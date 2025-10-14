All
    2025 Hyundai Venue Leaked Photos: Mini Creta Or Big Exter?

    Modified On Oct 14, 2025 09:06 PM By Aniruthan

    6.6K Views
    Safe to say, the Venue’s design takes a lot of influence from its siblings

    2025 Hyundai Venue Leaked

    Ahead of its India launch on November 4, the 2025 Hyundai Venue has been leaked in full in South Korea. Like any generation update, the 2025 Venue gets a thorough exterior design overhaul and an updated cabin with plentiful new features. Without further ado, here’s a deep dive into the design of the new-gen Venue. 

    2025 Hyundai Venue: Exterior Design 

    It’s very evident that the 2025 Venue takes plenty of cues from the Exter, Creta and Alcazar. 

    2025 Hyundai Venue
    2025 Hyundai Venue

    The thoroughly redesigned fascia features a slim full-width LED lighting strip in a gloss black panel and merges on to the DRLs that form a C-motif. The Hyundai logo now takes its place on the hood, which gets sharp creases. Below all of this a rectangular grille that’s reminiscent of the Alcazar takes most of the real estate on the fascia and squared-shaped LED headlights. A chunky silver skid plate rounds off the look on the front. 

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    While the existing Venue boasted a more rounded profile, it’s all boxy here with the second-generation car. Sharply raked A-pillar, muscular haunches above the wheel arches (a design touch found in the Exter) and chunky black cladding give it a beefy look. The alloy wheels (that look similar to the Creta Electric) boast a 5-spoke design and get funky looking aero covers. Even the rear C-pillar has been redesigned and now features a rear quarter glass with a contrasting silver trim (a la the Creta!). 

    2025 Hyundai Venue Rear

    Compared to the busy front and rear design, things are more minimalistic at the back. It gets a sleek connected LED tail lamp with the ‘VENUE’ motif spelled out right below it. And last but not the least, a tough looking bumper with black and silver elements round off the overall look. 

    2025 Hyundai Venue: Interior Design 

     

    A peek inside the 2025 Venue gives a light look at the dual-tone black and white dashboard and the new three-spoke steering wheel. Previous spy shots have already confirmed the presence of dual displays a la the Hyundai Creta. One can also notice the presence of a single-pane sunroof, while the seats are finished in fabric. 

    2025 Hyundai Venue: Features Onboard 

    It’s clear that the existing Venue now lags behind competition and Hyundai will take this opportunity to fill it up to the brim. Ventilated front seats, larger displays, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, an upgraded level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite and probably, a panoramic sunroof could be on the cards for the India-spec model. 

    In addition to that, it will continue with existing features such as a wireless phone charger, push button start, an 8-speaker Bose sound system and keyless entry. Passenger safety should be taken care of by six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). 

    2025 Hyundai Venue: Expected Powertrain Options

    For India, we expect no major tweaks to be made to the engine options, where it should continue with its existing petrol, diesel and turbo-petrol engines. However, Hyundai could offer the diesel engine with an automatic transmission just like the Kia Syros and Kia Sonet. Here’s a look at the specifications:

     

    1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol

    1-litre Turbo-petrol 

    1.5-litre Diesel 

    Power (PS) 

    83 PS 

    120 PS 

    116 PS 

    Torque (Nm)

    114 Nm

    172 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission Options

    5-speed MT 

    6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT

    6-speed manual / 6-speed AT (expected) 

    2025 Hyundai Venue: Expected Price And Rivals 

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    The 2025 Hyundai Venue is expected to command a notable premium over the current model, which starts from Rs 7.26 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It will renew its rivalry with the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet / Syros, Mahindra XUV 3XO as well as the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor

