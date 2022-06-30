Modified On Jul 01, 2022 09:57 AM By Rohit for Maruti Brezza

With a price increase of up to around Rs 2.5 lakh over its predecessor, we see how the second-gen Brezza fares against its competitors

The second-gen Maruti Brezza has been launched and it's available in four trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. Maruti's sub-4m SUV, with the generation upgrade, has got a major overhaul in all departments including design, transmission, and features. Of course, these upgrades have made the Maruti SUV pricier than before by up to around Rs 2.5 lakh.

Let’s see how it compares with its rivals in terms of prices:

Since it’s a petrol-only model, we’ll be considering only the petrol variants of its competitors.

Petrol-Manual

2022 Maruti Brezza Kia Sonet Tata Nexon Hyundai Venue Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite Toyota Urban Cruiser Mahindra XUV300 HTE - Rs 7.15 lakh XE - Rs 7.55 lakh E - Rs 7.53 lakh RXT - Rs 7.45 lakh XV - Rs 7.42 lakh LXi - Rs 7.99 lakh HTK - Rs 8.15 lakh RXT(O) - Rs 7.79 lakh XL Turbo - Rs 7.93 lakh XM - Rs 8.55 lakh S - Rs 8.7 lakh RXZ - Rs 8.34 lakh XV Pre - Rs 8.15 lakh W4 - Rs 8.41 lakh HTK+ - Rs 9.05 lakh XM(S) - Rs 9.15 lakh RXT(O) Turbo - Rs 8.89 lakh XV Turbo - Rs 8.78 lakh Mid - Rs 9.03 lakh VXi - Rs 9.47 lakh XZ - Rs 9.65 lakh S(O) - Rs 9.5 lakh RXZ Turbo - Rs 9.44 lakh XV Pre Turbo - Rs 9.33 lakh High - Rs 9.78 lakh HTK+ Turbo iMT - Rs 9.99 lakh S(O) Turbo iMT - Rs 10 lakh Premium - Rs 10 lakh W6 - Rs 10 lakh ZXi - Rs 10.87 lakh HTX Turbo iMT - Rs 10.79 lakh XZ+ - Rs 10.25 lakh SX - Rs 10.7 lakh XZ+(HS) - Rs 11 lakh W8 - Rs 11.16 lakh XZ+(O) - Rs 11.25 lakh XZ+(P) - Rs 11.75 lakh ZXi+ - Rs 12.3 lakh HTX+ Turbo iMT - Rs 12.09 lakh XZ+ Kaziranga Edition - Rs 11.95 lakh SX(O) Turbo iMT - Rs 11.92 lakh GTX+ Turbo iMT - Rs 12.45 lakh W8(O) - Rs 12.38 lakh

iMT- Hyundai-Kia’s clutchless manual (two-pedal manual)

The new-gen Brezza’s starting price is higher than that of almost all other sub-4m SUVs except the Mahindra XUV300 and the Toyota Urban Cruiser. The Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger are still the most affordable SUVs in the segment and start much lower than others i.e. just under Rs 6 lakh.

While the new Brezza’s starting price is similar to that of the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV300, it’s equivalent to the prices of the mid-spec trims of the Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Kia Sonet.

Maruti and Toyota are the only carmakers in this space to offer the largest displacement engine: a 1.5-litre petrol.

All SUVs except the Maruti and Toyota models are provided with an optional turbo-petrol unit (the Mahindra SUV gets it as standard).

Also Read: Bharat NCAP Should Not Be Mandatory, Says Maruti Suzuki Boss RC Bhargava

Petrol-Automatic

2022 Maruti Brezza Kia Sonet Tata Nexon Hyundai Venue Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite Toyota Urban Cruiser Mahindra XUV300 XMA(S) - Rs 9.8 lakh RXZ Turbo CVT - Rs 10.34 lakh XV Pre Turbo CVT - Rs 10.2 lakh Mid AT - Rs 10.15 lakh W6 AMT - Rs 10.51 lakh VXi AT - Rs 10.97 lakh XZA+ - Rs 10.9 lakh S(O) Turbo DCT - Rs 10.97 lakh High AT - Rs 11.03 lakh HTX Turbo DCT - Rs 11.39 lakh XZA+(HS) - Rs 11.65 lakh Premium AT - Rs 11.73 lakh XZA+(O) - Rs 11.9 lakh ZXi AT - Rs 12.37 lakh XZA+(P) - Rs 12.4 lakh SX(O) Turbo DCT - Rs 12.57 lakh GTX+ Turbo DCT - Rs 13.09 lakh W8(O) AMT - Rs 13.06 lakh ZXi+ AT - Rs 13.8 lakh

Like their manual variants, the automatic trims of both the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite are the most affordable in the segment as well, starting from Rs 8 lakh.

Maruti offers the Brezza with an automatic gearbox in all variants except the base-spec LXi. They are priced starting from Rs 10.97 lakh, equivalent to prices of the mid-spec automatic variants of its rivals.

The Maruti and Toyota SUVs are the only two models in this segment to get the conventional torque converter automatic option with their petrol engines.

While the Tata, Mahindra and Renault SUVs get an AMT option, the Nissan Magnite comes with an optional CVT gearbox. The Renault Kiger is the only SUV to feature both AMT and CVT options.

Hyundai and Kia are the only brands to offer their SUVs with a DCT (dual-clutch automatic) option.

With the generation upgrade, the Brezza has become the priciest sub-4m SUV with a petrol-automatic combo.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Maruti Brezza on road price