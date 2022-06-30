English | हिंदी

2022 Maruti Brezza vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Modified On Jul 01, 2022 09:57 AM By Rohit for Maruti Brezza

  • 70021 Views
  • Write a comment

With a price increase of up to around Rs 2.5 lakh over its predecessor, we see how the second-gen Brezza fares against its competitors

The second-gen Maruti Brezza has been launched and it's available in four trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. Maruti's sub-4m SUV, with the generation upgrade, has got a major overhaul in all departments including design, transmission, and features. Of course, these upgrades have made the Maruti SUV pricier than before by up to around Rs 2.5 lakh.

Let’s see how it compares with its rivals in terms of prices:

Since it’s a petrol-only model, we’ll be considering only the petrol variants of its competitors.

Petrol-Manual

2022 Maruti Brezza

Kia Sonet

Tata Nexon

Hyundai Venue

Renault Kiger

Nissan Magnite

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Mahindra XUV300

HTE - Rs 7.15 lakh

XE - Rs 7.55 lakh

E - Rs 7.53 lakh

RXT - Rs 7.45 lakh

XV - Rs 7.42 lakh

LXi - Rs 7.99 lakh

HTK - Rs 8.15 lakh

RXT(O) - Rs 7.79 lakh

XL Turbo - Rs 7.93 lakh

XM - Rs 8.55 lakh

S - Rs 8.7 lakh

RXZ - Rs 8.34 lakh

XV Pre - Rs 8.15 lakh

W4 - Rs 8.41 lakh

HTK+ - Rs 9.05 lakh

XM(S) - Rs 9.15 lakh

RXT(O) Turbo - Rs 8.89 lakh

XV Turbo - Rs 8.78 lakh

Mid - Rs 9.03 lakh

VXi - Rs 9.47 lakh

XZ - Rs 9.65 lakh

S(O) - Rs 9.5 lakh

RXZ Turbo - Rs 9.44 lakh

XV Pre Turbo - Rs 9.33 lakh

High - Rs 9.78 lakh

HTK+ Turbo iMT - Rs 9.99 lakh

S(O) Turbo iMT - Rs 10 lakh

Premium - Rs 10 lakh

W6 - Rs 10 lakh

ZXi - Rs 10.87 lakh

HTX Turbo iMT - Rs 10.79 lakh

XZ+ - Rs 10.25 lakh

SX - Rs 10.7 lakh

XZ+(HS) - Rs 11 lakh

W8 - Rs 11.16 lakh

XZ+(O) - Rs 11.25 lakh

XZ+(P) -  Rs 11.75 lakh

ZXi+ - Rs 12.3 lakh

HTX+ Turbo iMT - Rs 12.09 lakh

XZ+ Kaziranga Edition - Rs 11.95 lakh

SX(O) Turbo iMT - Rs 11.92 lakh

GTX+ Turbo iMT - Rs 12.45 lakh

W8(O) - Rs 12.38 lakh

iMT- Hyundai-Kia’s clutchless manual (two-pedal manual)

Renault Kiger
Nissan Magnite

  • The new-gen Brezza’s starting price is higher than that of almost all other sub-4m SUVs except the Mahindra XUV300 and the Toyota Urban Cruiser. The Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger are still the most affordable SUVs in the segment and start much lower than others i.e. just under Rs 6 lakh.

  • While the new Brezza’s starting price is similar to that of the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV300, it’s equivalent to the prices of the mid-spec trims of the Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Kia Sonet.

  • Maruti and Toyota are the only carmakers in this space to offer the largest displacement engine: a 1.5-litre petrol.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

  • All SUVs except the Maruti and Toyota models are provided with an optional turbo-petrol unit (the Mahindra SUV gets it as standard).

Also ReadBharat NCAP Should Not Be Mandatory, Says Maruti Suzuki Boss RC Bhargava

Petrol-Automatic

2022 Maruti Brezza

Kia Sonet

Tata Nexon

Hyundai Venue

Renault Kiger

Nissan Magnite

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Mahindra XUV300

XMA(S) - Rs 9.8 lakh

RXZ Turbo CVT - Rs 10.34 lakh

XV Pre Turbo CVT - Rs 10.2 lakh

Mid AT - Rs 10.15 lakh

W6 AMT - Rs 10.51 lakh

VXi AT - Rs 10.97 lakh

XZA+ - Rs 10.9 lakh

S(O) Turbo DCT - Rs 10.97 lakh

High AT - Rs 11.03 lakh

HTX Turbo DCT - Rs 11.39 lakh

XZA+(HS) - Rs 11.65 lakh

Premium AT - Rs 11.73 lakh

XZA+(O) - Rs 11.9 lakh

ZXi AT - Rs 12.37 lakh

XZA+(P) - Rs 12.4 lakh

SX(O) Turbo DCT - Rs 12.57 lakh

GTX+ Turbo DCT - Rs 13.09 lakh

W8(O) AMT - Rs 13.06 lakh

ZXi+ AT - Rs 13.8 lakh

  • Like their manual variants, the automatic trims of both the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite are the most affordable in the segment as well, starting from Rs 8 lakh.

Maruti Brezza AT

  • Maruti offers the Brezza with an automatic gearbox in all variants except the base-spec LXi. They are priced starting from Rs 10.97 lakh, equivalent to prices of the mid-spec automatic variants of its rivals.

  • The Maruti and Toyota SUVs are the only two models in this segment to get the conventional torque converter automatic option with their petrol engines.

Renault Kiger AMT

  • While the Tata, Mahindra and Renault SUVs get an AMT option, the Nissan Magnite comes with an optional CVT gearbox. The Renault Kiger is the only SUV to feature both AMT and CVT options.

  • Hyundai and Kia are the only brands to offer their SUVs with a DCT (dual-clutch automatic) option.

  • With the generation upgrade, the Brezza has become the priciest sub-4m SUV with a petrol-automatic combo.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Maruti Brezza on road price

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Brezza

Read Full News
  • Mahindra XUV300
  • Tata Nexon
  • Renault Kiger
  • Maruti Brezza
  • Hyundai Venue
  • Kia Sonet
  • Nissan Magnite

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNews2022 Maruti Brezza vs Rivals: Price Comparison
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience