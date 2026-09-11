2026 BMW 7 Series & i7 Facelifts Launched At Rs 1.95 Crore

BMW India has launched the facelifted versions of its flagship 7 Series and i7 sedans today. Both products feature cosmetic upgrades, a refreshed interior and futuristic technology. The fully electric i7 further gets a larger battery pack, offering better range figures too. Here are all the details:

Price & Variants

2026 BMW 7 Series 2026 BMW i7 Variant Price Variant Price 740 xDrive Rs 1.95 Crore i7 50 xDrive Rs 1.95 Crore - - i7 M70 xDrive Rs 2.65 Crore

All prices ex-showroom, pan-India

BMW is offering the petrol-powered 7 Series and the fully-electric i7 at Rs 1.95 Crore while the high-performance i7 M70 retails at Rs 2.65 Crore (ex-showroom).

The 7 Series and the i7 50 xDrive are imported to India as CKD (Completely Knocked Down kits), while the high-performance i7 M70 xDrive is imported as a CBU (Completely Built-up Unit) from Germany.

Bookings for both the sedans were opened last month, and they can be booked via the official BMW website or through your preferred dealership.

Design

Sleek, boxy and imposing is how we would describe the design of the new sedans.

There’s no change immediately noticeable up front, but look closer, and you’ll see a new sculpted bumper, slimmer LED DRLs, vertically-mounted LED headlamps and a reprofiled ‘kidney-grille’ with illumination.

In profile, there are no sheet metal changes and the long bonnet, flush-fit door handles and chrome windowline surrounds keep things regal.

There are, however, these new 20-inch alloy wheels that keep things fresh. The sportier i7 M70 even gets a staggered wheel setup with up to 21-inch alloy wheels.

The rear-end styling, though, sees significant changes. The slim LED taillamps now stretch almost to the BMW logo in the centre. The rear bumper is now chunkier and cleaner, while the exhaust remains hidden.

Interior

Inside, both sedans get a brand-new interior that brings a futuristic vibe to the front.

The dashboard now features a massive 17.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system to control most of the in-car functions. The passenger also gets a separate 14.6-inch unit just besides.

The driver’s display has been done away with, and what you get instead is a thin screen running on top of the dashboard to showcase critical information.

You also have a unique-looking four-spoke steering wheel for the driver, extensive use of high-quality textures and materials and a choice of multiple cabin themes.

The rear seat is undoubtedly the place to be in, with adjustable calf support for both occupants. A roof-mounted 31.3-inch 8K screen makes it feel like a proper lounge too.

Dimensions: Length: 5395 mm, Width: 1950 mm, Height: 1550 mm, Wheelbase: 3215 mm

Features & Safety

Safe to say, there is absolutely no dearth of technology on board.

Some highlights include a 1,965W 36-speaker Bowers & Wilkins 4D surround sound system, panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, powered doors, electric adjustment for all seats, 3D head-up display, digital IRVM, drive modes and extensive ambient lighting.

A Level 2 ADAS comes standard with both sedans, and you also have plenty of other technology like multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera and a lot more.

The new 7 Series and i7 have a 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.

Powertrain Options

The India-spec 7 Series is being offered with a 3-litre, six-cylinder, twin-turbo petrol engine with 400 PS of power. On the other hand, the i7 can be had with two powertrains, including a high-performance M70 xDrive variant as well. Here are its detailed specifications:

BMW 7 Series BMW i7 Engine 3-litre twin-turbo petrol Battery Pack 112.5 kWh (50 xDrive) 112.5 kWh (M70 xDrive) Power 400 PS Claimed Range (WLTP) 728 km 686 km Torque 580 Nm No. of electric motor(s) 2 2 Transmission 8-speed AT Power 461 PS 689 PS Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 5.4 seconds Torque 660 Nm 1,015 Nm - - Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph 5.5 seconds 3.8 seconds

The 2026 BMW i7 also offers 250 kW DC fast charging capabilities, which can top up the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 28 minutes.

Rivals

The BMW 7 Series has only a direct rival in the form of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The i7, on the other hand, competes with the Mercedes-Benz EQS and the Porsche Taycan.

CarDekho Says…

The present-generation 7 Series and i7 have received a tremendous response in the market, continually outpacing even the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which long held the fancy of most flagship luxury car buyers in India. With the extra performance, a far longer range and even more extravagance, both sedans have again proven themselves deserving of their top-of-the-line positioning. For enthusiasts, the i7 M70 xDrive makes an amazing office-on-weekdays-track-on-weekends car, and the absurd torque figures will certainly have you grinning ear to ear.

Which 7 Series is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!