The highest discounts are offered for the AMT (automatic) variants

At the start of this month, Maruti, among many other carmakers, released the list of discounts on its lineup. This May, Maruti is offering savings worth more than Rs 60,000 across its Arena models, save for the Ertiga, and these savings come in the form of cash, exchange, and corporate benefits. Here, you can check out the model-wise list of discounts available on the Maruti Arena models.

Alto 800

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 15,000

Maruti discontinued the Alto 800 last year and is offering these benefits on the remaining stock.

These discounts are available on all petrol and CNG variants except for the base-spec STD variant.

The last recorded price of the Maruti Alto 800 was from Rs 2.95 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh.

Alto K10

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,500 Total Benefits Up to Rs 62,500

The Alto K10 gets the highest discount out of all Maruti Arena models.

Benefits mentioned in the table above are for the petrol AMT variants. The petrol manual variants get a lower cash discount of up to Rs 40,000, and the CNG variants come with a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000.

Exchange bonus and corporate discounts are the same for all variants.

Maruti Alto K10 is priced between Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 5.96 lakh.

S-Presso

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,000 otal Benefits Up to Rs 57,000

The offers mentioned above are for the petrol AMT variants of the hatchback.

Manual variants come with a slightly lower cash discount of up to Rs 35,000, and the CNG variants get up to Rs 30,000.

All variants of the Maruti S-Presso get the same corporate and exchange benefits.

Its prices range from Rs 4.26 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh.

WagonR

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Additional Exchange Bonus (<7 Years) Up to Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 62,000

These benefits are for the petrol AMT variants of the WagonR, with both the 1-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines.

The petrol manual variants and the CNG variants get lower cash benefits of up to Rs 35,000 and up to Rs 25,000, respectively.

Corporate and exchange benefits are the same for all variants.

If the car used to avail the exchange bonus is less than 7 years old, Maruti is offering an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000.

Prices of the Maruti WagonR range from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 7.38 lakh.

Celerio

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 57,000

The Celerio gets the same benefits as the S-Presso.

Discounts mentioned above are for the AMT variants. The manual and CNG variants get lower cash benefits of up to Rs 35,000 and up to Rs 30,000, respectively.

All variants get the same exchange and corporate bonuses.

The Maruti Celerio is priced between Rs 5.37 lakh and Rs 7.09 lakh.

Swift (Old)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Additional Exchange Bonus (<7 Years) Up to Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 42,000

Maruti is also offering discounts on remaining stock of the outgoing Swift.

It gets a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000 on the AMT variants, the manual variants get lower cash benefits of up to Rs 15,000, and the CNG variants do not get any cash discount.

All variants get the same exchange and corporate discount.

If the car offered in exchange is less than 7 years old, the exchange bonus will be increased by another Rs 5,000. But this offer is not applicable if you are going for the CNG variants.

If you want to buy the Swift special edition, you’ll have to pay Rs 18,400, but you’re still eligible for the exchange discounts.

The outgoing Maruti Swift was priced between Rs 6.24 lakh and Rs 9.14 lakh.

Dzire

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000

These discounts are for the AMT variants of the sub-4m sedan.

Manual variants get lower cash benefits of up to Rs 10,000, and the CNG variants do not come with any form of discounts.

The Dzire is also not available with a corporate discount and is only available with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000.

Prices of the Maruti Dzire range from Rs 6.57 lakh to Rs 9.39 lakh.

Brezza

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 10,000

The Maruti Brezza is only available with an exchange bonus, that too on specific variants.

This offer can be availed on the V, Z, and Z+ manual variants, and all automatic variants of the SUV.

It is priced between Rs 8.34 lakh and 14.14 lakh.

Eeco

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 32,000

Petrol variants of the Eeco get a cash benefit of up to Rs 20,000, and for the CNG variants, the cash discount is up to Rs 10,000.

All variants get the same exchange and corporate benefits.

The Maruti Eeco is priced between Rs 5.32 lakh and Rs 6.58 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom

Note: These offers may differ based on your location, stock availability and the colour option chosen. For more details, we recommend you contact your nearest Maruti Arena dealership.

