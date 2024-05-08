English | हिंदी

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Hyundai Venue: Specifications Compared

Modified On May 08, 2024 12:13 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV 3XO

Both the Mahindra XUV 3XO and the Hyundai Venue get three engines, including a diesel option, and come with impressive features

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Hyundai Venue: specification comparison

If you are on the lookout for a new sub-4m SUV, chances are you will be considering the newly launched Mahindra XUV 3XO (essentially the facelifted XUV300). One of its main rivals is the Hyundai Venue, which also offers a similar choice of petrol and diesel engines, as well as premium features. So if you were planning to pick one of these two models, here’s their detailed comparison to help pick the right one for you, at least on paper:

Dimensions

Dimension

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Hyundai Venue

Length

3990 mm

3995 mm

Width

1821 mm

1770 mm

Height

1647 mm

1617 mm (with roof rails)

Wheelbase

2600 mm

2500 mm

Boot Space

364 litres

350 litres

Mahindra XUV 3XO

  • It’s the Mahindra SUV that is bigger in all dimensions here between the two.

  • The 100 mm longer wheelbase of the XUV 3XO should translate into it having more leg room inside the cabin than the Venue.

  • The XUV 3XO has an extra 14 litres of boot space as well.

Powertrain

Specification

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Hyundai Venue

Engine

1.2-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

1.2-litre N/A petrol/ 1-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power

112 PS/ 130 PS

117 PS

83 PS/ 120 PS

116 PS

Torque

200 Nm/ up to 250 Nm

300 Nm

115 Nm/ 172 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT

Claimed Mileage (ARAI)

18.89 kmpl, 17.96 kmpl/ 20.1 kmpl, 18.2 kmpl

20.6 kmpl, 21.2 kmpl

Not Available

Not Available

  • Both the subcompact SUVs here are available with three engine options, including a 1.5-litre diesel powertrain.

Mahindra XUV 3XO engine

  • The Mahindra XUV 3XO has the higher power and torque output between the two SUVs, no matter what fuel-type or engine you choose.

  • While the XUV 3XO has a new 6-speed torque converter automatic option with its petrol engines, the Hyundai SUV comes with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) with its turbocharged unit.

  • Mahindra also offers the XUV 3XO with the choice of a 6-speed AMT with its diesel engine, while the Venue’s diesel unit misses out on an automatic gearbox altogether.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Kia Sonet: Specifications Compared

Feature Highlights

Features

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Hyundai Venue

Exterior

  • Bi-LED automatic projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED front fog lamps

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Cornering lamps

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • Red brake callipers (Knight Edition)

Interior

  • Dual-tone cabin theme

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

  • Front centre armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Dual-tone cabin theme

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Metal finish for the pedals (Knight Edition)

  • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

  • 2-step reclining rear seat

  • Front centre armrest with storage

Comfort and Convenience

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Dual-zone AC with rear vents

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Power-folding and power-adjustable ORVMs

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Cruise control

  • Drive modes (petrol-AT only)

  • Sunroof

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Wireless phone charger

  • 4-way power-adjustable driver seat

  • Ambient lighting

  • Paddle shifters

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Cruise control

  • Power-adjustable and power-folding ORVMs

  • Air purifier

  • Drive modes (DCT only)

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • 8-inch touchscreen

  • Semi-digital driver’s display

  • Connected car tech

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Safety

  • 6 airbags (standard)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • 360-degree camera

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • ABS with EBD

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • Level-2 ADAS (adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking)

  • 6 airbags (standard)

  • ESC

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • ABS with EBD

  • Reversing camera

  • TPMS

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • Level-1 ADAS (forward collision warning, lane-keep assist, driver attentiveness alert, etc)

Mahindra XUV 3XO panoramic sunroof

  • In terms of feature comforts and technology, it’s the XUV 3XO that has some advantage in the form of the segment-first panoramic sunroof, dual-zone AC, and bigger 10.25-inch displays.

Hyundai Venue 4-way powered driver seat

  • That said, the Venue has its share of unique equipment too, including an air purifier and a 4-way power-adjustable driver seat.

  • When it comes to safety, both the models are well-equipped as both get six airbags (as standard), ESC, TPMS, and basic ADAS features. However, the XUV 3XO has an edge here thanks to a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and a stronger ADAS suite.

  • The Venue, which was the first sub-4m SUV to get ADAS, still gets features such as lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, and high-beam assist.

Price Range

 

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Hyundai Venue

Price Range

Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory)

Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.48 lakh

  • The XUV 3XO has a relatively lower starting point than the Venue.

Mahindra XUV 3XO rear
Hyundai Venue rear

  • However, it’s the Venue’s top variant that is more affordable than the corresponding variant of the XUV 3XO by around Rs 2 lakh.

  • Other rivals for these subcompact SUVs include the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Kia Sonet.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

