Modified On Jul 01, 2022 01:01 PM By Tarun for Maruti Brezza

The subcompact SUV can be had in four variants – LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI + -- just like before

Maruti has launched the new Brezza in India, with prices ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It gets a major design overhaul inside and out. Some of its exterior highlights include sleeker twin LED projector headlights, redesigned bumpers, new alloys, modern wraparound LED tail lights, and chunkier body cladding.

On the engine front, the Brezza gets an updated version of its 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. The petrol unit is rated at 103PS and 137Nm, teamed up with the choices of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Variants New Brezza Manual New Brezza Automatic LXI Rs 7.99 lakh - VXI Rs 9.47 lakh Rs 10.97 lakh ZXI Rs 10.87 lakh Rs 12.37 lakh ZXI Dual Tone Rs 11.03 lakh Rs 12.53 lakh ZXI+ Rs 12.30 lakh Rs 13.80 lakh ZXI+ Dual Tone Rs 12.46 lakh Rs 13.96 lakh

Here’s a detailed insight of all the variant-wise features that Maruti offers with the Brezza:

Brezza LXI

Here’s what the base variant packs:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Steel wheels with wheel cover

Bi-halogen headlamps

Roof spoiler

LED rear combination lamp

Shark fin antenna

Body cladding

Front and rear skid plate Single-tone interior theme

Flat bottom steering wheel Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Auto up/down function for the driver’s side window

Rear AC vents

Keyless entry

Tilt adjustment for the steering wheel - ESP

Hill-hold assist

Dual fron t airbags

ISOFIX

For a base variant, it offers some necessary features like rear AC vents, ESP (electronic stability programme), and hill hold assist.

Also Read: New Maruti Brezza vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Brezza VXI

Here’s what the VXI variant packs in addition to the base variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety - Chrome plated inside door handles Height adjustable driver’s seat

Adjustable rear seat headrest

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Automatic climate control 7-inch SmartPlay studio touchscreen system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Steering-mounted audio controls

4 speakers Rear defogger

The VXI variant doesn’t look any different from the LXI variant inside and out. On the features front, it additionally features height adjustment for the driver’s seat, auto AC, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Interestingly, the VXI variants get the same infotainment as seen on the older version.

Brezza ZXI

Here’s what this variant gets over the VXI variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety 16-inch alloy wheels

Dual LED projector headlamps

LED DRLs

Roof rails

Dual tone colour options

Silver skid plates Dual-tone interior theme

Luggage lamp

Front footwell ambient lighting Electric sunroof

Cruise control

60:40 rear split seats

Push start-stop ignition

Rear centre armrest with cup holder

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen system

Arkamys tuned sound system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Onboard voice assistant (Hi Suzuki) Rear parking camera

Rear wiper and washer

The second-to-top Brezza ZXI receives many essential feature upgrades, like dual LED headlamps and DRLs, 16-inch alloys, electric sunroof, cruise control, and a rear parking camera. It gets an updated version of the VXI’s 7-inch infotainment system with onboard voice assistant and limited remote operation. However, all the niceties or highlights of the Brezza are reserved for the top-end variant.

Brezza ZXI+

Here’s what the top-end variant offers:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Diamond-cut alloys

Automatic headlamps

LED front fog lamps Ambient lighting

Leather wrapped steering wheel Wireless charging

Rear fast charging USB

Sliding front centre armrest

Cooled glove box

Auto-folding ORVMs

Head-up display 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system

Arkamys Surround Sense tuned sound system 360-degree camera

6 airbags

Auto day/night IRVM

The top-end ZXI+ variant gets most of the feature highlights that we’ve been hearing all this time. Wireless charging, heads-up display, the new 9-inch touchscreen system, a 360-degree camera, and six airbags are exclusive to this variant.

Read More on : Brezza on road price