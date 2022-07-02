Published On Jul 02, 2022 08:23 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio N

This week, we saw three main events of the year, including the launch of the Scorpio N and 2022 Brezza and the reveal of Toyota’s new strong-hybrid AWD SUV

The past few days were quite hectic as all three big launches and unveils of the year got stuffed into a single week. Mahindra launched the Scorpio N, Maruti launched the new Brezza, and Toyota unveiled the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. And that’s not it, we have some news regarding the Bharat NCAP, facelifted Kia Seltos, and the Citroen C3 as well. So, here are all the headlines that made it big this week:

Mahindra Scorpio N Launched

Finally, the ‘big daddy of SUVs’ has gone on sale as Mahindra launched the Scorpio N, basically the new generation model of its ‘tall boy’ SUV. It’s offered with turbo-petrol and diesel engines, with an optional 4WD system for the latter. Bookings are scheduled to commence from July 30, while test drives will be underway from July 5. The prices of the automatic and 4WD variants will be out on July 21. We’ve already driven the Scorpio N and here’s our review.

2022 Maruti Brezza Launched

Maruti has launched the new Brezza in India, with prices starting from Rs 7.99 lakh. The subcompact SUV gets a major design overhaul, many new features, and updated powertrains with a new automatic gearbox. With all the updates, it’s now an even tougher player in the crowded subcompact SUV segment.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Unveiled

Toyota takes the cover off the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, its brand new compact SUV challenging the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The Hyryder is mainly offered with the options of a segment-first self-charging strong hybrid engine, a mild-hybrid power unit and a first-in-class AWD system. Its bookings are now underway for a token amount of Rs 25,000 ahead of its expected launch this festive season.

Maruti S-Presso Safety Rating Improves

The made-in-India Maruti S-Presso scored a decent 3-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash tests for South Africa. The same car was tested in India back in 2020, where it failed the crash tests. So, what’s the difference in both the cars and how has the rating improved? Here’s your answer.

Citroen C3 Bookings Open

You can now officially book the Citroen C3 ahead of its launch on July 20. We’ve already driven the premium hatchback and here’s our take. The C3 will be Citroen’s first mass market offering after the premium and pricey Citroen C5 Aircross.

Kia Seltos Facelift Breaks Cover

Kia has revealed the facelifted Seltos in South Korea. The SUV gets styling upgrades inside and out and some new features. We’re also expecting it to get ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), which will be a big safety update. The Seltos facelift will head over to India and is expected to be seen at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Bharat NCAP Crash Test Rating

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has approved the draft notification for Bharat NCAP crash test ratings from April 2023. The cars that are sold in India will be crash-tested in the country itself with protocols mimicking the Global NCAP. However, there are some challenges to it, which Maruti Suzuki boss, RC Bhargava, recently expressed.

Haryana Introduces EV Benefits

Haryana is the latest State to introduce EV benefits for buyers as well as manufacturers. You can now get up to 15 per cent monetary benefit on EVs and hybrids bought in the State.

