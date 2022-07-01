Here’s What Each Variant Of The 2022 Maruti Brezza Offers
Modified On Jul 01, 2022 01:01 PM By Tarun for Maruti Brezza
The subcompact SUV can be had in four variants – LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI + -- just like before
Maruti has launched the new Brezza in India, with prices ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It gets a major design overhaul inside and out. Some of its exterior highlights include sleeker twin LED projector headlights, redesigned bumpers, new alloys, modern wraparound LED tail lights, and chunkier body cladding.
On the engine front, the Brezza gets an updated version of its 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. The petrol unit is rated at 103PS and 137Nm, teamed up with the choices of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.
|
Variants
|
New Brezza Manual
|
New Brezza Automatic
|
LXI
|
Rs 7.99 lakh
|
-
|
VXI
|
Rs 9.47 lakh
|
Rs 10.97 lakh
|
ZXI
|
Rs 10.87 lakh
|
Rs 12.37 lakh
|
ZXI Dual Tone
|
Rs 11.03 lakh
|
Rs 12.53 lakh
|
ZXI+
|
Rs 12.30 lakh
|
Rs 13.80 lakh
|
ZXI+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 12.46 lakh
|
Rs 13.96 lakh
Here’s a detailed insight of all the variant-wise features that Maruti offers with the Brezza:
Brezza LXI
Here’s what the base variant packs:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
-
|
For a base variant, it offers some necessary features like rear AC vents, ESP (electronic stability programme), and hill hold assist.
Brezza VXI
Here’s what the VXI variant packs in addition to the base variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
-
|
|
|
|
The VXI variant doesn’t look any different from the LXI variant inside and out. On the features front, it additionally features height adjustment for the driver’s seat, auto AC, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Interestingly, the VXI variants get the same infotainment as seen on the older version.
Brezza ZXI
Here’s what this variant gets over the VXI variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The second-to-top Brezza ZXI receives many essential feature upgrades, like dual LED headlamps and DRLs, 16-inch alloys, electric sunroof, cruise control, and a rear parking camera. It gets an updated version of the VXI’s 7-inch infotainment system with onboard voice assistant and limited remote operation. However, all the niceties or highlights of the Brezza are reserved for the top-end variant.
Brezza ZXI+
Here’s what the top-end variant offers:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The top-end ZXI+ variant gets most of the feature highlights that we’ve been hearing all this time. Wireless charging, heads-up display, the new 9-inch touchscreen system, a 360-degree camera, and six airbags are exclusive to this variant.
