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    Mahindra Is Offering Up To Rs 2.5 Lakh Off On Its SUVs This September!

    Mahindra is also offering free accessories to spice up the deal for some models

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Sep 11, 2026 10:00 IST
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    Published OnSep 11, 2026 10:00 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 11, 2026 10:00 IST
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    Mahindra Cars Offers In September 2026

    In recent times, Mahindra has emerged as one of the fastest-growing brands in India, delivering a multitude of blockbusters such as the XUV 7XO, Thar Roxx and even EVs like the XEV 9S and XEV 9e. In the month of September 2026, as the festive rush starts to build up, the brand is now offering incentives of up to Rs 2.5 lakh, and if you are in the market to bring home a Mahindra car, it may be worthwhile to check out these offers:

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Offer

    Amount

    Cash Discount

    Rs 5,000

    Accessories Benefit

    Rs 5,000

    Total Benefits

    Rs 10,000

    • Mahindra’s rugged sub-4 metre Bolero Neo can be had with up to Rs 10,000 off this month, depending on the variant chosen.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    • It is currently priced from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Offer

    Amount

    Cash Discount

    Rs 20,000

    Accessories Benefit

    Rs 5,000

    Total Benefits

    Rs 25,000

    • The stretched Bolero Neo Plus’ private versions can be had with up to Rs 25,000 off this month.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    • The SUV is priced in the range of Rs 11.39 lakh and Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Offer

    Amount

    Cash Discount

    Rs 20,000

    Accessories Benefit

    Rs 20,000

    Total Benefits

    Rs 40,000

    • The old-school Scorpio Classic is being offered with Rs 40,000 off in September 2026.

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    • It is available in two variants and costs between Rs 13.37 lakh and Rs 17.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Mahindra Scorpio N (Pre-facelift)

    Offer

    Amount

    Cash Discount

    Rs 1,30,000

    Accessories Benefit

    Rs 20,000

    Total Benefits

    Rs 1,50,000

    • The Mahindra Scorpio N has up to Rs 1.5 lakh worth of benefits on offer. However, these are only applicable to leftover stock of the pre-facelift version.

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    Mahindra Thar

    Offer

    Amount

    Cash Discount

    Rs 40,000

    Accessories Benefit

    Rs 10,000

    Total Benefits

    Rs 50,000

    • For off-road enthusiasts, the Thar can be had with Rs 50,000 off this month. This offer is only applicable to its 4WD (Four-wheel drive) variants, though, and there’s no discount on the RWD (Rear-wheel drive) versions with the smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine.

    Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra retails the Thar in the Rs 10.32 lakh and Rs 17.80 lakh (ex-showroom) price range.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx

    Offer

    Amount

    Cash Discount

    Rs 1,00,000

    Accessories Benefit

    Rs 20,000

    Total Benefits

    Rs 1,20,000

    • The larger and more family-friendly Thar Roxx, depending on the trim, is available with a massive Rs 1.2 lakh off in September 2026.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx

    • It is priced between Rs 12.52 lakh and Rs 23.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Offer

    Amount

    Cash Discount

    Rs 60,000

    Total Benefits

    Rs 60,000

    • Mahindra’s stylish subcompact SUV, the XUV 3XO, is available with a Rs 60,000 cash discount on select variants, which improves its value quotient even further.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    • The XUV 3XO’s pricing ranges between Rs 7.79 lakh and Rs 15.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Mahindra XUV400

    Offer

    Amount

    Cash Discount

    Rs 2,25,000

    Accessories Benefit

    Rs 25,000

    Total Benefits

    Rs 2,50,000

    • Mahindra’s first mainstream EV, the XUV400, has up to Rs 2.5 lakh worth of benefits this month, which could make it a good option if you are looking to purchase a no-nonsense EV.

    Mahindra XUV400

    • Mahindra has priced the XUV 400 in the range of Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Note:

    The offers mentioned in this story are merely indicative and may vary based on your region, dealer stock, variant chosen and other factors. We suggest you contact your local Mahindra dealer for a clearer idea.

    Cars Without Any Discounts

    Mahindra has been having a dream run so far in terms of their sales, and these models, mentioned below, are not offered with any benefits:

    Furthermore, depending on the city and variant, there is a waiting period of up to 6 months for some of these cars! To look at each SUV’s waiting period in detail, check out this story.

    Note: Discounts and benefits for Mahindra Born Electric range have not been declared yet. Watch out this space for more, as we will update this story once we come to know of further details.

    CarDekho Says…

    Given the high waiting periods and demand for Mahindra’s entire lineup, such discounts are not common, and if you were looking to bring home one of the brand’s SUVs this festive season, September might just be the month for you. Its lineup remains highly desirable, offering class-leading performance levels, the latest technology inside and a multitude of variants to suit every buyer, which should make your choice a lot easier.

    Are you picking up a Mahindra in the next few months? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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