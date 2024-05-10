Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Mahindra XUV300: Diesel Manual Performance Comparison

Modified On May 10, 2024 05:54 PM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The new XUV 3XO gets the same diesel engine as the XUV300, but we find out if there has been any effect to the performance from the latest emission norms

The Mahindra XUV 3XO was recently launched as the facelifted successor to the XUV300. We’ve tested its diesel manual variant to see how well it performs in real-world conditions and compared it to the pre-facelift model from a few years ago. The results, however, were not what we expected. Even though they have the same specifications over time - a 1.5-litre diesel engine making 117 PS and 300 Nm, the unit has been updated to meet the stricter emission norms over time. Here is a breakdown of how both SUVs performed in the tests.

Acceleration

Tests Mahindra XUV 3XO Mahindra XUV300 Difference 0-100 kmph 13.53 seconds 12.21 seconds + 1.32 seconds Quarter Mile 19.10 seconds 18.30 seconds + 0.8 seconds 30-80 kmph (3rd Gear) 8.01 seconds 6.97 seconds + 1.04 seconds 40-100 kmph (4th Gear) 13.54 seconds 11.07 seconds + 2.47 seconds

When comparing the results side by side, we can see that the older XUV300 is quicker than the 3XO by over 1 second in the 0-100 kmph and 30-80 kmph tests, and by almost a second in the quarter mile run. But, in the 40-100 kmph sprint, the pre-facelift version of the SUV was quicker by almost 2.5 seconds, which for this test is a lot.

The reason for a decline in the performance is the implementation of BS6 phase 2 norms. We tested the XUV300 before these new emission norms came out, but since their implementation, some changes had to be made to this engine, which has had an effect on the overall performance. The engine is still refined and responsive, just not as good as before. This is the case for a lot of diesel engines, not just the Mahindra ones.

Braking

Tests Mahindra XUV 3XO Mahindra XUV300 Difference 80-0 kmph 24.50 metres 25.16 metres - 0.66 metres 100-0 kmph 38.63 metres 39.14 metres - 0.51 metres

However, since the BS6 phase 2 norms have no effect on the braking performance of a car, we can see a positive difference in performance here. In both the 80-0 kmph and 100-0 kmph braking tests, the Mahindra 3XO performed better and had a shorter braking distance than the XUV300 by over half a metre. In both facelift and pre-facelift versions, the Mahindra sub-4m SUV came with disc brakes front and rear.

Price & Rivals

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is priced between Rs 7.49 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The diesel variants of the SUV can be had from Rs 9.99 lakh, and come with both manual and AMT options. The Mahindra 3XO is a rival to the likes of Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Brezza.

