Modified On Jun 30, 2022 11:53 AM By Tarun for Maruti S-Presso

The made-in-India model subjected to the safety assessment is sold in South Africa, while the India-spec model tested in 2020 scored a BIG zero!

S-Presso scores 3 stars for adult occupant and 2 stars for child occupant protection.

The crash-tested model gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD and seatbelt pretensioners as standard.

When the India-spec S-Presso was tested, it just got a driver airbag as standard without pretensioners.

Bodyshell is still rated unstable and sadly incapable of withstanding further loading.

Poor child protection rating due to lack of ISOFIX seat mounts, three-point seat belts for all rear passengers and child restraint systems.

The Suzuki S-Presso has scored an average 3-star safety rating in Global NCAP tests for South Africa. It’s basically the made-in-India Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, as Maruti exports it to several markets including South Africa. It is well known that the India-spec hatchback was crash tested in 2020, where it received a zero-star rating. So, how did the model sold in South Africa score better?

The crash-tested 2022 model sold in the rainbow nation gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and seat belt pretensioners as standard fitment. However, when the India-spec S-Presso was tested, it came only with a driver-side airbag as standard and no pretensioners. With these TWO standard additions in the South Africa-spec model, its safety rating has gotten better. It is important to note that the India-spec S-Presso also now gets these safety features as standard.

While the improvement in adult safety is a positive sign, the car’s bodyshell integrity remains a concern as it was rated unstable. The dummies suggest weak protection to the driver’s chest area and adequate protection to the driver’s knee region. However, the driver and passenger’s neck and head region were offered good protection.

In terms of child occupants’ protection, the Maruti S-Presso secured a 2-star rating, which is the same as seen in India. The lack of ISOFIX seat mounts, three-point seat belts for all passengers, and child restraint systems have resulted in a poor rating.

Meanwhile, the Global NCAP protocols are getting stringent from July 2022, which will make it harder for cars to achieve better safety ratings. In a big move, the Indian government recently approved the Bharat NCAP crash test programme to assess and determine the safety of cars sold in India through star ratings from April 2023.

