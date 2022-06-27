Published On Jun 27, 2022 04:20 PM By Tarun

With this, the cars sold in India will be tested in the country itself

Draft notification issued for Bharat NCAP to be applicable from April 1, 2023.

To be applicable for passenger vehicles manufactured or imported with a seating capacity of eight passengers and less than 3.5 tonnes weight.

Information regarding adult and child occupants’ protection and safety assist technologies will be included in the safety ratings.

Six airbags, ESC, and three-point seat belt for all passengers will be mandatory factors for good ratings.

MoRTH (Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways) has issued a draft notification stating that the Bharat NCAP will be applicable from April 2023. Comments and suggestions on this draft are eligible for the next thirty days, following which it will be approved.

The Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP) will be applicable for M1 category of motor vehicles, with a seating capacity of eight passengers, including the driver. The testing protocols shall be aligned with the global crash test procedures, considering the existing regulations in India.

Bharat NCAP will offer information regarding adult and child occupants’ protection and safety assist technologies. Just like the current procedure, the cars will be awarded from zero to five stars in the crash test ratings.

For better ratings, the car will need to be fitted with features such as six airbags, ESC, three-point seat belt for all passengers, and pedestrian protection. Currently, these crash tests are conducted at the ADAC technical centre in Germany, and it is an expensive affair for the manufacturers.

Meanwhile, the global NCAP crash test assessment protocols under their #SaferCarsForIndia cars for India are about to get stricter from July 2022. This will make it harder for a car to get a five-star safety rating. The Bharat NCAP is likely to consider the new protocols for assessment.