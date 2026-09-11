Kia Opens Bookings For Carnival Hybrid, Carens CNG And Carens Clavis CNG

After the showcase of the two upcoming cars at the Sorento’s launch earlier this month, Kia India has now announced that it has opened bookings for the Carnival Hybrid, Carens CNG and Carens Clavis CNG, which are expected to be launched soon.

While the Carens twins’ CNG versions will cater to budget-conscious and commercial buyers, the Carnival Hybrid will go all out and offer a more sophisticated alternative to the MPV’s sole diesel powertrain currently on offer. Here are all the details and developments so far:

Booking Details & Launch Timeline

While Kia India has not disclosed the booking amount for all three cars, bookings are now open via the brand’s official dealership network across the country. You can expect a price reveal of all three cars by the end of this month.

Now let’s take a look at what we know about the three MPVs so far:

Kia Carens CNG

Expected Price: Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom)

Starting off with the most affordable Kia 7-seater, the Carens, which is poised to get a factory-fitted CNG kit from the factory with a 60-litre tank. Performance figures stay under wraps, although we do know that it will be paired with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a 6-speed MT as the standard Carens petrol.

Furthermore, Kia will offer a retuned suspension to accommodate the extra weight, a modified CNG-specific engine tune and a revised recline angle for the third row. It will feature a 4.2-inch TFT MID and a DTE (Distance To Empty) readout as well for added convenience. This powertrain will be based on the single Premium (O) variant of the MPV.

Kia Carens Clavis CNG

Expected Price: Rs 12 lakh to Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Carens’ premium twin, the Carens Clavis, is also set to get the same kit on its 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine. Just like the Carens, it will be paired with a 6-speed MT and feature similar modifications to the engine, feature list and suspension tune.

This powertrain combo will be offered with the base HTE and HTE(O) trims only. The Carens Clavis CNG was previewed at the Kia Inspiration Day 2026, details of which can be found here.

Commercial Versions On The Way…. Kia is also going to launch the Carens CNG and Carens Clavis CNG in their respective commercial versions for fleet buyers.

Kia Carnival Hybrid

Expected Price: Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom)

Finally, the much-popular Carnival is all set to receive a strong-hybrid powertrain option. Borrowed from the recently-launched Sorento, this powertrain setup will include a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine with a strong-hybrid setup and a 6-speed AT, although it will produce a higher torque figure than in the SUV. Check out its showcase earlier, and its details here.

Do note that the current 2.2-litre diesel engine option will continue as it is. Kia has also revealed a few key details about its equipment list, which will include new 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, active air flaps, an air purifier with an AQI display, height-adjustable seatback tables with a wireless charger and ambient lighting. Besides the new alloys, it will remain identical to the diesel version in terms of styling.

Delhi Buyers: The strong-hybrid powertrain will open up the Carnival for many buyers in the Delhi-NCR region, where its sole diesel powertrain currently caps its life to just 10 years.

CarDekho Says…

Kia’s recent push towards exploring alternative fuels is certainly the right direction to take, especially given their rising popularity in today’s era of increasing fuel prices. The Carens has turned out to be a dark horse in the 7-seater segment, being a volume puller for the brand, and this CNG kit will go further in challenging its only main competitor, the Maruti Ertiga. Moreover, the Carens Clavis will also offer a slightly more premium alternative for family buyers and truly take up the fight to the Maruti XL6.

On the other hand, the Carnival has long enjoyed popularity within its niche, with demand not appearing to cool off anytime soon. The strong-hybrid powertrain will make it an even more attractive package, with the added efficiency, smoothness and refinement truly complementing its opulent and luxurious nature. We just wish Kia does not get greedy in the price department.

Are you waiting for any of these new Kias? Let us know in the comments below!

All prices ex-showroom