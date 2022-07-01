English | हिंदी

Here's What Each Variant Of The 2022 Maruti Brezza Offers

Modified On Jul 01, 2022 01:01 PM By Tarun for Maruti Brezza

The subcompact SUV can be had in four variants – LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI + -- just like before

Maruti has launched the new Brezza in India, with prices ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It gets a major design overhaul inside and out. Some of its exterior highlights include sleeker twin LED projector headlights, redesigned bumpers, new alloys, modern wraparound LED tail lights, and chunkier body cladding. 

On the engine front, the Brezza gets an updated version of its 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. The petrol unit is rated at 103PS and 137Nm, teamed up with the choices of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. 

Variants

New Brezza Manual

New Brezza Automatic

LXI

Rs 7.99 lakh

-

VXI

Rs 9.47 lakh

Rs 10.97 lakh

ZXI

Rs 10.87 lakh

Rs 12.37 lakh

ZXI Dual Tone

Rs 11.03 lakh

Rs 12.53 lakh

ZXI+

Rs 12.30 lakh

Rs 13.80 lakh

ZXI+ Dual Tone

Rs 12.46 lakh

Rs 13.96 lakh

Here’s a detailed insight of all the variant-wise features that Maruti offers with the Brezza: 

Brezza LXI

Here’s what the base variant packs: 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Steel wheels with wheel cover

  • Bi-halogen headlamps

  • Roof spoiler

  • LED rear combination lamp

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Body cladding

  • Front and rear skid plate

  • Single-tone interior theme

  • Flat bottom steering wheel

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Auto up/down function for the driver’s side window

  • Rear AC vents

  • Keyless entry

  • Tilt adjustment for the steering wheel

-

  • ESP

  • Hill-hold assist

  • Dual fron t airbags

  • ISOFIX

For a base variant, it offers some necessary features like rear AC vents, ESP (electronic stability programme), and hill hold assist. 

Also Read: New Maruti Brezza vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Brezza VXI

Here’s what the VXI variant packs in addition to the base variant: 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

-

  • Chrome plated inside door handles

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Adjustable rear seat headrest

  • Electrically foldable ORVMs

  • Automatic climate control

  • 7-inch SmartPlay studio touchscreen system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Steering-mounted audio controls

  • 4 speakers

  • Rear defogger

The VXI variant doesn’t look any different from the LXI variant inside and out. On the features front, it additionally features height adjustment for the driver’s seat, auto AC, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Interestingly, the VXI variants get the same infotainment as seen on the older version. 

Brezza ZXI

Here’s what this variant gets over the VXI variant: 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Dual LED projector headlamps

  • LED DRLs

  • Roof rails

  • Dual tone colour options

  • Silver skid plates

  • Dual-tone interior theme

  • Luggage lamp

  • Front footwell ambient lighting

  • Electric sunroof

  • Cruise control

  • 60:40 rear split seats

  • Push start-stop ignition

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holder

  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

  • 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen system

  • Arkamys tuned sound system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Onboard voice assistant (Hi Suzuki)

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear wiper and washer

The second-to-top Brezza ZXI receives many essential feature upgrades, like dual LED headlamps and DRLs, 16-inch alloys, electric sunroof, cruise control, and a rear parking camera. It gets an updated version of the VXI’s 7-inch infotainment system with onboard voice assistant and limited remote operation. However, all the niceties or highlights of the Brezza are reserved for the top-end variant. 

Brezza ZXI+

Here’s what the top-end variant offers: 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Diamond-cut alloys

  • Automatic headlamps

  • LED front fog lamps

  • Ambient lighting

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel

  • Wireless charging

  • Rear fast charging USB 

  • Sliding front centre armrest

  • Cooled glove box

  • Auto-folding ORVMs

  • Head-up display

  • 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system

  • Arkamys Surround Sense tuned sound system

  • 360-degree camera

  • 6 airbags

  • Auto day/night IRVM

The top-end ZXI+ variant gets most of the feature highlights that we’ve been hearing all this time. Wireless charging, heads-up display, the new 9-inch touchscreen system, a 360-degree camera, and six airbags are exclusive to this variant. 

