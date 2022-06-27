Modified On Jun 28, 2022 10:01 AM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio N

The new-gen SUV is priced from Rs 11.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India) onwards

Introductory prices applicable to first 25,000 bookings.

Mahindra offers it in four trims: Z2, Z4, Z6, and Z8.

It’s available in both six and seven-seater layouts, with captain seats in the former.

Features on board include an 8-inch touchscreen, a sunroof, and up to six airbags.

Powered by both petrol and diesel engines, with both manual and automatic gearboxes.

Only diesel variants get the option of a shift-on-fly 4WD drivetrain.

The Mahindra Scorpio N has finally been launched, priced from Rs 11.99 lakh onwards. It is sold in four broad trims: Z2, Z4, Z6, and Z8. Do note that these introductory prices will remain applicable for the first 25,000 bookings only.

The top-spec Z8 trim is also available with an optional Luxury pack, as seen on the XUV700. Bookings for the new Scorpio will begin from July 30, while the first set of deliveries will be around Diwali.

Here’s the complete variant-wise price list:

Petrol Lineup

Variant Price Z2 7-seater MT Rs 11.99 lakh Z4 7-seater MT/ Z4 7-seater AT Rs 13.49 lakh/ T.B.A.* Z6 7-seater MT/ Z6 7-seater AT Not Available Z8 7-seater MT/ Z8 7-seater AT Rs 16.99 lakh/ T.B.A. Z8L 7-seater MT/ Z8L 7-seater AT Rs 18.99 lakh/ T.B.A. Z8L 6-seater MT/ Z8L 6-seater AT T.B.A.

Diesel Lineup

Variant Price 2WD 4WD Z2 132PS 7-seater Rs 12.49 lakh Not Available Z4 132PS 7-seater MT Rs 13.99 lakh Not Available Z4 175PS 7-seater T.B.A. (only with AT) T.B.A. (only with MT) Z6 7-seater MT/ Z6 7-seater AT Rs 14.99 lakh/ T.B.A. Not Available Z8 7-seater MT/ Z8 7-seater AT Rs 17.49 lakh/ T.B.A. T.B.A. Z8L 7-seater MT/ Z8L 7-seater AT Rs 19.49 lakh/ T.B.A. T.B.A. Z8L 6-seater MT/ Z8L 6-seater AT T.B.A. Not Available

*To Be Announced; All prices introductory ex-showroom pan-India

The new Scorpio has gotten a more evolutionary upgrade rather than a revolutionary one, as it has carried on with the typical design traits associated with the SUV’s previous iterations. That said, Mahindra has ensured it is up with the times by giving it LED lighting (with dynamic turn indicators) and a smooth, curvy design.

Its interiors have seen a major upgrade with this generation update as well. The SUV now has a black and brown cabin theme with leatherette upholstery. Mahindra is offering it in both six and seven-seater layouts, with captain seats in the former.

Equipment-wise, the new Scorpio is now more premium and modern with inclusions such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with over 70 connected car tech features, remote engine start, single-pane sunroof, and dual-zone climate control. Mahindra has amped up the safety net as well which includes up to six airbags, all disc brakes, electronic stability control, and driver drowsiness detection.

Diesel Low Variants Diesel High Variants Petrol Engine 2.2-litre 2.2-litre 2-litre turbo Power 132PS 175PS 203PS Torque 300Nm 370Nm/400Nm 370Nm/380Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD/4WD RWD

It gets ‘4XPLOR’ terrain mode for going over different surfaces such as snow, desert, tarmac, and mud. The Scorpio N gets shift-on-fly 4WD. There are three drive modes like the XUV700: Zip, Zap, and Zoom.

The new Scorpio N fends off competition from the likes of the Tata Harrier/Safari, Hyundai Creta/Alcazar, while being an affordable alternative to the Toyota Fortuner.