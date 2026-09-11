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    2026 BMW 7 Series & i7 Facelifts Launched At Rs 1.95 Crore

    Fit to be rides of supervillains, both sedans have all the features you can think of, and plenty more

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Sep 11, 2026 16:56 IST
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    Published OnSep 11, 2026 15:55 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 11, 2026 16:56 IST
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    BMW i7

    BMW India has launched the facelifted versions of its flagship 7 Series and i7 sedans today. Both products feature cosmetic upgrades, a refreshed interior and futuristic technology. The fully electric i7 further gets a larger battery pack, offering better range figures too. Here are all the details:

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    Price & Variants

    2026 BMW 7 Series

    2026 BMW i7

    Variant

    Price

    Variant

    Price

    740 xDrive

    Rs 1.95 Crore

    i7 50 xDrive

    Rs 1.95 Crore

    -

    -

    i7 M70 xDrive

    Rs 2.65 Crore

    All prices ex-showroom, pan-India

    • BMW is offering the petrol-powered 7 Series and the fully-electric i7 at Rs 1.95 Crore while the high-performance i7 M70 retails at Rs 2.65 Crore (ex-showroom).

    • The 7 Series and the i7 50 xDrive are imported to India as CKD (Completely Knocked Down kits), while the high-performance i7 M70 xDrive is imported as a CBU (Completely Built-up Unit) from Germany.

    • Bookings for both the sedans were opened last month, and they can be booked via the official BMW website or through your preferred dealership.

    Design

    • Sleek, boxy and imposing is how we would describe the design of the new sedans. 

    • There’s no change immediately noticeable up front, but look closer, and you’ll see a new sculpted bumper, slimmer LED DRLs, vertically-mounted LED headlamps and a reprofiled ‘kidney-grille’ with illumination.

    BMW i7
    BMW i7

    • In profile, there are no sheet metal changes and the long bonnet, flush-fit door handles and chrome windowline surrounds keep things regal.

    BMW i7

    • There are, however, these new 20-inch alloy wheels that keep things fresh. The sportier i7 M70 even gets a staggered wheel setup with up to 21-inch alloy wheels.

    • The rear-end styling, though, sees significant changes. The slim LED taillamps now stretch almost to the BMW logo in the centre. The rear bumper is now chunkier and cleaner, while the exhaust remains hidden. 

    BMW i7 and 7 Series

    Interior

    • Inside, both sedans get a brand-new interior that brings a futuristic vibe to the front.

    • The dashboard now features a massive 17.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system to control most of the in-car functions. The passenger also gets a separate 14.6-inch unit just besides.

    BMW 7 Series And i7

    • The driver’s display has been done away with, and what you get instead is a thin screen running on top of the dashboard to showcase critical information.

    • You also have a unique-looking four-spoke steering wheel for the driver, extensive use of high-quality textures and materials and a choice of multiple cabin themes.

    BMW 7 Series And i7

    • The rear seat is undoubtedly the place to be in, with adjustable calf support for both occupants. A roof-mounted 31.3-inch 8K screen makes it feel like a proper lounge too.

    BMW 7 Series And i7

    Dimensions:

    Length: 5395 mm, Width: 1950 mm, Height: 1550 mm, Wheelbase: 3215 mm

    Features & Safety

    • Safe to say, there is absolutely no dearth of technology on board.

    • Some highlights include a 1,965W 36-speaker Bowers & Wilkins 4D surround sound system, panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, powered doors, electric adjustment for all seats, 3D head-up display, digital IRVM, drive modes and extensive ambient lighting.

    BMW 7 Series And i7
    BMW 7 Series And i7

    • A Level 2 ADAS comes standard with both sedans, and you also have plenty of other technology like multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera and a lot more. 

    • The new 7 Series and i7 have a 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.

    Powertrain Options

    The India-spec 7 Series is being offered with a 3-litre, six-cylinder, twin-turbo petrol engine with 400 PS of power. On the other hand, the i7 can be had with two powertrains, including a high-performance M70 xDrive variant as well. Here are its detailed specifications:

    BMW 7 Series

    BMW i7

    Engine

    3-litre twin-turbo petrol

    Battery Pack

    112.5 kWh (50 xDrive)

    112.5 kWh (M70 xDrive)

    Power

    400 PS

    Claimed Range (WLTP)

    728 km

    686 km

    Torque

    580 Nm

    No. of electric motor(s)

    2

    2

    Transmission

    8-speed AT

    Power

    461 PS

    689 PS

    Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

    5.4 seconds

    Torque

    660 Nm

    1,015 Nm

    -

    -

    Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph

    5.5 seconds

    3.8 seconds

    The 2026 BMW i7 also offers 250 kW DC fast charging capabilities, which can top up the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 28 minutes.

    BMW 7 Series
    BMW i7

    Rivals

    The BMW 7 Series has only a direct rival in the form of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The i7, on the other hand, competes with the Mercedes-Benz EQS and the Porsche Taycan.

    CarDekho Says…

    The present-generation 7 Series and i7 have received a tremendous response in the market, continually outpacing even the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which long held the fancy of most flagship luxury car buyers in India. With the extra performance, a far longer range and even more extravagance, both sedans have again proven themselves deserving of their top-of-the-line positioning. For enthusiasts, the i7 M70 xDrive makes an amazing office-on-weekdays-track-on-weekends car, and the absurd torque figures will certainly have you grinning ear to ear.

    Which 7 Series is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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