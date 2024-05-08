Modified On May 08, 2024 12:13 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV 3XO

Both the Mahindra XUV 3XO and the Hyundai Venue get three engines, including a diesel option, and come with impressive features

If you are on the lookout for a new sub-4m SUV, chances are you will be considering the newly launched Mahindra XUV 3XO (essentially the facelifted XUV300). One of its main rivals is the Hyundai Venue, which also offers a similar choice of petrol and diesel engines, as well as premium features. So if you were planning to pick one of these two models, here’s their detailed comparison to help pick the right one for you, at least on paper:

Dimensions

Dimension Mahindra XUV 3XO Hyundai Venue Length 3990 mm 3995 mm Width 1821 mm 1770 mm Height 1647 mm 1617 mm (with roof rails) Wheelbase 2600 mm 2500 mm Boot Space 364 litres 350 litres

It’s the Mahindra SUV that is bigger in all dimensions here between the two.

The 100 mm longer wheelbase of the XUV 3XO should translate into it having more leg room inside the cabin than the Venue.

The XUV 3XO has an extra 14 litres of boot space as well.

Powertrain

Specification Mahindra XUV 3XO Hyundai Venue Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre N/A petrol/ 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 112 PS/ 130 PS 117 PS 83 PS/ 120 PS 116 PS Torque 200 Nm/ up to 250 Nm 300 Nm 115 Nm/ 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT 5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT Claimed Mileage (ARAI) 18.89 kmpl, 17.96 kmpl/ 20.1 kmpl, 18.2 kmpl 20.6 kmpl, 21.2 kmpl Not Available Not Available

Both the subcompact SUVs here are available with three engine options, including a 1.5-litre diesel powertrain.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has the higher power and torque output between the two SUVs, no matter what fuel-type or engine you choose.

While the XUV 3XO has a new 6-speed torque converter automatic option with its petrol engines, the Hyundai SUV comes with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) with its turbocharged unit.

Mahindra also offers the XUV 3XO with the choice of a 6-speed AMT with its diesel engine, while the Venue’s diesel unit misses out on an automatic gearbox altogether.

Feature Highlights

Features Mahindra XUV 3XO Hyundai Venue Exterior Bi-LED automatic projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED front fog lamps

17-inch alloy wheels

Connected LED tail lights Auto-LED projector headlights

LED DRLs

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Cornering lamps

Connected LED tail lights

Red brake callipers (Knight Edition) Interior Dual-tone cabin theme

Leatherette upholstery

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Dual-tone cabin theme

Leatherette upholstery

Metal finish for the pedals (Knight Edition)

60:40 split-folding rear seats

2-step reclining rear seat

Front centre armrest with storage Comfort and Convenience Panoramic sunroof

Dual-zone AC with rear vents

Cooled glovebox

Wireless phone charger

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Push-button start/stop

Power-folding and power-adjustable ORVMs

Auto-dimming IRVM

Cruise control

Drive modes (petrol-AT only) Sunroof

Auto AC with rear vents

Cooled glovebox

Wireless phone charger

4-way power-adjustable driver seat

Ambient lighting

Paddle shifters

Push-button start/stop

Auto-dimming IRVM

Cruise control

Power-adjustable and power-folding ORVMs

Air purifier

Drive modes (DCT only) Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech 8-inch touchscreen

Semi-digital driver’s display

Connected car tech

6-speaker sound system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Safety 6 airbags (standard)

Electronic stability control (ESC)

360-degree camera

All-wheel disc brakes

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

ABS with EBD

Front and rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Level-2 ADAS (adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking) 6 airbags (standard)

ESC

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

ABS with EBD

Reversing camera

TPMS

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Level-1 ADAS (forward collision warning, lane-keep assist, driver attentiveness alert, etc)

In terms of feature comforts and technology, it’s the XUV 3XO that has some advantage in the form of the segment-first panoramic sunroof, dual-zone AC, and bigger 10.25-inch displays.

That said, the Venue has its share of unique equipment too, including an air purifier and a 4-way power-adjustable driver seat.

When it comes to safety, both the models are well-equipped as both get six airbags (as standard), ESC, TPMS, and basic ADAS features. However, the XUV 3XO has an edge here thanks to a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and a stronger ADAS suite.

The Venue, which was the first sub-4m SUV to get ADAS, still gets features such as lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, and high-beam assist.

Price Range

Mahindra XUV 3XO Hyundai Venue Price Range Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory) Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.48 lakh

The XUV 3XO has a relatively lower starting point than the Venue.

However, it’s the Venue’s top variant that is more affordable than the corresponding variant of the XUV 3XO by around Rs 2 lakh.

Other rivals for these subcompact SUVs include the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Kia Sonet.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

