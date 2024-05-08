Published On May 08, 2024 06:15 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The XUV 3XO has a more powerful turbo-petrol engine than that of the Venue N Line. But which one is quicker? Let’s find out

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has recently been launched as a facelift to the XUV300 subcompact SUV. While the XUV 3XO boasts new design and features, it still uses the same powertrain options as before. However, the turbo-petrol engines now come with the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Its direct injection turbo-petrol (TGDi) is the most powerful in the segment, but how does it compare to its “sportiest” rival, the Hyundai Venue N Line DCT? We recently had both cars with us, and here’s how they compare in terms of real-world performance.

Before getting into the test results, let’s first have a look at the specifications of these models.

Specifications Mahindra XUV 3XO Hyundai Venue N Line Engine 1.2-litre T-GDi (direct injection) turbo-petrol 1-litre turbo petrol Power 130 PS 120 PS Torque 230 Nm 172 Nm Transmission 6-speed AT 7-speed DCT

The XUV 3XO’s 1.2-litre direct injection turbo-petrol is not only 10 PS more powerful than the Venue’s but also produces 58 Nm more torque..

Acceleration Test

Tests Mahindra XUV 3XO Hyundai Venue N Line 0-100 kmph 11.21 seconds 12.28 seconds Quarter Mile 17.72 seconds at 125.72 kmph 18.75 seconds at 124.49 kmph Kickdown (20-80kmph) 7.51 seconds 8.20 seconds

In the 0-100 kmph sprint, the XUV 3XO was quicker by 1.07 seconds compared to the Hyundai Venue N Line. The difference between their quarter-mile timings was 1.03 seconds, the Mahindra being quicker. However, in the kickdown from 20 to 80 kmph, the difference between their timings reduced to 0.70 seconds.

Though the difference wasn't significant, the XUV 3XO clearly has an edge over the Venue N Line with its extra torque and power.

Braking Test

Tests Mahindra XUV 3XO Hyundai Venue N Line 100-0 kmph 41.03 metres 43.50 metres 80-0 kmph 26.40 metres 26.90 metres

When braking from 100 kmph to bring the car to a complete stop, the XUV 3XO travelled almost 2.50 metres less than the Venue N Line. However when braking from 80 kmph, they almost travelled similar distances to come to a standstill.

Both XUV 3XO and Venue N Line use 215-section tyres, but XUV 3XO has bigger 17-inch alloys, while the Venue N Line gets 16-inch alloy wheels. Both subcompact SUVs here come with all-four disc brakes.

Final Takeaway

So, the Mahindra XUV 3XO offers better performance overall than the Hyundai Venue N Line DCT, and a few more features too. However, the variants tested do have a notable price difference as well.

Disclaimer: Please note that the performance figures may vary depending on the driver, driving conditions, vehicle’s health, and climate.

Price

Mahindra XUV 3XO T-GDi AT Hyundai Venue N Line DCT Rs 13.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh Rs 12.87 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh

The XUV 3XO variant as tested, the AX7L with the automatic transmission is pricier by over Rs 15 lakh than the top-spec Venue N Line DCT. In addition to the performance, you also get features like a panoramic sunroof, bigger screens including a digital driver’s display and adaptive cruise control. However, when it comes to sporty appeal in terms of looks and sound, the Hyundai N Line subcompact SUV is hard to beat.

Both of these subcompact SUVs also take on the likes of the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

