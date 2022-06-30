New Maruti Brezza Launched At Rs 7.99 Lakh
Modified On Jun 30, 2022 03:12 PM By Tarun for Maruti Brezza
With new and premium features and an updated powertrain, it’s become a tougher competitor in the crowded subcompact SUVs
-
Priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh.
-
Available in four trims: LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+.
-
Exterior highlights include sleeker LED headlights with twin L-shaped LED DRLs, new alloys, wrap-around LED taillights and a wider body cladding.
-
New features include a 9-inch touchscreen unit, wireless charging, head-up display, electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and up to six airbags.
-
Gets an updated 103PS 1.5-litre petrol engine with a new 6-speed automatic transmission as an option.
Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Brezza, with prices starting from Rs 7.99 lakh and going all the way up to Rs 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Its bookings are already underway and the carmaker has already accumulated 45,000 pre-launch bookings. With this update, the SUV also loses the ‘Vitara’ part in its moniker.
The subcompact SUV continues to be sold in four trims: LXi, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. Here are the variant-wise prices:
|
Variants
|
New Brezza Manual
|
New Brezza Automatic
|
Old Brezza Manual
|
Old Brezza Automatic
|
LXI
|
Rs 7.99 lakh
|
-
|
Rs 7.84 lakh
|-
|
VXI
|
Rs 9.47 lakh
|
Rs 10.97 lakh
|
Rs 8.92 lakh
|
Rs 10.12 lakh
|
ZXI
|
Rs 10.87 lakh
|
Rs 12.37 lakh
|
Rs 9.68 lakh
|
Rs 10.88 lakh
|
ZXI Dual Tone
|
Rs 11.03 lakh
|
Rs 12.53 lakh
|-
|-
|
ZXI+
|
Rs 12.30 lakh
|
Rs 13.80 lakh
|
Rs 9.98 lakh
|
Rs 11.33 lakh
|
ZXI+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 12.46 lakh
|
Rs 13.96 lakh
|
Rs 10.14 lakh
|
Rs 11.49 lakh
In comparison to the previous model, the new Brezza commands a premium of up to Rs 2.47 lakh. The lower variants get a comparatively lower price hike, like the base LXI gets costlier by just Rs 15,000. The automatic and manual variants carry a difference of Rs 1.5 lakh.
The 2022 Maruti Brezza gets a major design overhaul, making it look sharper and bolder. It gets a new grille, sleek twin LED projector headlights with twin L-shaped LED DRLs, redesigned bumpers, new alloys, and more premium wrap-around LED taillights. Maruti has given the car a more rugged look, thanks to a chunkier body cladding that also gives a dual-tone look up front and back.
The 2022 Brezza’s interior styling has also been completely revamped. Drawing some inspiration from the facelifted Baleno, the SUV sports a rich and premium-looking cabin. It gets an all-black theme with a plethora of new features, which are as follows:
-
Free-standing 9-inch touchscreen with new infotainment system
-
Connected car tech with limited remote operation (like AC remote operation but only for AT)
-
Arkamys-tuned sound system
-
Wireless charging
-
Head-up display
-
Electric sunroof
Features such as automatic headlamps, cruise control, auto AC, rain-sensing wipers and push button start-stop have been retained. With regard to safety, the new Brezza packs in up to six airbags, ESC, hill hold control (only for AT), and a 360-degree camera. It already gets a 4-star safety rating, making it one of the safest subcompact SUVs on sale.
The Maruti Brezza gets the latest iteration of its 1.5-litre petrol engine, which gets mild-hybrid technology as standard. Here are its specifications:
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol with mild-hybrid
|
Power
|
103PS
|
Torque
|
137Nm
|
Transmissions
|
5-speed MT / 6-speed AT
|
Fuel efficiency
|
20.15kmpl /
While the Brezza continues with its 5-speed manual transmission as earlier, the 4-speed torque converter unit has been replaced by a new 6-speed unit with paddle shifters.
The carmaker offers the Brezza will nine colour options, including three dual-tone shades. They are as follows:
-
Pearl Arctic White
-
Splendid Silver
-
Magma Grey
-
Sizzling Red
-
Exuberant Blue
-
Brave Khaki
-
Sizzling Red with black roof
-
Splendid Silver with black roof
-
Brave Khaki with white roof
The 2022 Brezza, with refreshed styling and more features, is now a tougher competitor to the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and its counterpart, the Toyota Urban Cruiser.
