up to 250 Nm
300 Nm
115 Nm/ 172 Nm
250 Nm
Transmission
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT
5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
6-speed MT
Claimed Mileage (ARAI)
18.89 kmpl, 17.96 kmpl/ 20.1 kmpl, 18.2 kmpl
20.6 kmpl, 21.2 kmpl
Not Available
Not Available
-
Both the subcompact SUVs here are available with three engine options, including a 1.5-litre diesel powertrain.
-
The Mahindra XUV 3XO has the higher power and torque output between the two SUVs, no matter what fuel-type or engine you choose.
-
While the XUV 3XO has a new 6-speed torque converter automatic option with its petrol engines, the Hyundai SUV comes with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) with its turbocharged unit.
-
Mahindra also offers the XUV 3XO with the choice of a 6-speed AMT with its diesel engine, while the Venue’s diesel unit misses out on an automatic gearbox altogether.
Feature Highlights
Features
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Venue
Exterior
Interior
Comfort and Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
-
In terms of feature comforts and technology, it’s the XUV 3XO that has some advantage in the form of the segment-first panoramic sunroof, dual-zone AC, and bigger 10.25-inch displays.
-
That said, the Venue has its share of unique equipment too, including an air purifier and a 4-way power-adjustable driver seat.
-
When it comes to safety, both the models are well-equipped as both get six airbags (as standard), ESC, TPMS, and basic ADAS features. However, the XUV 3XO has an edge here thanks to a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and a stronger ADAS suite.
-
The Venue, which was the first sub-4m SUV to get ADAS, still gets features such as lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, and high-beam assist.
Price Range
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Venue
Price Range
Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory)
Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.48 lakh
-
The XUV 3XO has a relatively lower starting point than the Venue.
-
However, it’s the Venue’s top variant that is more affordable than the corresponding variant of the XUV 3XO by around Rs 2 lakh.
-
Other rivals for these subcompact SUVs include the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Kia Sonet.
All prices ex-showroom Delhi
