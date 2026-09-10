10 Most Affordable CNG Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh In India: Maruti Wagon R To Maruti Brezza!

Having to deal with rising fuel prices and increasingly stricter emission norms, people are finding alternatives for daily driving vehicles which will keep their running costs to a minimum. In such cases, like electric vehicles or hybrids, people are now starting to shift towards CNG-powered vehicles as well, which offer the flexibility of lower running costs and diminish the range anxiety of an electric vehicle.

So, today we are going to look at the top 10 most affordable CNG cars you can consider buying to reduce your running costs. Let’s dive deep into it!

Maruti Wagon R CNG

Price: Rs 5.94 Lakh to Rs 6.47 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Despite its cab-looking design, the Wagon R is always the first choice of your father. It comes with a smart-looking design, a very practical cabin with lots of headroom and legroom, and a very fuel-efficient petrol engine.

It is the most affordable and fuel-efficient CNG car you can buy in India. With a 1-litre petrol-CNG engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, it offers a smooth and comfortable ride and is a very reliable and low-maintenance engine.

Hyundai Exter CNG

Price: Rs 7 Lakh to Rs 9.42 Lakh (ex-showroom)

The Hyundai Exter is a micro SUV, with good quality interiors, a large infotainment touchscreen, along with safety features such as 6 airbags, ABS with EBD and a refined 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine. The Exter is available in the CNG avatar with a starting price of Rs 7 lakh for the base variant and goes up to Rs 9.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Exter is available in a dual-cylinder CNG option, which makes the boot space more usable than before.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG

Price: Rs 7.27 Lakh to Rs 7.77 Lakh (ex-showroom)

The Grand i10 Nios is a premium hatchback for its segment, which provides features like multiple storage spaces, a fuel-efficient engine, and a smooth-shifting gearbox as well. It is also offered with dual-cylinder CNG technology, which enhances the boot space by cleverly dividing one large cylinder into two with the same total capacity.

The Grand i10 Nios is offered in Magna and Sportz trims, which start at Rs 7.27 lakh

Maruti Swift CNG

Price: Rs 7.57 Lakh to Rs 8.51 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Being one of the popular hatchbacks with a peppy engine and fun driving dynamics on a budget, the Swift shines on the roads. While the Swift is offered with a new petrol engine, it is also available with a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine, which produces 70 PS and 102 Nm in CNG mode and is offered with a 5-speed manual transmission.

It is available from the VXI variant to the second-top ZXI model.

Hyundai Aura CNG

Price: Rs 7.82 Lakh to Rs 8.60 Lakh (ex-showroom)

The Hyundai Aura is a compact sedan, suitable for up to a four-person journey, which offers dual-tone interiors, a large infotainment system, and practical storage bits as well. As it has spacious rear seats as well, it is popular amongst taxi services because of its reliable engine and CNG powertrain option.

The Aura is offered in E, S, S Corporate, and SX trims, which start at Rs 7.81 lakh.

Maruti Fronx CNG

Price: Rs 7.89 Lakh to Rs 8.74 Lakh (ex-showroom)

The Maruti Fronx is another stylish product in the Nexa lineup, which offers a lot of features and safety equipment in its segment, and even has varied powertrain options, one of which is the 1.2-litre petrol CNG mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, which reduces your running cost and offers the flexibility of both fuel options. It is available in Sigma and Delta variants.

Maruti Dzire CNG

Price: Rs 8.18 Lakh to Rs 9.19 Lakh (ex-showroom)

The most popular compact sedan and sales leader, the Dzire, as well, packs in great comfort, a spacious cabin, and very fuel-efficient engines. With the 1.2-litre petrol-CNG on offer, this efficient engine delivers excellent fuel efficiency, along with good ride quality as well.

The Dzire CNG is available in VXI and ZXi variants only, which start at Rs 8.18 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 9.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Taisor CNG

Price: Rs 8.45 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Coming to Toyota’s crossover SUV, the Taisor, it provides a different styling compared to the Maruti Fronx, with a slim grille upfront and offers some unique colours as well. The Taisor offers a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and is one of the only K-series engines left available.

The Taisor offers factory-fit CNG in a single E variant, which is priced at Rs 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Glanza CNG

Price: Rs 8.49 Lakh (ex-showroom)

The Glanza is the platform sibling of the Baleno, which also shares the K series 1.2-litre petrol engine, which is smooth and refined. It is also offered with a factory-fit CNG powertrain with a 5-speed manual transmission.

If you are looking for a premium hatchback from Toyota, the Glanza would be a perfect choice.

Maruti Brezza CNG

Price: Rs 9.35 Lakh to Rs 10 Lakh

The Maruti Brezza is one of the popular choices in the sub-4m compact SUV space, with a smooth engine, a practical cabin, and lots of features and equipment; this makes it a very good family SUV. Recently, it got a facelift, that includes updates such as a redesigned fascia, updated infotainment and the highlight being an underbody CNG tank. It is available with the 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

As this list is for CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh, the Brezza has its lower two variants, which are LXI and VXI under this budget.

CarDekho Says…

In the recent news, we got to know that the overall market share was dominated by alternative energy sources such as hybrids, electric and CNG, overtaking petrol-powered vehicles. Thanks to the rising mystery of E20 blends and even skyrocketing petrol prices, people are now adopting newer tech such as CNG.

Today, we are having a lot more tech built around to incentivise the purchase of CNG vehicles, such as offering dual-cylinder technology to have usable boot space, an underbody CNG tank which completely hides itself, and makes the boot space much more usable than dual-cylinder tech as well. Some brands like Tata offer AMT to add more convenience, and turbo-petrol engines with factory-fit CNG as well.

Overall, depending on your daily runs, which doesn’t burn your pocket as well, these top 10 cars will provide you with good value.