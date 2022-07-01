Modified On Jul 01, 2022 08:22 AM By Rohit for Citroen C3

The C3 is expected to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

Pre-launch bookings of the hatchback are now underway.

To be sold in two trims: Live and Feel.

It has been spotted at a dealership in orange and white shades with a grey roof.

Will be a petrol-only offering but will miss out on an automatic gearbox option.

Citroen will launch the C3 on July 20.

Citroen is gearing up to launch its second offering, the C3, for India. While the hatchback’s prices will be revealed on July 20, the French carmaker has now opened its bookings. The hatchback has also reached dealerships ahead of its launch. The C3 will be sold in two trims: Live and Feel.

It has the proportions of a mid-size hatchback with an SUV-like styling. The Citroen C3 looks like a smaller version of its elder sibling, the C5 Aircross SUV. Citroen will be offering it in 10 exterior shades (including the white and orange seen here with a grey roof) and with four packages for customisation.

There will be two petrol engines on offer: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit (82PS and 115Nm) and the other a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110PS and 190Nm). Their claimed fuel efficiency figures stand at 19.8kmpl and 19.4kmpl, respectively. Citroën will be equipping these engine options with a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed MT, respectively. The carmaker’s decision to not offer an automatic gearbox (at least at the time of launch) is surprising as all of its rivals come with at least one automatic gearbox option.

We expect Citroen to price the C3 from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The hatchback will go up against the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios as well as affordable sub-4m SUVs such as the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.