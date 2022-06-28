Modified On Jun 28, 2022 12:27 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio N

The petrol and diesel manual variants range from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh

Add-to-cart option to be open from Jul 5, 2022, with a two weeks window for alterations.

Online and offline bookings to commence from July 30, 11 AM.

Current prices applicable only for the first 25,000 bookings on a first come basis .

Test drives to commence from July 5, in 30 cities, including metro cities and prime Tier-II cities.

Rest of the cities will be able to test drive the Scorpio N from July 15.

Deliveries set to commence in the festive season, which basically means early October.

Gets 203PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 132PS/175PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Mahindra has finally launched the Scorpio N, the third generation of the nameplate, starting from Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Prices of only the petrol and diesel manual variants have only been revealed so far, while the prices of the automatic and 4WD variants will be revealed on July 21. Do note that these prices are only applicable for the first 25,000 bookings on a first come basis.

Its bookings are scheduled to commence online and offline on July 30, 11 AM.. Add to cart option will be open from July 5 and the buyers will be given two weeks' breather to amend their bookings, where they can change the variants, colours, or powertrains. While it has already reached dealerships across the country, it will soon go on display.

Starting July 5, you can test drive the Scorpio N in 30 cities, which will include the following cities:

Delhi NCR Kolkata Bengaluru Ludhiana Hyderabad Indore Mumbai Jalandhar Ahmedabad Guwahati Pune Bhubhaneshwar Chennai Surat Lucknow Ranchi Chandigarh Patna Jaipur Coimbatore Vadodara Raipur Cochin Visakhapatnam Nagpur Bhopal Dehradun Amritsar Jammu Kanpur

If you can’t see your city’s name in this list, don’t worry. Test drives will commence in the rest of the cities from July 15.

Mahindra has further revealed that the deliveries will commence from the festive season, possibly in early October. We’re guessing that the process will be similar to the XUV700, where you can track your Scorpio with an estimated delivery date.

The Scorpio N is available in five variants: Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. The SUV can be had in six and seven seater configurations, with the former being exclusive to the top-spec Z8L variant.

Features onboard include full LED lighting, dual-zone AC, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in Alexa, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology with remote operation, 12-speaker Sony sound system, electric sunroof, wireless charging, and powered driver’s seat. Safety will be covered by up to six airbags, ESC, hill-hold and descent control, front and rear disc brakes, front and rear parking cameras, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Mahindra offers the Scorpio N with 203PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 132PS/175PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, with manual and automatic transmissions. While a rear-wheel drive is standard, the diesel variants can be had with an optional 4WD.

The Scorpio N’s 4WD variants get the 4XPLOR terrain management system, with four traction modes: Normal, Snow, Muds and Ruts, Sand. Off-roading will further be aided by shift-on-fly low-range gearbox, front brake locking differential (ESP-based), and rear mechanical locking differential.

