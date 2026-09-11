Mahindra Is Offering Up To Rs 2.5 Lakh Off On Its SUVs This September!

In recent times, Mahindra has emerged as one of the fastest-growing brands in India, delivering a multitude of blockbusters such as the XUV 7XO, Thar Roxx and even EVs like the XEV 9S and XEV 9e. In the month of September 2026, as the festive rush starts to build up, the brand is now offering incentives of up to Rs 2.5 lakh, and if you are in the market to bring home a Mahindra car, it may be worthwhile to check out these offers:

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 5,000 Accessories Benefit Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Rs 10,000

Mahindra’s rugged sub-4 metre Bolero Neo can be had with up to Rs 10,000 off this month, depending on the variant chosen.

It is currently priced from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Accessories Benefit Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Rs 25,000

The stretched Bolero Neo Plus’ private versions can be had with up to Rs 25,000 off this month.

The SUV is priced in the range of Rs 11.39 lakh and Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Accessories Benefit Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Rs 40,000

The old-school Scorpio Classic is being offered with Rs 40,000 off in September 2026.

It is available in two variants and costs between Rs 13.37 lakh and Rs 17.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra Scorpio N (Pre-facelift)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 1,30,000 Accessories Benefit Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Rs 1,50,000

The Mahindra Scorpio N has up to Rs 1.5 lakh worth of benefits on offer. However, these are only applicable to leftover stock of the pre-facelift version.

Mahindra introduced a minor update to the Scorpio N earlier this year, but the changes aren’t major, so you can consider the pre-facelift version too.

The pre-facelift Scorpio N was priced between Rs 13.05 lakh and Rs 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra Thar

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 40,000 Accessories Benefit Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Rs 50,000

For off-road enthusiasts, the Thar can be had with Rs 50,000 off this month. This offer is only applicable to its 4WD (Four-wheel drive) variants, though, and there’s no discount on the RWD (Rear-wheel drive) versions with the smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Mahindra retails the Thar in the Rs 10.32 lakh and Rs 17.80 lakh (ex-showroom) price range.

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 1,00,000 Accessories Benefit Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Rs 1,20,000

The larger and more family-friendly Thar Roxx, depending on the trim, is available with a massive Rs 1.2 lakh off in September 2026.

It is priced between Rs 12.52 lakh and Rs 23.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 60,000 Total Benefits Rs 60,000

Mahindra’s stylish subcompact SUV, the XUV 3XO, is available with a Rs 60,000 cash discount on select variants, which improves its value quotient even further.

The XUV 3XO’s pricing ranges between Rs 7.79 lakh and Rs 15.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV400

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 2,25,000 Accessories Benefit Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Rs 2,50,000

Mahindra’s first mainstream EV, the XUV400, has up to Rs 2.5 lakh worth of benefits this month, which could make it a good option if you are looking to purchase a no-nonsense EV.

Mahindra has priced the XUV 400 in the range of Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Note: The offers mentioned in this story are merely indicative and may vary based on your region, dealer stock, variant chosen and other factors. We suggest you contact your local Mahindra dealer for a clearer idea.

Cars Without Any Discounts

Mahindra has been having a dream run so far in terms of their sales, and these models, mentioned below, are not offered with any benefits:

Furthermore, depending on the city and variant, there is a waiting period of up to 6 months for some of these cars! To look at each SUV’s waiting period in detail, check out this story.

Note: Discounts and benefits for Mahindra Born Electric range have not been declared yet. Watch out this space for more, as we will update this story once we come to know of further details.

CarDekho Says…

Given the high waiting periods and demand for Mahindra’s entire lineup, such discounts are not common, and if you were looking to bring home one of the brand’s SUVs this festive season, September might just be the month for you. Its lineup remains highly desirable, offering class-leading performance levels, the latest technology inside and a multitude of variants to suit every buyer, which should make your choice a lot easier.

Are you picking up a Mahindra in the next few months? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!