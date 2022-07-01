Modified On Jul 01, 2022 06:32 PM By Rohit for Toyota Hyryder

The compact SUV brings multiple powertrain first in the segment including strong-hybrid and AWD options

Toyota is accepting bookings for the SUV for Rs 25,000.

Mild-hybrid version to be sold in four trims, strong-hybrid (first-in-segment) to come in three.

No diesel engine to be on offer.

The SUV has LED lighting, a ‘Hybrid’ badge, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

It gets a black and brown cabin theme; mild-hybrid variants get an all-black cabin.

Features on board include a 9-inch touchscreen, a 360-degree camera and up to six airbags.

Expected to be launched in early September with prices starting from Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom onwards).

Toyota has taken the covers off its debut product for the compact SUV space, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The SUV’s mild-hybrid version will be available in four trims (E, S, G, and V) while the strong-hybrid powertrain will be sold in three trims (S, G, and V). Toyota is also accepting bookings for the SUV for Rs 25,000.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder, at first glance, looks like a typical Toyota model. It gets a Glanza-inspired front grille and a chrome strip connecting and splitting the twin LED DRLs. While the upper half of the grille is blacked-out, the SUV does have a chunky air dam and a faux skid plate, flanked by LED projector headlights in the front bumper.

In profile, the noticeable bits include ‘Hybrid’ badges on the front doors and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. At the back, the SUV gets sleek wrap-around taillights (connected by a chrome strip) with dual inverted C-shaped LED elements and a faux skid plate. Toyota will offer the SUV with the choice of 11 exterior shades, including four dual-tone options.

Inside, the SUV has a black and brown cabin theme, with leather inserts and silver accents on the dashboard. However, the mild-hybrid variants will have an all-black interior theme. The 9-inch touchscreen borrowed from recent Maruti models takes centre stage, with the central AC vents positioned below it.

Features on board include a 360-degree camera, wireless phone charger, connected car tech (over 55 features), and panoramic sunroof. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder will also get ventilated front seats, a head-up display, cruise control, and ambient lighting. Its safety kit comprises up to six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, disc brakes all-round, and vehicle stability control (VSC).

Here’s a look at the powertrains of the SUV:

Engine 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder Petrol Mild-hybrid (Maruti engine) 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder Petrol Strong-hybrid (Toyota powertrain) Power 102PS 116PS (combined) Torque 135Nm -- Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT e-CVT Drivetrain FWD, AWD (MT only) FWD

The strong-hybrid version of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is capable of running 40 per cent of the distance and 60 per cent of time in electric (EV) or zero emission mode. Toyota has provided this strong-hybrid powertrain with an electric motor making 80.2PS/141Nm. The first-in-segment AWD option, however, will be available only with the mild-hybrid-equipped manual variants. The strong-hybrid powertrain is also a first for a compact SUV in India. There won’t be any diesel engine on offer.

We believe Toyota will launch the compact SUV by early September, with prices starting from Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The SUV will be offered with a 3-year/1 lakh km warranty and a 5-year/2.2 lakh km optional extended warranty. It will also get 3 years free roadside assistance and an 8-year/1.6 lakh km warranty on the battery.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder will face competition from the Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and Hyundai Creta.

