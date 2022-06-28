Modified On Jun 28, 2022 10:33 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio N

The prices will be applicable for the first 25,000 bookings, following which they’ll be hiked

Petrol and diesel manual variants priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh.

Bookings to open on July 30, test drives on July 5.

Offered with 203PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 132PS/175P 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic.

Diesel variants get an optional shift-on-fly 4WD with low-range gearbox and traction control modes.

Features up to six airbags, wireless charging, electric sunroof, dual-zone AC, and an 8-inch touchscreen unit with connected car tech.

The new generation of the Mahindra Scorpio, known as the Scorpio N, has been launched in India. Prices for the petrol and diesel manual variants are out, and they range from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra is going to reveal the prices of the six-seater, automatic and 4WD variants on July 21.

The bookings are scheduled to commence from July 30. The current prices (including that of auto and 4WD) will only be applicable for the first 25,000 bookings, following which they will be increased. Test drives will commence from July 5, while deliveries are slated to begin in the festive season. The SUV has already reached dealerships and will soon be available on display.

The Scorpio N is offered with 203PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 132PS/175PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The diesel variants can be had with an optional shift-on-fly 4WD, with a low-range gearbox, front lock braking differential, rear mechanical differential, and traction control modes.

With this update, the Scorpio N is a much more feature-rich offering than ever. It now features an electric sunroof, dual-zone AC, cruise control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with in-built Alexa and connected car tech, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, up to six airbags, ESC, front and rear parking camera, and TPMS.

The new Scorpio N competes with a range of models including the Hyundai Creta/Alcazar, Tata Harrier/Safari, Toyota Fortuner, and Toyota Innova Crysta.

