Modified On Jun 30, 2022 04:34 PM By CarDekho for Kia Seltos 2022

It also gets tweaked interiors with a sleek, new dual-screen layout; Auto Expo 2023 launch on the cards

Features reworked front fascia with a new Tiger Nose grille.

New LED taillights are connected by a full-width lighting element.

Gets a sleek dual-screen layout with a new digital driver’s display.

Likely to be powered by similar petrol and diesel engines in India as before.

Expected to break cover in India at Auto Expo 2023.

The facelifted Kia Seltos has been unveiled in Kia’s home market of South Korea. It gets revised front and rear fascias, new alloy wheels and reworked interiors. We expect the new Seltos to arrive in India at Auto Expo 2023 as a rival to the MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun and upcoming facelifted Hyundai Creta.

What’s new in the facelifted Kia Seltos?

The new Kia Seltos is still instantly recognisable with its familiar overall shape and body lines, but thanks to minor refreshes, it looks sharper. At the front, it gets a new set of LED headlights with DRLs that extend to the refreshed Kia’s Tiger Nose grille. The stacked ice-cube LED fog lights continue as before, but the bumper has been redesigned with a new faux skid plate.

Changes to the sides are minimal, but at the rear, you get a new set of LED taillights with a full-width LED light strip that connects the two lamps. The Seltos’s recessed reflector elements below the taillights have been moved to the bumper, and the number plate holder on the tailgate has a sharper design, too. Lower down, the facelifted Seltos gets a beefier faux skid plate flanked by the reflector and lighting elements on each side.

Inside, the Seltos continues to have a dual-panel layout with a new digital driver’s display. The 10.25-inch infotainment screen looks wider now thanks to much thinner bezels. The dual-screen setup looks better integrated and more modern than the pre-facelift model. Below the infotainment touchscreen, the centre air vents are slimmer and the climate control switchgear is different, too. Audio control dials and buttons are placed below the AC vents, within easy reach of the driver.

The facelifted Kia Seltos is expected to be a feature-packed SUV, and it’ll retain equipment such as a premium Bose sound system, electric sunroof, Kia Connect, head-up display and ventilated front seats. Importantly, it’s expected to get a big update in safety features with the ADAS systems, similar to the upcoming Creta facelift.

2023 Kia Seltos powertrains

In India, the facelifted Kia Seltos is expected to continue with its petrol and diesel powertrains similar to its predecessor. It’ll get 115PS 1.5-litre petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engines, with a range-topping 140PS, 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit in the GT variants.

We expect the facelifted Kia Seltos’s prices to start from Rs 10.5 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). The Korea-spec SUV will be launched at the Busan Motor Show next month, while the India-spec Seltos is expected to be unveiled in India at Auto Expo 2023.

